Grow Cycling Foundation Shares Top Job Postings for April 2025

Words by Grow Cycling Foundation
The bike industry is challenging to break into. Currently, most jobs are filled through connections and friends, meaning that people who aren’t part of the right groups may never get a chance to pursue those opportunities. Eliot Jackson and the Grow Cycling team are working to change this, one job posting at a time, with the Grow Cycling Foundation Jobs Board.
Career Chronicles with Eliot Jackson, Founder, Grow Cycling Foundation
|Grow Cycling represents a perfect synergy for us – they are all about getting anyone and everyone on a bike, and growing access to riding areas, and we keep people pedalling. Aligning our efforts with those of Grow Cycling helps to build our community of riders and increases access to opportunities both on the bike and within the bike industry—Jenson USA
To inspire others and showcase diverse career paths within the cycling industry, we've created a blog series known as Career Chronicles. Each month, we will feature an individual in our community, showcasing their career path and digging a little deeper into their goals and aspirations for the future. This month, we are throwing it back and highlighting our Founder, Eliot Jackson.
|I may seem very extroverted, but in reality, I am an introvert and was extremely shy when I first started racing. Remember I introduced myself to the Parkin brothers because my favorite MTB movie of all time is 3Focus. A movie they made. I just wanted to tell them what a big impact it made on me and that I was a fan. Who could have known that a decade later, they would recommend me to Red Bull for a job presenting a YouTube series, which led to the relationship and the job I have there today.—Eliot Jackson
Curious about Eliot's journey and what experiences shaped his path to where he is today? We sat down with him to get the full story, check out our interview here
.Without further ado, here are our top job posts this month!Norco Bicycles are hiring a Field Support Representative Company:
Norco Bicycles Job title:
Field Support RepresentativeType:
Full-timeSalary:
$55-75k (annually)Location:
CA/NV, USA (hybrid)
Norco are looking for a high performing Field Support Representative to join their team and ensure Norco’s retailers in California and Nevada have best-in-industry support. In this role, you will be the go-to person for all day-to-day operations in your territory, from driving sales to creating reports and providing top-notch service to ensure all customer needs are met. If you're a people person who loves keeping things organized, this is the job for you!
Click here
for more info.
The Lost Co are hiring a Sales & Service Specialist Company:
The Lost Co Job title:
Sales & Service SpecialistType:
Freelance / Contractor Salary:
$18-24 (hourly)Location:
Bellingham, WA, USA
The Lost Co are looking for a customer-focused team member to join as a Sales & Service Specialist. This position is the first point of contact for customers walking into the shop, whether they need help finding the right gear, are dropping off a bike for service, or just want to talk shop. You’ll play a key role in creating a welcoming experience, providing accurate repair estimates, and assisting with both sales and service needs.
Click here
for more info.
7mesh Inc are hiring a Graphics and Colour Lead Company:
7mesh IncJob title:
Graphics and Colour LeadType:
Full-timeSalary:
CA$55-65k (annually)Location:
Squamish, British Columbia, Canada
In this role, you will be working within the marketing and product teams to conceptualize and execute compelling visual assets that align with their brand identity and marketing objectives. The role demands a keen eye for aesthetics, a deep understanding of design principles, and proficiency in industry-standard software.
Click here
for more info.
PeopleForBikes are hiring a Director of People and Operations Company:
PeopleForBikesJob title:
Director of People and OperationsType:
Full-timeSalary:
$85-95k (annually)Location:
Boulder, CO, USA (hybrid)
PeopleForBikes are hiring a Director of People and Operations to help advance our culture and effective nonprofit. The role is essential to fostering a high-performing, people-first organization, ensuring seamless operations, and strong team culture. Reporting to the CEO and president, the director will lead a team of three driving initiatives that support their staff and organizational efficiency.
Click here
for more info.
Don’t meet every requirement? No problem.
It can feel daunting to meet every requirement on a job description, but we encourage you to apply anyway, even if you don't tick every box!
If you're unsure where to start or have any questions feel free to email us at [email protected]
Find out more at jobs.growcyclingfoundation.org
If you don't want kids, that new Tacoma / Tesla, sled, town house etc then it's fine. My previous car cost less than one pay cheque for example. Depends what you prioritize in life.
Id be interested for 2-3 years... dont live there but id do a temp work in the States.
I work full-time + rep currently for some brands in NZ, id be keen on a holiday for 2-3 years.
Right up my ally of preferred work.
anyone know how hard a work style visa is for CA to achieve?
I do lots of short term contract deals and we specifically agree on a time period - I've never had a company back out, as it would cost them more than the remaining time.
www.trailskills.org/jobs