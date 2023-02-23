We have been making every effort to return GT to the spirit in which it was founded. So in addition to the Leadership and Sales teams that have been assembled, we are stoked to be returning the brand to its original home where we were lucky enough to be greeted by the OG’s of the brand and their families. Going forward, GT’s focus will be on products and business decisions that honor the authentic nature of the cultures that we are part of. Many more good things to come but most importantly GT is starting to feel like GT again! — Jason Schiers, Managing Director – GT Bicycles