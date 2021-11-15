Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In

Nov 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Guerilla Gravity is asking riders in the Denver area to keep an eye out for suspicious bikes after its headquarters was targeted by a break-in.

The robbery took place at around 3:15 am on November 8 and the thieves made off with 5 showroom display bikes, two test bikes, two Cane Creek shocks, a RockShox Super Deluxe shock, some brakes and an iPad.

Guerilla Gravity has posted a description of all the missing bikes on its social media pages along with some identifying features that may help riders spot them. The most distinctive will probably be a Gnarvana with gold decals, a gold stem and two gold spokes on each wheel. If you're local, keep an eye out on buy and sell pages or deals that look too good to be true.

bigquotesGuerrilla Gravity was broken into overnight around 3:15 AM. We woke up to an empty showroom.
Normally we like when bikes fly off the shelves, but this isn't exactly what we had in mind...

All five of our showroom display bikes and two test bikes were taken. ⁠

Please keep an eye out for the following bikes:⁠
-Megatrail (Silver Decals, Brand New) ⁠
-Shred Dogg (Silver Decals, Brand New) ⁠
-Gnarvana (Gold Decals, Gold Hubs, Gold Stem, Two Gold Spokes on each wheel)⁠
-The Smash (Silver Decals, Brand New)⁠
-Trail Pistol (Silver Decals, Ridden)⁠
-2 Pedalheads (One w/ Silver Decals, One w/ Black) ⁠

These bikes are the same as the bikes shown on our bike collection page: https://ridegg.com/collections/bikes (Picture attached for reference)
Also stolen were two Cane Creek shocks, a RockShox Super Deluxe shock, brakes, and an iPad.⁠

If you see these bikes, please let us know, along with the Denver Police! Let's go find these GG'sGuerilla Gravity

We have reached out to Guerilla Gravity for any updates on the story since last week and will include them in this story if there is any news.

Posted In:
Industry News Guerrilla Gravity


16 Comments

  • 3 0
 After one of the local bike shops was broken into they had some T-shirts made up following the "Death to bike thieves" message.
Sucks that so many bikes are targeted these days!

www.basecampbikes.co.uk/clothing/t-shirts/deathtobikethieves-skull-tee__5031
www.basecampbikes.co.uk/clothing/t-shirts/deathtobikethieves-banner-tee__5036
  • 1 0
 I've heard of LBSs investing in GPS trackers, like airtags as a security precaution, because apparently physical barriers aren't enough.
The best measure for average people is security through obscurity; hide yo bikes, but I guess shops and manufacturers don't really get that option if they want customers
  • 1 0
 You know you made it in an industry when your showroom gets broken into. We are one, druid, you know what you need to do. All joking aside I hope they catch the fart biscuits that did this.
  • 2 1
 I think someone just wanted the showroom to be a more accurate depiction of current stock availability in the mtb market, those bare shelves looking pretty on point
  • 3 1
 Yeah, this is getting old
  • 1 0
 ...It goes without saying that we should be looking out for some "Fully Sus", pimped-out rides!
  • 1 0
 Hopefully the iPad can help locate the perps! Only amateurs would take that…
  • 3 1
 Thieves are lame.
  • 1 0
 Sorry for your loss. Good luck on recovery.
  • 2 1
 "Suspicious Bikes"
  • 1 0
 Yikes
  • 1 3
 Customers tired of waiting until 2023 to get a new bike?
Below threshold threads are hidden

