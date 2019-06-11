EVENTS

Event Preview: Malverns Classic 2019

Jun 11, 2019
by Simon Paton  

One Week to go...

The countdown has begun. We're less than one week from the UK's biggest mountain bike festival, the GT Bicycles Malverns Classic 2019 14th - 16th June. It's going to be an absolutely insane weekend, check out some the action from last year's #MTBParty.

2018 Malverns Classic - The Recap

by si-paton
Views: 1,604    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


2018 was an incredibly successful first year with over 4000 MTB fans flocking to the stunning Eastnor Deer Park for a weekend of family fun, mountain bike madness and general revelry. This year it's back, bigger and better for what is guaranteed to be a festival to remember.


The jumps are in! New for 2019 we have the DMR Dirt Wars, top flight British Dirt Jumpers will be in attendance competing at round 3 of the National Dirt Jump Series. The riders will leave you open mouthed as they put it all on the line with a display of aerial acrobatics to impress! Be sure not to miss out on the Spank Whip Off on the Sunday, with riders like Sam Pilgrim and Brendan Fairclough in attendance, it's guaranteed to be a show to remember!


Back in 2019 with a twist! The TRP Lake Ride has transformed into the ‘Rhythm Straight’. Two riders set off at the same time, racing along a 100 metre long parallel track that is identical to each other, that is a metre 50cm wide, over a number of ‘whoops’ (raised bumps). Sounds easy? Did we tell you the whole track is floating/bobbing on the water? Check out the new course on our Facebook page.

As simple as it gets, first one across wins and progresses to the next round. Sign up on the day at Race Registration for FREE! Don't forget, the winner swims away with a TRP Brake Set worth over £400


Not just a massive party, the Malverns Classic is all about inspiring the next generation of shredders! Kids aged 12 and under go completely FREE to the festival, we've got several races across the weekend including the Strider Downhill and Dual Slalom, the Fabric Pump Track racing and the Stans No Tubes / Goodyear Cross Country. Entries on the day over at race registration.


It's not all bikes! We've booked loads of extra family fun activities this year, the Jez Avery Stunt Show is back, we've got a FREE funfair with a bouncy castle slide, trampolines and new for this year we have the dodgem cars, all free to use. Check out all of the entertainment here.


We can not wait for you all to see what we have in store for you this year. We'll see you in the bar!

Si and Oli Paton

Head over to MalvernsClassic.com for information and tickets!

Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
113128 views
Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
87792 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
70645 views
MUST WATCH: Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'
68844 views
6 Clip-In Trail Pedals Ridden & Rated
55486 views
Meet the Stance: Giant's Affordable Big-Wheel Trail Bike
43897 views
Results: Timed Training - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
42630 views
Tech Briefing: New Bikes, Waterless Cleaner, Accessories & More - June 2019
41458 views

5 Comments

  • + 6
 That water skinny should be a part on every DH WC track
  • + 4
 #waterforworldcup
  • + 2
 A water skinny AND a stream gap/crossing imo!

I want to see all the complaints!
  • + 1
 Been so looking forward to this and then torn my ankle tendon and ligaments at weekend, purely a spectator now but still be good fun.
  • + 1
 So excited for this event!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032144
Mobile Version of Website