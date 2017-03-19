Guatemala Mountain Biking: Part One - Antigua Trails

Each of these rides was 5-6km long with an elevation drop of 500m and with about 100 to 150m of climbIng so yet again the moderate comfortable "eternal spring-like" temperatures were welcome. The shuttle retrieval was about as fast as the ride, with only a 10 minute or so wait. You can certainly bang out an impressive number of very fast laps here and we did. Cultural distractions could include the regional market, coffee plantations, ice-cream shops, lots and lots of bakeries and again; lots of good inexpensive food.The last trail was technical rock crawling and where I ate it hard - almost destroying a camera and getting a beauty of a hip pointer. Volcanic rock is not forgiving. It did showcase the diversity of the riding in a very upfront and personal way.