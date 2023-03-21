Guerrilla Gravity Announces 2023 Bike Lineup

Guerrilla Gravity is excited to announce the 2023 lineup. This year brings a slew of new changes to both the aesthetics, build kits, and buying options.
Between our U.S. based manufacturing, innovative Revved Carbon material, and modular minded design, we’ve always sought to bring contrast to the mountain bike industry. And now we’re bringing contrast to the trails too, with our bold new colorways. New Colorways
All of these colors are powder coated in-house alongside our standard Stealth color. Compared to traditional carbon, Revved Carbon allows for this more sustainable finishing method. Powder coat eliminates the smog forming VOCs emitted by the solvents in wet paint. Powder coating also provides a tough, scratch-resistant finish, which is just another way we build our bikes to last.Picante Red
Colorado Racing Green
Spicy moves deserve spicy looks, so we turned up the heat with Picante Red.
Alpine Blue
The classic color combo for goin’ fast.
Elevation crushing rides on endless singletrack, ride into the Alpine Blue sky.
In addition to colors, we refreshed our bikes with new decals and an updated headtube badge. These simplified decals let our progressive geometry and bold colors take the main stage while paying homage to our U.S. manufacturing process.
The updated headtube badge sports our “U.S. Built, Mountain Made” ethos.
New decals inspired by our engineering roots in auto racing.Updated Build Kits
For the bike nerds at heart, we’re introducing a new Frameset & Custom Build option. The updated builders allow you to select from our widest range of component options yet, including new Shimano drivetrain and brake options and full selection of suspension choices. In addition, you can select your seatpost height and stem length to fully dial in your ride.
Every colorway is available for any model with the new Frameset & Custom Build option.
For the riders looking for the fastest path to New Bike Day, we have simplified our standard Build Kit options. Our in-house team of riders did the heavy lifting for you and tested out a variety of components to hand select the best ones for each build and model. Now, all you have to do is choose your size, select your color, and send it. From there your bike build will be underway and ship in 1-2 weeks from our Colorado HQ.
Ride Builds with RockShox Select suspension and SRAM NX drivetrains start at $4595. Rally Builds (pictured here) with RockShox Ultimate / Fox Performance combo suspension and SRAM GX drivetrains start at $5895.
Race Builds (pictured here) with Fox Factory suspension, SRAM X01 drivetrains, and Bike Yoke dropper posts start at $6995.
Pedalhead builds start at $2995 and new for this year is a Frameset & Custom option starting at $2195.Expanded Dealer Network
This offseason, we partnered up with many new shops across North America. This expanded Dealer network gives you new ways to order and helps support your local bike shop. If you have a favorite shop you’d like to order from, just tell them you’re eyeing a GG and we’ll work with them to get your dream ride ordered.
From frame layup to assembly, all of our bikes are handbuilt here in Colorado. They are tested in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, which are some of the toughest proving grounds around. Head to RideGG.com
to learn more and build one for yourself. PS. You may have noticed that a couple of our best-selling models are missing. Don’t worry, they’ll be back. The updated Smash will be coming soon and the updated Trail Pistol is dropping this spring. Be the first to know about new product releases and more by signing up for our newsletter on our website.
