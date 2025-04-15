Grow Cycling Foundation Shares Top Job Postings for April 2025

I may seem very extroverted, but in reality, I am an introvert and was extremely shy when I first started racing. Remember I introduced myself to the Parkin brothers because my favorite MTB movie of all time is 3Focus. A movie they made. I just wanted to tell them what a big impact it made on me and that I was a fan. Who could have known that a decade later, they would recommend me to Red Bull for a job presenting a YouTube series, which led to the relationship and the job I have there today. — Eliot Jackson