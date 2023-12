Video: Guatemala Open DH Race Replay Show

The Gravity Cooperative comes to Central America for the first time, and we are excited to cover the action at the Guatemala Open DH.Smoking fast jump sections, tricky off cambers, tight technical chutes, gnarly rock gardens, rhythm sections and massive features…… this course has it all.Racers have come from all over North and South America to battle it out here, and this pro track is a true test to contend with.Top 3 Men's & Women's Results:Pro Men:1. Tyler Ervin2. Sebastian Holguin Villa3. Camilo Sanchez SalazarPro Women:1. Valentina Roa Sanchez2. Rachel Pageau3. Ariana SotoFull Results here: here Enjoy the show - The Gravity Cooperative