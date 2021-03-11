Guerrilla Gravity Announces Trail Pistol with Revved Carbon Rear Triangle

Mar 11, 2021
by Guerrilla Gravity  


PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity


Full carbon, with a little bit of anarchy.

The Trail Pistol is BACK for an encore and ready to fly through endless singletrack. This time - it’s fully Revved from front to rear.

Revved Carbon, our patented manufacturing technology, now makes up the entirety of the frame, increasing impact-resistance, reducing weight, and expanding the benefits of the environmentally-friendly material across the full bike.

The 29”, 120mm Trail Pistol frame starts at six pounds and features a slack 66 degree head angle, steep seat tube angle for ideal climbing stance, and short, 430mm Revved Carbon chainstay for a playful ride across a variety of landscapes and terrain.

The updated Trail Pistol is our first bike to be released in 2021, as well as the only model to feature an updated carbon rear triangle.



bigquotesAll GG bikes are made for goin’ fast downhill. It was important to us to give the Trial Pistol a noticeable lift from its already excellent uphill performance. A Revved Carbon rear triangle was the clear next step to further reduce the weight of the overall frame, improve stiffness, and bring pedaling efficiency to the next level.Will Montague, President


The Revved rear triangle R&D team in front of the rear triangle fusing machine.


Multiple technical hurdles had to be overcome to utilize Revved Carbon for the rear triangles, which includes new patent-pending methods. To maximize stiffness, the swingarm is fused as one fully singular piece with no bond joints, making it the most complex piece made with Revved Carbon to date.

Additional updates include:

Full Revved Carbon rear triangle. 300 grams lighter and 50% stiffer that improves power transfer while climbing and cornering precision.
Built on the Modular Frame Platform. The updated Trail Pistol fits seamlessly
into our line of modular frames.
External brake hose clip system: You’ll no longer find zip ties directly on our frame. The new brake hose system “clips, twists, and inserts” to secure the hose.
Internal swingarm cable routing. Feed the derailleur cable into the front of the swingarm, and it exits at the other end.
Molded rubber protector: a newly designed protector with recessed fit gives riders additional clearance between the crank arm and protector, and prevents catching or edge peel.
Pivot bushings, where they make sense: To create an even stiffer rear triangle interface, the updated Trail Pistol seatstay/swingarm pivot switches from ball bearings to long proven IGUS bushings for lighter weight, better fit, and a longer service life.
Off with the offset. The rear wheel is now centered (zero dish) on the Revved
Carbon rear triangle.
Permanently Plush. GG Riders agree: Plush/Crush Mode is better achieved by switching Seatstay Kits, which is why the Trail Pistol has been optimized to be permanently plush with increased small bump compliance.
Updated GG decals. Immediately adds 250 watts. Who needs an e-bike now?

Front and rear Revved Carbon triangles.

The updated Trail Pistol is the next addition in the range of bikes on the Modular Frame Platform. Riders who purchase the updated Trail Pistol will be able to take advantage of the full range of alloy and Revved Carbon Seatstay Tuning Kits, which include The Smash, Gnarvana, Megatrail and Shred Dogg. Revved rear triangle upgrade kits are expected to be available for current GG riders later in 2021.


GG’s Integrated-External Cable Door with updated decaling.


New post mount 180 brake adapter.

New Revved rear triangle with internal derailleur cable routing.

The new Revved Carbon rear triangle with updated molded protectors.

FRAME SPECS
Frame material: Revved Carbon front and rear triangle
Fork travel: 120 - 140 mm
Shock size: 210 x 50 mm
Shock hardware: 8x20 (f), 8x30(r)
Seatpost: 30.9 mm with stealth dropper routing
Seatpost clamp: 37 mm (included with frame)
Max seatpost insertion: See Dropper Fitment Guide
Chainguide mount: ISCG05
Bottom bracket: 73 mm BSA threaded
Chainline: 52mm
Max chainring size: 34t
Rear wheel dish: None
Derailleur hanger: Sram Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH)
Brake mount: 180 Post mount
Max tire size: 29 x 2.6"


Starting at $2495, the updated Trail Pistol is currently available with frameset and complete build configurations at RideGG.com.

63 Comments

  • 180 1
 Rocky Mountain: BEHOLD! Our terrible price to spec ratio line of bikes!

Santa Cruz: We're raising our prices to capitalize on the pandemic bike bubble.

GG: Here's a now full carbon bike with a justifiable $300 price increase, still made in the USA, and the rear triangle can be retrofitted on the ones that had an aluminum rear triangle.

Someone's doing things right.
  • 8 30
flag Korbi777 (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 yeah rocky
  • 23 0
 Updated lines on the frame and decals look really nice too. Well done GG
  • 10 0
 Still cheaper than the majority of carbon frames made in Asia and not much more than the alum ones made in Asia. This is a great example of unintended consequences of manuf. outside of of US. If I was in market for frame this would by #1 pick.
  • 4 0
 This is near the top of the list. Well done and produced stateside!
  • 1 0
 I don't get how they're handling dish here that's different vs their other rear-ends... anyone know?
  • 1 0
 @shredddr: The alloy has 3mm offset to the drive side and the carbon has no offset.
  • 2 0
 @shredddr: GG used to have a 3mm dish (same as c-dale AI). Now it is 0-offset (which is industry standard).
  • 73 1
 Proud owner of GG bikes here !!! Great freaking job to everyone at Guerrilla Gravity to make this happen and continuing doing things right!! PUMPED Smile
  • 13 1
 3 balls
  • 2 1
 Full ggas!!
  • 38 1
 Updated GG decals. Immediately adds 250 watts. Who needs an e-bike now? Ha! Awesome.

