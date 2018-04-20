GT Bicycles' Timeline Museum - Sea Otter 2018

The 1992 RTS was GT's first and perhaps, its most famous dual-suspension bike. This model has been updated with an aluminum swingarm (the original steel one cracked and its owner still races and rides this bike). The pull-actuated-shock design was travel-limited by derailleur technology, as its high-pivot swingarm created monstrous chain growth. Inventor Jim Busby was well aware that the high-pivot's upward and rearward axle path would optimize the suspension's performance, which later inspired him to solve the chain growth issue and ultimately design GT's i-Drive system.