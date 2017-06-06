GT - UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest Winners Annoucned - Rd 2, Fort William 2017

We had a record breaking, 2,554 entries for the Fort William World Cup DH Fantasy Contest over the weekend. We're pleased to announce that @erikkellison
and @steezysam
will each be receiving a new GT Force Carbon Pro frameset based on their answers in the UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest.What was needed to enter?
Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.Race Results
The men's race was dominated by the wagon wheels and the G.O.A.T, Greg Minnaar completed the hat trick on the legendary course. Jack Moir followed through on the promise that he has been showing through the early season and Gwin, despite a crash, held down third—would he have won without that crash? Three contestants had Minnaar and Moir as one and two, but no-one had Gwin in third (with this selection). From a random draw of those three, erikkellison won and will take home a GT Force Carbon Pro frame. Congratulations!
The women's race was shaken up after Atherton pulled out due to a shoulder dislocation sustained in her final practice run. Roughly 1,100 people had Tracy Hannah included in their top three, about 250 had Myriam Nicole while only five included Emilie Siegenthaler. Of all the entries that included Hannah, only two predicted that she would win and had either Siegenthaler or Nicole to join her on the podium. The random draw sees steezysam take the win of the second GT Force Carbon frame; he selected Nicole for third, including her in his top three with Hannah picked for first.
The Prize
Featuring:
• Angle Optimized Suspension
• Fox Racing Shox Factory Float x Rear Shock
• RockShox Reverb Stealth, 34.9mm (yes, it really includes
a dropper)
Congratulations to both winners!
