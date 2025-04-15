Powered by Outside

Grow Cycling Foundation Shares Top Job Postings for April 2025

Apr 15, 2025
by GrowCyclingFoundation  
Photo: Eliot Jackson

Words by Grow Cycling Foundation

The bike industry is challenging to break into. Currently, most jobs are filled through connections and friends, meaning that people who aren’t part of the right groups may never get a chance to pursue those opportunities. Eliot Jackson and the Grow Cycling team are working to change this, one job posting at a time, with the Grow Cycling Foundation Jobs Board.

bigquotesGrow Cycling represents a perfect synergy for us – they are all about getting anyone and everyone on a bike, and growing access to riding areas, and we keep people pedalling. Aligning our efforts with those of Grow Cycling helps to build our community of riders and increases access to opportunities both on the bike and within the bike industryJenson USA



Career Chronicles with Eliot Jackson, Founder, Grow Cycling Foundation

To inspire others and showcase diverse career paths within the cycling industry, we've created a blog series known as Career Chronicles. Each month, we will feature an individual in our community, showcasing their career path and digging a little deeper into their goals and aspirations for the future. This month, we are throwing it back and highlighting our Founder, Eliot Jackson.

bigquotesI may seem very extroverted, but in reality, I am an introvert and was extremely shy when I first started racing. Remember I introduced myself to the Parkin brothers because my favorite MTB movie of all time is 3Focus. A movie they made. I just wanted to tell them what a big impact it made on me and that I was a fan. Who could have known that a decade later, they would recommend me to Red Bull for a job presenting a YouTube series, which led to the relationship and the job I have there today.Eliot Jackson

Curious about Eliot's journey and what experiences shaped his path to where he is today? We sat down with him to get the full story, check out our interview here.

Photo: Eliot Jackson

Without further ado, here are our top job posts this month!


Norco Bicycles are hiring a Field Support Representative

Company: Norco Bicycles
Job title: Field Support Representative
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55-75k (annually)
Location: CA/NV, USA (hybrid)

Norco are looking for a high performing Field Support Representative to join their team and ensure Norco’s retailers in California and Nevada have best-in-industry support. In this role, you will be the go-to person for all day-to-day operations in your territory, from driving sales to creating reports and providing top-notch service to ensure all customer needs are met. If you're a people person who loves keeping things organized, this is the job for you!

Click here for more info.



The Lost Co are hiring a Sales & Service Specialist

Company: The Lost Co
Job title: Sales & Service Specialist
Type: Freelance / Contractor
Salary: $18-24 (hourly)
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA

The Lost Co are looking for a customer-focused team member to join as a Sales & Service Specialist. This position is the first point of contact for customers walking into the shop, whether they need help finding the right gear, are dropping off a bike for service, or just want to talk shop. You’ll play a key role in creating a welcoming experience, providing accurate repair estimates, and assisting with both sales and service needs.

Click here for more info.



7mesh Inc are hiring a Graphics and Colour Lead

Company: 7mesh Inc
Job title: Graphics and Colour Lead
Type: Full-time
Salary: CA$55-65k (annually)
Location: Squamish, British Columbia, Canada

In this role, you will be working within the marketing and product teams to conceptualize and execute compelling visual assets that align with their brand identity and marketing objectives. The role demands a keen eye for aesthetics, a deep understanding of design principles, and proficiency in industry-standard software.

Click here for more info.



PeopleForBikes are hiring a Director of People and Operations

Company: PeopleForBikes
Job title: Director of People and Operations
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85-95k (annually)
Location: Boulder, CO, USA (hybrid)

PeopleForBikes are hiring a Director of People and Operations to help advance our culture and effective nonprofit. The role is essential to fostering a high-performing, people-first organization, ensuring seamless operations, and strong team culture. Reporting to the CEO and president, the director will lead a team of three driving initiatives that support their staff and organizational efficiency.

Click here for more info.




Don’t meet every requirement? No problem.
It can feel daunting to meet every requirement on a job description, but we encourage you to apply anyway, even if you don't tick every box!


Photo: Eliot Jackson

If you're unsure where to start or have any questions feel free to email us at [email protected]

Find out more at jobs.growcyclingfoundation.org

19 Comments
  • 450
 Pretty bad when the non profit is the highest paying job lol
  • 80
 Non-profit doesn't equal lower pay. In fact, in many non-profits the wages are incredibly competitive and even pay very well in some cases. The clue is in the name, leave no profit. The non-profit may spend it, donate it, reinvest it etc.
  • 11
 @carlitouk: that certainly not true in the US if you’re comparing similar jobs between private sector and non-profits, at least in the environmental/conservation world. Non-profits are usually $10-30k lower paying.
  • 20
 @mmarkey21: Interesting to know. Yep, my reference points are European.
  • 351
 No one could live in Squamish for what 7mesh are offering for that job.
  • 173
 You can't live on your own here for that unless you want to blow all your money on rent. But if you are sharing an apartment with your partner, or house sharing with people then sure you can.

If you don't want kids, that new Tacoma / Tesla, sled, town house etc then it's fine. My previous car cost less than one pay cheque for example. Depends what you prioritize in life.
  • 240
 Do you want 6 roommates when you're 40? Work in the bicycle industry!
  • 70
 is it possible to live in squamish making 60k?
  • 50
 No.
  • 80
 Borderline impossible to live anywhere semi-desirable on that these days really.
  • 22
 @yeagermeister28: you'd be surprised how wrong you are.
  • 21
 for the norco Field Support Representative... please tell me that comes with a loan company car etc?
Id be interested for 2-3 years... dont live there but id do a temp work in the States.
I work full-time + rep currently for some brands in NZ, id be keen on a holiday for 2-3 years.
Right up my ally of preferred work.

anyone know how hard a work style visa is for CA to achieve?
  • 10
 The position is for California/Nevada (CA/NV). So that’s a US visa you’d be looking to get.
  • 50
 Not sure I'd want to be on any sort of temporary working Visa in the states these days.
  • 40
 @edthesled: 100%
  • 21
 @edthesled: I have no intention of ever living there for alot of reasons but be keen for what would effectively be a holiday compared to what I do now.
  • 10
 Norco has laid off this sales position twice in the last 5 years in order to pay less. I wouldn’t travel half way round the world for them to lay you off in a years time. CA is great though!
  • 14
 @huntertumbleson: I am well aware of norco's past issues but we'd be under contract, dont worry about that.
I do lots of short term contract deals and we specifically agree on a time period - I've never had a company back out, as it would cost them more than the remaining time.
  • 10
 The trail industry is always hiring builders.
www.trailskills.org/jobs







