Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In

Guerrilla Gravity was broken into overnight around 3:15 AM. We woke up to an empty showroom.

Normally we like when bikes fly off the shelves, but this isn't exactly what we had in mind...

⁠

All five of our showroom display bikes and two test bikes were taken. ⁠

⁠

Please keep an eye out for the following bikes:⁠

-Megatrail (Silver Decals, Brand New) ⁠

-Shred Dogg (Silver Decals, Brand New) ⁠

-Gnarvana (Gold Decals, Gold Hubs, Gold Stem, Two Gold Spokes on each wheel)⁠

-The Smash (Silver Decals, Brand New)⁠

-Trail Pistol (Silver Decals, Ridden)⁠

-2 Pedalheads (One w/ Silver Decals, One w/ Black) ⁠

⁠

These bikes are the same as the bikes shown on our bike collection page: https://ridegg.com/collections/bikes (Picture attached for reference)

Also stolen were two Cane Creek shocks, a RockShox Super Deluxe shock, brakes, and an iPad.⁠

⁠

If you see these bikes, please let us know, along with the Denver Police! Let's go find these GG's — Guerilla Gravity