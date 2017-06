From growing up in the small town of Lander, Wyoming, I had never seen a tree larger than 3 feet in diameter. When I moved to BC a few years back, I was immediately obsessed with the majestic old-growth forest of the Pacific Northwest. Since then I have always wanted to build a freeride-inspired trail through the majestic forest while integrating my style of riding into the land. I found this zone last winter after many expeditions into the woods. I built the trail in 18 days taking over 200 hours in total. Unfortunately, the winter provided some wet and greasy building conditions. Once I finished, the weather cleared up and it was the best feeling ever to ride the trail you’ve been dreaming of for years. I hope you enjoy the project as much as I have. — Alan Mandel