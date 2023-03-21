Guerrilla Gravity Announces 2023 Bike Lineup

Mar 21, 2023
by Guerrilla Gravity  
Guerrilla Gravity is excited to announce the 2023 lineup. This year brings a slew of new changes to both the aesthetics, build kits, and buying options.

Between our U.S. based manufacturing, innovative Revved Carbon material, and modular minded design, we’ve always sought to bring contrast to the mountain bike industry. And now we’re bringing contrast to the trails too, with our bold new colorways.

New Colorways

All of these colors are powder coated in-house alongside our standard Stealth color. Compared to traditional carbon, Revved Carbon allows for this more sustainable finishing method. Powder coat eliminates the smog forming VOCs emitted by the solvents in wet paint. Powder coating also provides a tough, scratch-resistant finish, which is just another way we build our bikes to last.

Picante Red

Spicy moves deserve spicy looks, so we turned up the heat with Picante Red.

Colorado Racing Green

The classic color combo for goin’ fast.

Alpine Blue

Elevation crushing rides on endless singletrack, ride into the Alpine Blue sky.

In addition to colors, we refreshed our bikes with new decals and an updated headtube badge. These simplified decals let our progressive geometry and bold colors take the main stage while paying homage to our U.S. manufacturing process.

The updated headtube badge sports our “U.S. Built, Mountain Made” ethos.

New decals inspired by our engineering roots in auto racing.

Updated Build Kits

For the bike nerds at heart, we’re introducing a new Frameset & Custom Build option. The updated builders allow you to select from our widest range of component options yet, including new Shimano drivetrain and brake options and full selection of suspension choices. In addition, you can select your seatpost height and stem length to fully dial in your ride.

Every colorway is available for any model with the new Frameset & Custom Build option.

For the riders looking for the fastest path to New Bike Day, we have simplified our standard Build Kit options. Our in-house team of riders did the heavy lifting for you and tested out a variety of components to hand select the best ones for each build and model. Now, all you have to do is choose your size, select your color, and send it. From there your bike build will be underway and ship in 1-2 weeks from our Colorado HQ.

Ride Builds with RockShox Select suspension and SRAM NX drivetrains start at $4595. Rally Builds (pictured here) with RockShox Ultimate / Fox Performance combo suspension and SRAM GX drivetrains start at $5895.

Race Builds (pictured here) with Fox Factory suspension, SRAM X01 drivetrains, and Bike Yoke dropper posts start at $6995.

Pedalhead builds start at $2995 and new for this year is a Frameset & Custom option starting at $2195.

Expanded Dealer Network

This offseason, we partnered up with many new shops across North America. This expanded Dealer network gives you new ways to order and helps support your local bike shop. If you have a favorite shop you’d like to order from, just tell them you’re eyeing a GG and we’ll work with them to get your dream ride ordered.


From frame layup to assembly, all of our bikes are handbuilt here in Colorado. They are tested in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, which are some of the toughest proving grounds around. Head to RideGG.com to learn more and build one for yourself.

PS. You may have noticed that a couple of our best-selling models are missing. Don’t worry, they’ll be back. The updated Smash will be coming soon and the updated Trail Pistol is dropping this spring. Be the first to know about new product releases and more by signing up for our newsletter on our website.

23 Comments

  • 18 3
 Sram NX on a $4600 bike? What is that?
I'd rather take some deore than anything below GX.
  • 2 0
 My coworkers and I at my shop are actually pretty convinced sram did a quiet update to NX last year. The biggest reason for failure was the weak spring causing it not to return off the top cogs. But there is a distinct difference in the spring in the new NX derailleurs and appears to be identical to GX now. The NX shifter is definitely noticably worse than levels above it, but I don’t have any real complaints about NX working or not anymore.
  • 4 0
 In my experience, GG is a good choice if you have bike ADD. If you get suspension with easily adjustable stroke, chainstay kits will allow you to experiment with wildly different bikes by only changing minimal parts. I've enjoyed mine.
  • 6 3
 A buddy said several guys had issues with the Guerrilla Gravity headset/head tube quality.

Anyone know if that has been addressed in the past couple years? Would love to buy American manufacturing again.
  • 11 3
 It definitely has. I used to work in R&D there when that was happening. We added additional layers of carbon in that area as well as made changes to the fusing process.
  • 3 0
 I dunno, but it looks like GG has the thickest head tube around. Not to ignore that the union between the head tube and down tube is massive.
  • 7 0
 Been riding mine hard since 2020 and zero issues. Great bike, phenomenal service for questions and such, too.
  • 1 0
 tbh that was what steered me away from these bikes..
  • 1 0
 No issues on the two that I have built since 2020.
  • 1 0
 Been on 3. Sized up then down. None had a problem. I think it comes down to users not torquing headset down correctly. One picture I seen on FB where the guy had the headset inserts pointing the opposite direction.
  • 6 0
 More of a Periwinkle blue if you ask me
  • 4 0
 Me mah is terribly partial to it
  • 4 0
 Looks like the Graphic Designer was let go.... yikes.
  • 5 1
 nice looking bike!
  • 3 0
 very nice cable management, an actually innovative thought.
  • 3 0
 I really like that red.
  • 1 3
 I've contacted GG several times since the latest Pedalhead was released requesting to purchase a frame only option. They said "maybe in the future"... Seemed silly to me to not offer a frame only so I moved onto another option. Now this suggests a frame only option but when you go to the GG site, it seems you're forced to at least buy a fork from them, a 2022 nevertheless, a stem and a dropper. Sorry but IF there is a frame only option at $1595 (it says starting at $1595 on the Pedalhead page), I'm not paying $755 for a 22 RS Pike Ultimate when I just got a 23 model for $707 new from a large US retailer. Nevermind, new 22's are available at $600 if you shop a bit. A very strange business model from my perspective but I wish them luck as I'm a fan.
  • 1 0
 Yet still no size small….
  • 1 0
 The headbadge looks like something from Superdry
  • 1 0
 Will the frame design ever be updated?
  • 1 0
 Neat
  • 1 2
 The brick of a headtube, could possibly be the ugliest in industry
  • 1 0
 nahhhhhhhh there is plenty more ugly





