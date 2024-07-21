Grouse Mountain to Launch Lift-Accessed Bike Park in 2025

Grouse Mountain Resort has announced a new chairlift accessed Mountain Bike Park, which will open next year as part of a $9 million investment.
In a press release from July 18, the resort said the new bike park will follow a new “state-of-the-art” gondola set to open this winter. The bike park has a current opening date of spring 2025 as it will use the Screaming Eagle chairlift, with the resort claiming this makes the new trails the "only lift-accessed bike park on the North Shore."
Work is already underway on the new trails designed by Gravity Logic, who has worked on the Whistler Bike Park, with a mix of flow and more technical trails planned.
|Building of the bike trails is already well underway, with Grouse Mountain enlisting the expertise of Gravity Logic who helped build the acclaimed Whistler Bike Park. Works will continue across the summer and fall seasons to complete as much as possible before the first snowfall arrives later this year.
The Bike Park will host a series of trails including beginner green and blue flow trails, and advanced intermediate and expert trails, which will allow riders to challenge themselves on more technical features. All trails will lead back to the Screaming Eagle chairlift to return riders to the mountaintop.— Grouse Mountain
Alongside the new bike park, Grouse Mountain will launch a mountain coaster next spring.