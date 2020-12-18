GT Bicycles Says Farewell to Bernardo Cruz After a Decade

It was such a hard decision to change because I can honestly say that GT was super important to help myself to have my house, my car, to build up my life. I just have to say thanks and to be thankful for all of these years, to all of these good moments and good memories. You guys for sure make part of my history and this is going to be forever.



The best thing about GT for me is that it's not just about good results it's about having fun with the bikes, having fun with friends. This for me means love because when we love bikes we just have good times and good moments with friends. This is the most important thing about GT. You don't have to be the fastest guy or the best guy you just have to have your bike, have good times with friends, and enjoy the moment. That's why I love GT so much. — Bernardo Cruz