Seems like a pretty rad company making some smart moves.
  • 28 0
 In the spirit of environmental friendliness I’ll be riding my legacy all-metal GG into the sunset.
  • 34 0
 Hell yeah, just because we release new models doesn’t mean the older versions are any less good. Keep ripping. -Matt from GG
  • 6 0
 Same. My metal Trail Pistol is just starting to get that nice raw alu patina. Still fun as hell despite *gasp* being a few years old at this point.
  • 20 0
 Thats a good lookin frame. Like the side cover for cable routing. Fishing my housings through my frame is the pain in my a##! Nice work folks....
  • 17 0
 I hate how internal routing is so popular. External is easier to work with and looks fine. This is definitely a better alternative.
  • 10 0
 Need revved bars and cranks next
  • 6 0
 Cranks please.
  • 6 1
 rims too
  • 2 2
 Bars would prob be too stiff
  • 1 0
 @me2menow: Revved is 3x more durable than most traditional carbon according to GG, but not stiffer. Bar stiffness shouldn't be a problem especially because wall thickness and taper can be controlled.

A set of Revved rims would be awesome. Durability (being stuck on a remote trail after a rim crack, rather than an Al rim dent) and cost are the main reasons keeping me from adopting.
  • 4 0
 When I got the hype email from GG stating:
"time to let the heavy metal go..but the memory remains.."
I for sure thought it had to be a new carbon Pedalhead. Especially when I was hinted to that one was in the works for this winter. Oh well. Cool bike.
  • 1 7
flag nurseben (25 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Hardtails are hardtails, they are nothing special. Full suspension frames are special because the suspension design makes each bike different from other bikes. Anyone can build a hardtail, simple science. That said, the GG Pedalhead in steel is real!
  • 2 0
 They said "Off with the offset. The rear wheel is now centered (zero dish) on the Revved
Carbon rear triangle," which I take to mean that you need to re-dish your wheel if you get a carbon rear triangle kit for your existing bike, and then your wheels wouldn't work with the other kits. Is that right?
  • 1 0
 Yes. Essentially you would need to change the dish going between alloy and carbon rear triangles.
  • 4 0
 really keen on how GG are doing things, that's a great looking frame with great details, despite being in the UK it's still a temptation
  • 5 0
 Very impressive. I’m definitely GG curious. Keep up the great work.
  • 4 0
 I wonder if Being made in the USA will give GG a lead time advantage? GG is doing things right.
  • 2 0
 4 weeks to your door for a few models right now.
  • 6 1
 Wish there was an option for longer chain stays on larger sizes.
  • 3 1
 +1,000,000. Really all bikes should have size specific rear ends to achieve optimal balance and to have all sizes ride the same. I don't care if it's done through flip chips or bolt on means ala Banshee, just do it.
  • 1 0
 The chainstays are longer on the Smash and Gnarvana, but these are longer travel bikes.

Call GG and ask them about a configuration that would work for you.

I've ridden a lot of GG bike combos from mullet to 29" wheels on a 27.5 bikes, it's a very versatile bike frame concept.
  • 2 1
 Nice. Really cool to see a price increase that is commensurate with the update. How does this compare weight wise with say a Spur or Epic Evo? Haven't been paying attention to frame weights just complete bikes.
  • 2 1
 Im curious too if anyone has already done the research :p
  • 3 0
 Nice job, dudes!
  • 2 0
 Do they have any other colors besides black?
  • 6 0
 Like a model T, one color. But there are a half a dozen decal colors to choose from.
One owner, The-Notorious-PFC-MTB, did a sweet wrap job on theirs www.vitalmtb.com/community/The-Notorious-PFC-MTB,53246/setup,42410
  • 3 0
 Smash??
  • 5 0
 I suspect they are going to come out with full carbon Smash soon too. It's been out of stock for a while now.
  • 2 0
 I emailed them in January asking for an eta on The Smash. The guy I spoke to told me early spring for the full lineup and that it would be worth the wait.
  • 1 0
 @LucWicklund: It is strange to consider the combination of this news today and that The Smash isn't available right now.
  • 1 0
 When will the carbon triangle be available for the mega trail??
Asking for a friend!!!
  • 1 0
 You're almost two years late to the party my man.
  • 2 0
 I can't wait for the new fully revved Smash
  • 1 0
 Glad I held off this winter. As soon as the 27.5 version hits, I am on it! Well done GG!!
  • 3 1
 coil edition? Wink
  • 5 0
 You can run coil or air on any GG.
  • 1 0
 @tigerstripes:oh dope! actually didn't know that
lol
  • 1 0
 tried to see if I could buy one online and no option to purchase!!!
  • 1 0
 Call.
  • 1 0
 GG is killin' it!
  • 5 8
 "Slack 66 degree head angle" Hmmm? Still dig these bikes a lot!
  • 5 0
 Geo chart on their website lists 65.4. Not sure why the presser says "slack 66....."?
  • 15 0
 I mean for a 120mm rig thats pretty damn slack. When you compare against most short travel trail rigs or "downcountry" rigs its a full degree slacker in some cases. Matches up pretty well with the Transition Spur and they both have 66 deg. Ibis Ripley and Spec Epic Evo are at 66.5. So its pretty slack for the type of bike.
  • 4 0
 @wilsonians: Makes sense now, thanks!
  • 2 0
 For a short travel bike is plenty slack. I don't really see a point in heaving a super enduro bike and a short travel trail bike with identical geometry.
  • 1 0
 I think others are right that 66 is fairly slack for it's class, but I have been running mine (Alloy version) at 64.5 and it rocks.
  • 2 1
 66 is slack for any trailbike, if that's not good enough for yall the bike isnt what's holding you back
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



