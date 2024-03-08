GT Announces Recall of LaBomba Bikes Following Concerns of Frame Failure

GT has announced a recall of GT LaBombas sold between October 2018 and September 2023 because the frames could fail.
Around 3,040 bikes in the U.S. and about 324 bikes in Canada are believed to be affected by GT, the recall notice states the weld at the headtube/downtube can get "damaged and separate from the bicycle frame." Bicycle Retailer reports
GT has so far received five reports of damage to the weld with no injuries reported.
In its recall notice
, GT said: "GT dealers and riders should inspect the bicycle to determine if they have a GT Model Year 2019-23 LaBomba bicycle or bicycle frameset. A consumer can identify an impacted bicycle or bicycle frameset by the presence of “LaBomba” painted on the bicycle frame top tube. If you have a GT Model Year 2019-23 LaBomba bicycle or bicycle frameset, please refrain from riding it until a GT dealer can replace it.
"Please contact your local authorized GT dealer or GT to arrange for an authorized GT dealer to replace the bicycle frame at no charge."
You can contact GT at 800-843-2453 from 9 am to 6 pm ET, Monday through Friday. Alternatively, you can email at ridersupport@gtbicycles.com
To find out more details, you can view the CPSC recall page here
or access the Canada recall page here
.