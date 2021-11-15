Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In

Guerilla Gravity is asking riders in the Denver area to keep an eye out for suspicious bikes after its headquarters was targeted by a break-in.
The robbery took place at around 3:15 am on November 8 and the thieves made off with 5 showroom display bikes, two test bikes, two Cane Creek shocks, a RockShox Super Deluxe shock, some brakes and an iPad.
Guerilla Gravity has posted a description of all the missing bikes on its social media pages
along with some identifying features that may help riders spot them. The most distinctive will probably be a Gnarvana
with gold decals, a gold stem and two gold spokes on each wheel. If you're local, keep an eye out on buy and sell pages or deals that look too good to be true.
|Guerrilla Gravity was broken into overnight around 3:15 AM. We woke up to an empty showroom.
Normally we like when bikes fly off the shelves, but this isn't exactly what we had in mind...
All five of our showroom display bikes and two test bikes were taken.
Please keep an eye out for the following bikes:
-Megatrail (Silver Decals, Brand New)
-Shred Dogg (Silver Decals, Brand New)
-Gnarvana (Gold Decals, Gold Hubs, Gold Stem, Two Gold Spokes on each wheel)
-The Smash (Silver Decals, Brand New)
-Trail Pistol (Silver Decals, Ridden)
-2 Pedalheads (One w/ Silver Decals, One w/ Black)
These bikes are the same as the bikes shown on our bike collection page: https://ridegg.com/collections/bikes (Picture attached for reference)
Also stolen were two Cane Creek shocks, a RockShox Super Deluxe shock, brakes, and an iPad.
If you see these bikes, please let us know, along with the Denver Police! Let's go find these GG's—Guerilla Gravity
We have reached out to Guerilla Gravity for any updates on the story since last week and will include them in this story if there is any news.
Sucks that so many bikes are targeted these days!
The best measure for average people is security through obscurity; hide yo bikes, but I guess shops and manufacturers don't really get that option if they want customers
