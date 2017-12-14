GT Factory Racing Says Goodbye to a Few Friends - Video

2016 and 2017 are two years that will be added to the legendary logbook of ‘Team GT’.



GT Factory Racing 1.0 represented what we all like most; racing at the highest level in the most beautiful locations around the globe with big smiles on our faces. The team built a relationship that will last a lifetime. And there are too many good stories to wrap up in a few words!



I truly wish Sambo, Anneke, Brook, Jackson, and Ely a hell of a ride in their next adventures. Thank you all for being part of our crew and for all of the good times. You guys know where to find the good beer and you know there will always be a cold one waiting for you!



Cheers,

Mark and the entire crew at GT Bicycles. — Mark Maurissen, GT Factory Racing Team Manager