GT Bicycles' Timeline Museum - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 20, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
GT Proto IT
GT's 1996 proof of concept IT gearbox downhiller (missing its front fender) was made by Aaron Bethlenfalvy - GT's head of design. Jim Busby designed the suspension and gearbox drivetrain, which used a Shimano Nexus 7-speed planetary hub transmission.

The Nexus gearbox was in the downtube. Idler pulleys were necessary to make the chain-drive behave at speed.

GT proto IT
Hope disc brake? Yep, they've been in the game for a while. The drivetrain was reversed left-to-right, to accommodate the secondary drive sprocket that was bolted to the left hub flange of the planetary gearbox.


GT IT1
GT's 2006 IT-1 was the production version of GT's gearbox descender, which was much more refined, but not as futuristic looking.

GT IT1
The Shimano Nexus 7-speed hub looks like it was actually designed to be a frame-mount transmission, and the chain drive has been updated with a roller guide, which was state-of-the-art DH hardware at the time. GT's high-pivot swingarm and no-growth chain-line is cutting edge today,

GT IT1
Not exactly period-correct, but the IT-1 looks contemporary enough to pull it off.


GT i-Drive
The 2003 i-Drive Marathon was one of the many iterations of the dual-suspension platform that elevated GT to the forefront of the trailbike game. Its gusseted aluminum frame and interrupted seat tube mast were hallmarks of the era.


GT LOBO
GT introduced molded carbon frame technology using thermoplastic resin. The 1998 STS DH Lobo showcases the construction, which required aluminum inserts where stresses were concentrated. That limitation boosted the Lobo's weight and ultimately spelled doom for GT's thermoplastic carbon program.


GT LTS
The 1996 LTS-1 was the most innovative suspension designs of the early development period. Its scissor linkage compressed the tiny shock with a favorable leverage rate, which extended the wheel travel to somewhere around 55 millimeters. Its location behind the seat tube allowed GT to offer a very conventional looking chassis to reluctant dual-suspension converts.


GT RTS
The 1992 RTS was GT's first and perhaps, its most famous dual-suspension bike. This model has been updated with an aluminum swingarm (the original steel one cracked and its owner still races and rides this bike). The pull-actuated-shock design was travel-limited by derailleur technology, as its high-pivot swingarm created monstrous chain growth. Inventor Jim Busby was well aware that the high-pivot's upward and rearward axle path would optimize the suspension's performance, which later inspired him to solve the chain growth issue and ultimately design GT's i-Drive system.


17 Comments

  • + 4
 Man those were the good old days where V-brakes with boost arch was the shit... My first full Suspension was the RTS, snapped that then upgraded to the LTS, snapped that then upgraded to the STS, then I-drive 1.0, then IT-1, then Ruckus 1.0, then Carbon Fury... etc... You get the trend. I was on GT for at least 15 years and I still feel that the IT-1 and Carbon Fury were some of the best technological designs every launched by GT.
  • + 7
 PinkBike is the only place I see GT anymore.
  • + 1
 after GT was bought out by a big venture capital firm the product went downhill.
  • + 0
 I see the occasional force or sensor out on the trails, always liked the way they looked from 2009 onward, just never at the top of my list to buy
  • + 0
 Even Performance stopped carrying them
  • + 1
 @dangmtb: that's because performance is owned by ASI "Fuji" now.
  • + 3
 RTS was my first dual suspension bike and the first time I had a specific "downhill" bike. I still remember my 1995 LTS with SPIN carbon wheels with fondness. Back when 50-55mm of suspension travel was revolutionary!!
  • + 1
 Rode GT for close to 10 years from 96-06 with my first bike being a GT Timberline then moving onto Zaskars when I moved from trail riding to trials riding after seeing a few Hans Rey vids. Really cool to see their history on display here.
  • + 2
 The IT-1 was dammed by it's head tube angle. Was almost 70 degrees when everyone else was moving towards 66/65. They fumbled so hard on that one that it's hard not to mention.
  • + 1
 Still have my LTS-2 out in the shed, with Kore bars which are narrow as hell by today’s standards, and the big horns on the ends. That thing climbed like a goat though.
  • + 3
 and all these years later still want a LTS
  • + 2
 What's not period correct, the brake? Saint m800 had been around since MY03, right?
  • + 1
 Gen 1 Saint and MTX rims looks exactly right to me, but it should have a Fox 40 and not a Boxxer on the front.
  • + 3
 My BMX GT bike is still older!
  • + 2
 I see they have the new cane creek ee cranks on the first bike there
  • + 1
 Loved my old Idrive till I snapped it in half. Always drooled over the lobos though.
  • + 1
 Yup...

