GT Factory Racing Welcomes Johannes von Klebelsberg and Ethan Craik

Jan 15, 2020
by GT Bicycles  
69 and jeans. Privateer Johannes von Klebelsberg rode to 16th place.

GT Bicycles and GT Factory Racing (GTFR) today announced exciting changes the 2020 team roster. New riders Johannes von Klebelsberg (IT) and Ethan Craik (UK) will join seasoned vets Wyn Masters, Martin Maes, and #2 ranked Noga Korem.

“I’m stoked to have Johannes and Ethan join the crew for some fast racing and good times,” said Maurissen, GTFR Team Manager. “When you add Martin, Noga and Wyn into the mix, you know we’re in for another spectacular season. Fans can expect some more crossover between EWS and DH too. We’ll see you soon at the races!”

No stranger to the UCI Downhill World Cup series, Johannes raced for MS Mondraker during the 2018 season, then as a privateer in 2019. Working in his family’s restaurant in Munich, Germany funded Johannes’s race season. He even raced with a phone in his pocket in case of a work emergency. Johannes is excited to shed his privateer status because “being part of GTFR means that I’ll have bigger opportunities and more time to work on technical aspects of the sport.” He added, “I will have more free time at race weekends next season, and I will use that time to work on skills that could make me a faster racer.”

Johannes Von Klebelsberg will be looking for some redemption here in the USA after a champs gone wrong last weekend.

Aside from being one of the fastest privateers on the circuit, Johannes quickly became a fan favorite last season for his unconventional use of denim jeans as racing pants, earning him the nickname “Denim Destroyer.” Johannes has no plans of hanging up the jeans any time soon, “I’ll keep my denims, and Alpinestars can help me finally get some good-looking ones!”

2020 will be Ethan Craik’s first year racing in the Downhill World Cup. His BMX racing background has given him some serious bike handling skills which he’s excited to unleash on the steep tracks of the World Cup. “I’ve always wanted to race at the top level in my sport, and I’m so thankful for GT giving me this amazing opportunity,” said Ethan. “To ride and have fun with a selection of the sport’s greatest like Martin, Wyn and Noga is truly amazing.” Since breaking onto the scene, Ethan has been running the mixed wheel set up that has paid dividends for Martin, and he’s excited to keep dialing it in with the GTFR team.

As GTFR welcomes new additions to the team, the brand will say goodbye to others. After an eventful two years, George Brannigan will be moving on. Joey Foresta will continue on as GT’s North American gravity assassin with a focus on marquee gravity events in US and Canada including the Pro GRT, Sea Otter, Crankworx and more.

To learn more about GT, its pro riders and the bikes they ride, visit www.gtbicycles.com. Check out GT Bicycles on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, and follow GT Factory Racing on Instagram.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours GT Johannes Von Klebelsberg


Must Read This Week
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
85278 views
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
81336 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
57401 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
55648 views
RC Retires: A Tribute to Richard Cunningham
52771 views
Behind the Numbers: Santa Cruz Megatower Suspension Analysis
50477 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Z1 Coil Fork - The Return of a Classic
40309 views
Video: Spot's Carbon Leaf Spring - The Explainer
40197 views

25 Comments

  • 43 0
 Keep the denim. Please GT you have a chance of getting back to the glory days. Imagine the Destroyer podiuming on GT wearing jeans. That's what legends are made of.
  • 6 0
 A) please, ffs, have their kit sponsor giving him denim print pants

B) isn't Mr. Cathro's the creator of the "Denim Destroyer" nickname? Should be given some credit
  • 7 0
 @Arierep: yep I think it was Cathro who createad the nickname in one of his Leogang videos.
  • 16 0
 the real question is who will take care of the knödel ?
  • 1 0
 this made my day!
  • 5 0
 Maybe they will open a pop-up restaurant in the pits and serve some dumplings? Big Grin
  • 13 0
 Von Klebelsberg sells out, I mean washed out, I mean distressed look - on sale now!
  • 12 0
 News Flash:
GTFR welcomes new title sponsor: Levis Jeans
  • 4 0
 I think the news of Johannes von Klebelsberg bringng the Denim again this year - is the best pre-race season news so far!
He was on it last year so with the support of GT it be sick to see what he can do Smile
  • 6 0
 Best signing news of the off season. Looking forward too some riveting racing.
  • 4 0
 so AStars will make a race cut pant in denim fabric?hahaa, so cool
Technical jeans always looked and performed poorly on snowboard, but are a staple for climbing.
  • 1 0
 Royal had some 'FR pants' that where cut like a jean an weather proof. shame they stopped making em
  • 5 0
 Can’t wait to see GT factory jeans Big Grin
  • 4 0
 I'm curious how this deal is going to work out for the Denim Destroyer.
  • 11 0
 Probably signing a double contract, he will be riding and cooking for the team too...! Big Grin
  • 4 0
 GT Factory Racing welcomes Levis as Co-Sponsor
  • 4 0
 GTFR - get the f*ck racing
  • 3 0
 So pumped for him. He’s the working mans hero!
  • 3 0
 Double Denim FTW!
  • 2 0
 Yeah!!! That's good news!
  • 2 0
 No more privateer prizes for you now!
  • 2 0
 Levi’s Strauss to be the new marquee sponsor to gt factory racing
  • 1 0
 Well Deserved
  • 1 0
 GT Destroyer?
  • 1 0
 Jean T factory racing!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010604
Mobile Version of Website