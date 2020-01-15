GT Factory Racing Welcomes Johannes von Klebelsberg and Ethan Craik

GT Bicycles and GT Factory Racing (GTFR) today announced exciting changes the 2020 team roster. New riders Johannes von Klebelsberg (IT) and Ethan Craik (UK) will join seasoned vets Wyn Masters, Martin Maes, and #2
ranked Noga Korem.
“I’m stoked to have Johannes and Ethan join the crew for some fast racing and good times,” said Maurissen, GTFR Team Manager. “When you add Martin, Noga and Wyn into the mix, you know we’re in for another spectacular season. Fans can expect some more crossover between EWS and DH too. We’ll see you soon at the races!”
No stranger to the UCI Downhill World Cup series, Johannes raced for MS Mondraker during the 2018 season, then as a privateer in 2019. Working in his family’s restaurant in Munich, Germany funded Johannes’s race season. He even raced with a phone in his pocket in case of a work emergency. Johannes is excited to shed his privateer status because “being part of GTFR means that I’ll have bigger opportunities and more time to work on technical aspects of the sport.” He added, “I will have more free time at race weekends next season, and I will use that time to work on skills that could make me a faster racer.”
Aside from being one of the fastest privateers on the circuit, Johannes quickly became a fan favorite last season for his unconventional use of denim jeans as racing pants, earning him the nickname “Denim Destroyer.” Johannes has no plans of hanging up the jeans any time soon, “I’ll keep my denims, and Alpinestars can help me finally get some good-looking ones!”
2020 will be Ethan Craik’s first year racing in the Downhill World Cup. His BMX racing background has given him some serious bike handling skills which he’s excited to unleash on the steep tracks of the World Cup. “I’ve always wanted to race at the top level in my sport, and I’m so thankful for GT giving me this amazing opportunity,” said Ethan. “To ride and have fun with a selection of the sport’s greatest like Martin, Wyn and Noga is truly amazing.” Since breaking onto the scene, Ethan has been running the mixed wheel set up that has paid dividends for Martin, and he’s excited to keep dialing it in with the GTFR team.
As GTFR welcomes new additions to the team, the brand will say goodbye to others. After an eventful two years, George Brannigan will be moving on. Joey Foresta will continue on as GT’s North American gravity assassin with a focus on marquee gravity events in US and Canada including the Pro GRT, Sea Otter, Crankworx and more.
25 Comments
B) isn't Mr. Cathro's the creator of the "Denim Destroyer" nickname? Should be given some credit
GTFR welcomes new title sponsor: Levis Jeans
He was on it last year so with the support of GT it be sick to see what he can do
Technical jeans always looked and performed poorly on snowboard, but are a staple for climbing.
