Grouse Mountain to Launch Lift-Accessed Bike Park in 2025

Building of the bike trails is already well underway, with Grouse Mountain enlisting the expertise of Gravity Logic who helped build the acclaimed Whistler Bike Park. Works will continue across the summer and fall seasons to complete as much as possible before the first snowfall arrives later this year.



The Bike Park will host a series of trails including beginner green and blue flow trails, and advanced intermediate and expert trails, which will allow riders to challenge themselves on more technical features. All trails will lead back to the Screaming Eagle chairlift to return riders to the mountaintop. — Grouse Mountain