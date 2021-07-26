Guerrilla Gravity Announces Mixed Wheel 'MX Rally Build' on Megatrail & Shred Dogg

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity Modular Mixed-wheel Madness
Powered by GG’s Modular Frame Platform, the limited edition MX Rally build is a new mixed-wheel option that combines progressive geometry and a playful spirit with our US-built bikes. Available on the Megatrail and Shred Dogg, the MX Rally build delivers another layer of customization, allowing riders to experience the stability of a 29er with the maneuverability of a 27.5. The Megatrail MX
As GG’s original Big Mountain Liberator, the Megatrail is equally suited for backcountry tech trails and bike park action.
Designed to bookend GG’s most aggressive geometries, the Megatrail modular platform is the perfect fit for a mixed-wheel build. The 165mm Gravity Mode is the new “lowest and slackest” configuration from GG. For trail and technical riding, the 155mm Trail Mode adds a slightly higher and steeper option. Build Kit Details:
• Spank
350 29” / 27.5” wheelset
• Rockshox
Zeb 170mm 29” fork
• GG
Short-stack GeoAdjust Headset
• Your choice
of drivetrain, brake, and tire options The Shred Dogg MX
As the most lively bike in GG’s lineup, the Shred Dogg turns the trail into your own personal playground.
The 150mm fork takes the already capable Shred Dogg and increases its downhill authority. Paired with the versatility of 130mm Trail Mode and 140mm Gravity Mode in the rear, it quickly evolves into a snappy and responsive pedaling platform, rendering it a true one bike quiver. Build Kit Details:
• Spank
350 29” / 27.5” wheelset
• Rockshox
Lyrik 150mm 29” fork
• GG
Short-stack GeoAdjust Headset
• Your choice
of drivetrain, brake, and tire options
Customize your MX Rally build at RideGG.com
. Builds start at $5295. Estimated lead times are only 4-5 weeks.
I've had my GG for about a year and a half. Switch between the TP and Smash quite a bit. I love it! The icing on the cake is GG's customer service. They always respond quickly and ship out warranty/replacement parts pretty fast.
Hopefully you'll be able to pick up some stays soon!
Bummer. But understandable given all time high demand + a global pandemic.
Every time, I’m disappointed.
How long can the Smash be “coming soon” before its “coming later.”
