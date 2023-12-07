Video: Guatemala Open DH Race Replay Show

The Gravity Cooperative comes to Central America for the first time, and we are excited to cover the action at the Guatemala Open DH.
Smoking fast jump sections, tricky off cambers, tight technical chutes, gnarly rock gardens, rhythm sections and massive features…… this course has it all.
Racers have come from all over North and South America to battle it out here, and this pro track is a true test to contend with.
Top 3 Men's & Women's Results:
Pro Men:
1. Tyler Ervin
2. Sebastian Holguin Villa
3. Camilo Sanchez Salazar
Pro Women:
1. Valentina Roa Sanchez
2. Rachel Pageau
3. Ariana Soto
Full Results here: here
Enjoy the show - The Gravity Cooperative