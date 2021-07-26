Guerrilla Gravity Announces Mixed Wheel 'MX Rally Build' on Megatrail & Shred Dogg

Jul 27, 2021
by Guerrilla Gravity  
Yoann Riding the Gnarvana on a rock slab

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

Modular Mixed-wheel Madness

Powered by GG’s Modular Frame Platform, the limited edition MX Rally build is a new mixed-wheel option that combines progressive geometry and a playful spirit with our US-built bikes. Available on the Megatrail and Shred Dogg, the MX Rally build delivers another layer of customization, allowing riders to experience the stability of a 29er with the maneuverability of a 27.5.


The Megatrail MX

As GG’s original Big Mountain Liberator, the Megatrail is equally suited for backcountry tech trails and bike park action.

Designed to bookend GG’s most aggressive geometries, the Megatrail modular platform is the perfect fit for a mixed-wheel build. The 165mm Gravity Mode is the new “lowest and slackest” configuration from GG. For trail and technical riding, the 155mm Trail Mode adds a slightly higher and steeper option.

Build Kit Details:

Spank 350 29” / 27.5” wheelset
Rockshox Zeb 170mm 29” fork
GG Short-stack GeoAdjust Headset
Your choice of drivetrain, brake, and tire options


The Shred Dogg MX

As the most lively bike in GG’s lineup, the Shred Dogg turns the trail into your own personal playground.

The 150mm fork takes the already capable Shred Dogg and increases its downhill authority. Paired with the versatility of 130mm Trail Mode and 140mm Gravity Mode in the rear, it quickly evolves into a snappy and responsive pedaling platform, rendering it a true one bike quiver.

Build Kit Details:

Spank 350 29” / 27.5” wheelset
Rockshox Lyrik 150mm 29” fork
GG Short-stack GeoAdjust Headset
Your choice of drivetrain, brake, and tire options


Customize your MX Rally build at RideGG.com. Builds start at $5295. Estimated lead times are only 4-5 weeks.

Reviews and Tech Press Releases Guerrilla Gravity


 When you post about a new bike and don't include a picture of the new bike. Instead very low res Microsoft paint geo charts.
 Its not a new bike. Theyre the same looking bikes as before. They just sell the bike with a different headset cup to accommodate the larger fork and wheel.
 monetary obstruction
 Now if you could only buy different rear triangles to make the bike modular like what is advertised as a feature. Six months now and no indication that I can use that modularity. I guess just buy another full frame? Personally, I do not recommend the bike because of this and a few other quibbles.
 I'd imagine most of the seat stays being produced are being used to meet demand for new bikes. I'm sure once they catch up you'll be able to pick a set up.

I've had my GG for about a year and a half. Switch between the TP and Smash quite a bit. I love it! The icing on the cake is GG's customer service. They always respond quickly and ship out warranty/replacement parts pretty fast.

Hopefully you'll be able to pick up some stays soon!
 EVERY single bike manufacturer is either facing massive delays due to no stock on components , extremely high demand or combination of both. You do realize many folks are on 1- 2-year waiting lists from many top manufacturers out there. But yeah, smash the little company who is working endless hours to keep up with demand in their small shop (great guys, I used to live right near them).
 Whats your issue? I've converted mine to another bike and so have many other owners on the forums?
  • 2 0
 @bman33: Agreed 100%+. Last year I broke a seat stay on a new bike from a big company with a reputation for very good warranty support. While they responded immediately to my warranty request, and offer a replacement seat stay, no questions asked, they also informed me that all of their production was focused on keeping up with customer demand, and that I wouldn't have a replacement part for at least 4-6 months.

Bummer. But understandable given all time high demand + a global pandemic. Smile
 Every time I get an email from GG I excitedly hope it’s about the updated Smash with a rear carbon triangle.

Every time, I’m disappointed.

How long can the Smash be “coming soon” before its “coming later.”
 I'm intrigued by the Shred Dog. Could be an interesting East Coast shred sled.
 I've got an older (aluminum) one and it's great for EC riding. I've also got a long shock and just picked up a 29er fork and wheel setup for smash dog mode. Looking forward to seeing how it handles some park laps
 Hasn't this been an option for years with GG?
 Ok now let's hear form that matt76 guy again and again...
 Just call it a mullet Every one else does..
 I think they are worried about Mullet Cycles www.mulletcycles.com
 @PTyliszczak: never heard of em........
 @PTyliszczak: litigation is a cornerstone of their business plan. Geometry still semi-secret. 'Disruptive tech'
 An official press release for something GG not to mention everyone else has been doing for years!!?
 Them ad dollars mate. GG obviously paid for the "front page" editorial package but havent got anything to actually market..
 Is the shock and frame alignment issue all sorted now?
 According to the current threads on MTBR and Rotoburn, no. Sadly it appears that their position is that if they send you a misaligned frame, you should pay shipping to send it back and shipping for the second frame, so you can get what you paid for in the first place. It looks like their QC process is send it out and if the customer doesn’t notice, it has passed.
 Can't wait to see all of the Front Range bros picking their way down the local XC trails on the 35lb mullet bikes.
 hello its me
 I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet
 Cool no Photo of the Bike

