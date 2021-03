Guerrilla Gravity Announces Trail Pistol with Revved Carbon Rear Triangle

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

All GG bikes are made for goin’ fast downhill. It was important to us to give the Trial Pistol a noticeable lift from its already excellent uphill performance. A Revved Carbon rear triangle was the clear next step to further reduce the weight of the overall frame, improve stiffness, and bring pedaling efficiency to the next level. — Will Montague, President

The Revved rear triangle R&D team in front of the rear triangle fusing machine.

Full Revved Carbon rear triangle.

Built on the Modular Frame Platform.

External brake hose clip system:

Internal swingarm cable routing.

Molded rubber protector:

Pivot bushings, where they make sense:

Off with the offset.

Permanently Plush.

Updated GG decals.

Front and rear Revved Carbon triangles.

GG’s Integrated-External Cable Door with updated decaling.

New post mount 180 brake adapter.

New Revved rear triangle with internal derailleur cable routing.

The new Revved Carbon rear triangle with updated molded protectors.

FRAME SPECS

Starting at $2495, the updated Trail Pistol is currently available with frameset and complete build configurations at RideGG.com

Full carbon, with a little bit of anarchy.The Trail Pistol is BACK for an encore and ready to fly through endless singletrack. This time - it’s fully Revved from front to rear.Revved Carbon, our patented manufacturing technology, now makes up the entirety of the frame, increasing impact-resistance, reducing weight, and expanding the benefits of the environmentally-friendly material across the full bike.The 29”, 120mm Trail Pistol frame starts at six pounds and features a slack 66 degree head angle, steep seat tube angle for ideal climbing stance, and short, 430mm Revved Carbon chainstay for a playful ride across a variety of landscapes and terrain.The updated Trail Pistol is our first bike to be released in 2021, as well as the only model to feature an updated carbon rear triangle.Multiple technical hurdles had to be overcome to utilize Revved Carbon for the rear triangles, which includes new patent-pending methods. To maximize stiffness, the swingarm is fused as one fully singular piece with no bond joints, making it the most complex piece made with Revved Carbon to date.Additional updates include:300 grams lighter and 50% stiffer that improves power transfer while climbing and cornering precision.The updated Trail Pistol fits seamlesslyinto our line of modular frames.You’ll no longer find zip ties directly on our frame. The new brake hose system “clips, twists, and inserts” to secure the hose.Feed the derailleur cable into the front of the swingarm, and it exits at the other end.a newly designed protector with recessed fit gives riders additional clearance between the crank arm and protector, and prevents catching or edge peel.To create an even stiffer rear triangle interface, the updated Trail Pistol seatstay/swingarm pivot switches from ball bearings to long proven IGUS bushings for lighter weight, better fit, and a longer service life.The rear wheel is now centered (zero dish) on the RevvedCarbon rear triangle.GG Riders agree: Plush/Crush Mode is better achieved by switching Seatstay Kits, which is why the Trail Pistol has been optimized to be permanently plush with increased small bump compliance.Immediately adds 250 watts. Who needs an e-bike now?The updated Trail Pistol is the next addition in the range of bikes on the Modular Frame Platform. Riders who purchase the updated Trail Pistol will be able to take advantage of the full range of alloy and Revved Carbon Seatstay Tuning Kits, which include The Smash, Gnarvana, Megatrail and Shred Dogg. Revved rear triangle upgrade kits are expected to be available for current GG riders later in 2021.Frame material: Revved Carbon front and rear triangleFork travel: 120 - 140 mmShock size: 210 x 50 mmShock hardware: 8x20 (f), 8x30(r)Seatpost: 30.9 mm with stealth dropper routingSeatpost clamp: 37 mm (included with frame)Max seatpost insertion: See Dropper Fitment GuideChainguide mount: ISCG05Bottom bracket: 73 mm BSA threadedChainline: 52mmMax chainring size: 34tRear wheel dish: NoneDerailleur hanger: Sram Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH)Brake mount: 180 Post mountMax tire size: 29 x 2.6"