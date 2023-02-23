GT Becomes a "Stand-alone Business" as it Returns to Southern California

Feb 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

After 15 years GT Bicycles has brought its corporate headquarters back to southern California.

With the new Californian headquarters, GT says it "is once again a stand-alone business, marking another pivotal movement in alignment with the brand’s new direction." While GT appears to have been given more control over its future it still appears to remain a brand under PON Holdings.

As part of the changes at GT, the brand has assembled leadership and sales teams and aims to focus on products and choices that GT says reflect the "authentic nature of the cultures that we are part of."

bigquotesWe have been making every effort to return GT to the spirit in which it was founded. So in addition to the Leadership and Sales teams that have been assembled, we are stoked to be returning the brand to its original home where we were lucky enough to be greeted by the OG’s of the brand and their families. Going forward, GT’s focus will be on products and business decisions that honor the authentic nature of the cultures that we are part of. Many more good things to come but most importantly GT is starting to feel like GT again! Jason Schiers, Managing Director – GT Bicycles


Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases GT


Must Read This Week
Meet The All New Transition Smuggler
69234 views
First Look: Hope's New Pro 5 Hubs
61603 views
First Look: The Vasttech Veli is Even Stranger Than It Seems
53480 views
Slack Randoms: The History of Honda's Bicycle Gearboxes, Sam Hill Back on a DH Bike & More
42801 views
First Look: Gemini's 99-Gram Carbon Handlebar is Made-to-Order
39797 views
Results: Jackson Goldstone & Sian A'Hern Win the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2023
34498 views
Funn Releases New FastAir Hi-Flow Tubeless Valves
34017 views
Crankworx Announces DH Plans for 2023 Including $130,000 Prize Money & Rob Warner On the Mic
31713 views

15 Comments

  • 14 0
 Good Times !
  • 10 0
 Triple Triangle Bish!
  • 2 0
 GT will always have a special place in my heart. A '98 (I think) Avalanche was the first new bike I ever bought for myself. I beat the crap out of that thing. Then my little brother and our cousin beat on it some more. I still have have it fully restored with the original Bomber Z1 and a new 7spd road cassette as my around town cruiser. The thing is unstoppable. Always wanting a Zaskar, I was able to get myself one of the 25th anniversary carbon models which is an amazing do it all hard tailgate that has lasted longer than other bikes I've had in that same time span. It's just a fun bike to ride.
I'm excited to see what this brings for the company.
  • 1 0
 Ha, same. Is it the ball burnished one? I remember paying $800 for mine back in 98 and I loved it.
  • 2 0
 As a teen I would have had no business owning but always lusted after a Performer. After a very long lay off of mountain biking and working for fun at a box store, I ended up owning 4 more GTs (a Sensor, a Fury stolen by a mf'r, a Fueler, and the Force I still currently have). I hope they'll earn their wings and a spot back in the mtb zeitgeist.

I should have put more time into practicing and goofing off on the Fueler, nicely put together BMX. Alas, I had no BMX background.
  • 3 0
 I love that Hans Rey is there... what a brand, I always wanted a Tequesta back in the day, but as the name implies, I couldn't afford it.
  • 1 0
 In 1986 the movie RAD launched me into Freestyle riding. My first bike was a Diamond Back Hot Streak, which was stolen. My next bike would be a GT Performer (1987). It was such an amazing bike. I remember studying Martin Aparijo and learning tricks by watching him. All those 80's riders were Gods to me. I think GT for awhile lost itself and the brand had too much of a dept store feel. Like Co-Op or something. It's way too good for that with a rich history and lineage. I'm excited to hear this news.
  • 5 0
 BMX background!
  • 1 0
 This is great. I loved GT in the early ‘90s. I stopped riding in the late ‘90s and started again 10 years back to find GT wasn’t GT anymore. Hopefully this will get them back to being the brand they were once again.
  • 3 0
 Lets hope the gravy train doesn't get de-railed like before.
  • 3 0
 GT about to go off! AND they got Phil!
  • 1 0
 Fury was one of the most beautiful bike i've ever seen. Being a Stand-alone Business means more control. looking forward to some new things.
  • 1 0
 Nothing says ‘stand alone company’ like being owned by a corporation boasting of 16,000 employees.
  • 1 0
 Got a brand new Grade carbon elite waiting for snow to go away
  • 1 0
 The 2019 GT carbon grade with 2x di2 blew everything out of the water in terms of value and performance. On sale for about $3000. Then they went and made it more gravel-specific 1x, price went up and availability was near zero due to GT's parent company supply issue. The 2019 was my coulda/woulda/shoulda missed buying opportunity.
At least the new carbon Grades are available and on sale 25% and more as of today.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031007
Mobile Version of Website