• 6061 Alloy frame

• Wheel size: 24"

• Standover: 640mm

• Reach: 375mm

• 10x135mm Horizontal Dropouts

• 140mm GT Power Series Cr-Mo Crank

• Integrated chain tensioners

• Size: ONE SIZE

• Price: $1,200.00 USD



www.gtbicycles.com

Spawned from the full-size La Bomba dirt jump line, our new 24” platform has been scaled down for next-gen rippers. Built with an ultra-responsive alloy frame that’s covered in a slick, BMX-inspired paint and graphics, the La Bomba 24 is ready to rip at the skate park, pump track and local jumps. It may be small in stature but it’s BIG on style!

Integrated chain tensioners Extra long brake cable for whips and bars Manitou Machete J-Unit Comp fork

Meet the riders:

Levi Herriges Age: 14

Valentina Pelayo Hutt Age: 10

Video: Skep-Tik

Photography: Heather Young