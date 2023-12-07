Video: Guatemala Open DH Race Replay Show

Dec 7, 2023
by Gravity Cooperative  

The Gravity Cooperative comes to Central America for the first time, and we are excited to cover the action at the Guatemala Open DH.

Costa Rican Pro Teto Castillo Vaughan airing out one of the huge jumps on the final section of the Guatemala Open DH track.

Smoking fast jump sections, tricky off cambers, tight technical chutes, gnarly rock gardens, rhythm sections and massive features…… this course has it all.

Racer Clair Sick eyeing up the next section on course at the Guatemala Open DH

Racers have come from all over North and South America to battle it out here, and this pro track is a true test to contend with.

Top 3 Men's & Women's Results:

Pro Men:
1. Tyler Ervin
2. Sebastian Holguin Villa
3. Camilo Sanchez Salazar

Pro Women:
1. Valentina Roa Sanchez
2. Rachel Pageau
3. Ariana Soto

Full Results here: here

Enjoy the show - The Gravity Cooperative

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Downhill Racing


Author Info:
Gravity-CoOp avatar

Member since Dec 4, 2023
1 articles
1 Comment
  • 1 0
 This was race, crew and scene were so damn awesome!







