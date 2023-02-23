After 15 years GT Bicycles has brought its corporate headquarters back to southern California.
With the new Californian headquarters, GT says it "is once again a stand-alone business, marking another pivotal movement in alignment with the brand’s new direction." While GT appears to have been given more control over its future it still appears to remain a brand under PON Holdings.
As part of the changes at GT, the brand has assembled leadership and sales teams and aims to focus on products and choices that GT says reflect the "authentic nature of the cultures that we are part of."
|We have been making every effort to return GT to the spirit in which it was founded. So in addition to the Leadership and Sales teams that have been assembled, we are stoked to be returning the brand to its original home where we were lucky enough to be greeted by the OG’s of the brand and their families. Going forward, GT’s focus will be on products and business decisions that honor the authentic nature of the cultures that we are part of. Many more good things to come but most importantly GT is starting to feel like GT again!— Jason Schiers, Managing Director – GT Bicycles
I'm excited to see what this brings for the company.
I should have put more time into practicing and goofing off on the Fueler, nicely put together BMX. Alas, I had no BMX background.
At least the new carbon Grades are available and on sale 25% and more as of today.