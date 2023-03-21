Guerrilla Gravity Announces 2023 Bike Lineup

New Colorways

Picante Red

Spicy moves deserve spicy looks, so we turned up the heat with Picante Red.

Colorado Racing Green

The classic color combo for goin’ fast.

Alpine Blue

Elevation crushing rides on endless singletrack, ride into the Alpine Blue sky.

The updated headtube badge sports our “U.S. Built, Mountain Made” ethos.

New decals inspired by our engineering roots in auto racing.

Updated Build Kits

Every colorway is available for any model with the new Frameset & Custom Build option.

Ride Builds with RockShox Select suspension and SRAM NX drivetrains start at $4595. Rally Builds (pictured here) with RockShox Ultimate / Fox Performance combo suspension and SRAM GX drivetrains start at $5895.

Race Builds (pictured here) with Fox Factory suspension, SRAM X01 drivetrains, and Bike Yoke dropper posts start at $6995.

Pedalhead builds start at $2995 and new for this year is a Frameset & Custom option starting at $2195.

Expanded Dealer Network