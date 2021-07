Guerrilla Gravity Announces Mixed Wheel 'MX Rally Build' on Megatrail & Shred Dogg

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

Powered by GG’s Modular Frame Platform, the limited edition MX Rally build is a new mixed-wheel option that combines progressive geometry and a playful spirit with our US-built bikes. Available on the Megatrail and Shred Dogg, the MX Rally build delivers another layer of customization, allowing riders to experience the stability of a 29er with the maneuverability of a 27.5.As GG’s original Big Mountain Liberator, the Megatrail is equally suited for backcountry tech trails and bike park action.Designed to bookend GG’s most aggressive geometries, the Megatrail modular platform is the perfect fit for a mixed-wheel build. The 165mm Gravity Mode is the new “lowest and slackest” configuration from GG. For trail and technical riding, the 155mm Trail Mode adds a slightly higher and steeper option.350 29” / 27.5” wheelsetZeb 170mm 29” forkShort-stack GeoAdjust Headsetof drivetrain, brake, and tire optionsAs the most lively bike in GG’s lineup, the Shred Dogg turns the trail into your own personal playground.The 150mm fork takes the already capable Shred Dogg and increases its downhill authority. Paired with the versatility of 130mm Trail Mode and 140mm Gravity Mode in the rear, it quickly evolves into a snappy and responsive pedaling platform, rendering it a true one bike quiver.350 29” / 27.5” wheelsetLyrik 150mm 29” forkShort-stack GeoAdjust Headsetof drivetrain, brake, and tire optionsCustomize your MX Rally build at RideGG.com . Builds start at $5295. Estimated lead times are only 4-5 weeks.