Event Preview: Malverns Classic 2019

One Week to go...
The countdown has begun. We're less than one week from the UK's biggest mountain bike festival, the GT Bicycles Malverns Classic 2019 14th - 16th June. It's going to be an absolutely insane weekend, check out some the action from last year's #MTBParty.
2018 was an incredibly successful first year with over 4000 MTB fans flocking to the stunning Eastnor Deer Park for a weekend of family fun, mountain bike madness and general revelry. This year it's back, bigger and better for what is guaranteed to be a festival to remember.
The jumps are in! New for 2019 we have the DMR Dirt Wars, top flight British Dirt Jumpers will be in attendance competing at round 3 of the National Dirt Jump Series. The riders will leave you open mouthed as they put it all on the line with a display of aerial acrobatics to impress! Be sure not to miss out on the Spank Whip Off
on the Sunday, with riders like Sam Pilgrim and Brendan Fairclough in attendance, it's guaranteed to be a show to remember!
Back in 2019 with a twist! The TRP Lake Ride has transformed into the ‘Rhythm Straight’. Two riders set off at the same time, racing along a 100 metre long parallel track that is identical to each other, that is a metre 50cm wide, over a number of ‘whoops’ (raised bumps). Sounds easy? Did we tell you the whole track is floating/bobbing on the water? Check out the new course on our Facebook page.
As simple as it gets, first one across wins and progresses to the next round. Sign up on the day at Race Registration for FREE! Don't forget, the winner swims away with a TRP Brake Set worth over £400
Not just a massive party, the Malverns Classic is all about inspiring the next generation of shredders! Kids aged 12 and under go completely FREE to the festival, we've got several races across the weekend including the Strider Downhill and Dual Slalom
, the Fabric Pump Track racing
and the Stans No Tubes / Goodyear Cross Country.
Entries on the day over at race registration.
It's not all bikes! We've booked loads of extra family fun activities this year, the Jez Avery Stunt Show is back, we've got a FREE funfair with a bouncy castle slide, trampolines and new for this year we have the dodgem cars, all free to use. Check out all of the entertainment here.
We can not wait for you all to see what we have in store for you this year. We'll see you in the bar!
Si and Oli Paton
Head over to MalvernsClassic.com
for information and tickets!
