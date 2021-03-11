Guerrilla Gravity Announces Trail Pistol with Revved Carbon Rear Triangle

The Trail Pistol is BACK for an encore and ready to fly through endless singletrack. This time - it’s fully Revved from front to rear.
Revved Carbon, our patented manufacturing technology, now makes up the entirety of the frame, increasing impact-resistance, reducing weight, and expanding the benefits of the environmentally-friendly material across the full bike.
The 29”, 120mm Trail Pistol frame starts at six pounds and features a slack 66 degree head angle, steep seat tube angle for ideal climbing stance, and short, 430mm Revved Carbon chainstay for a playful ride across a variety of landscapes and terrain.
The updated Trail Pistol is our first bike to be released in 2021, as well as the only model to feature an updated carbon rear triangle.
All GG bikes are made for goin’ fast downhill. It was important to us to give the Trial Pistol a noticeable lift from its already excellent uphill performance. A Revved Carbon rear triangle was the clear next step to further reduce the weight of the overall frame, improve stiffness, and bring pedaling efficiency to the next level.—Will Montague, President
The Revved rear triangle R&D team in front of the rear triangle fusing machine.
Multiple technical hurdles had to be overcome to utilize Revved Carbon for the rear triangles, which includes new patent-pending methods. To maximize stiffness, the swingarm is fused as one fully singular piece with no bond joints, making it the most complex piece made with Revved Carbon to date.
Additional updates include:
Full Revved Carbon rear triangle. 300 grams lighter and 50% stiffer that improves power transfer while climbing and cornering precision. Built on the Modular Frame Platform. The updated Trail Pistol fits seamlessly into our line of modular frames. External brake hose clip system: You’ll no longer find zip ties directly on our frame. The new brake hose system “clips, twists, and inserts” to secure the hose. Internal swingarm cable routing. Feed the derailleur cable into the front of the swingarm, and it exits at the other end. Molded rubber protector: a newly designed protector with recessed fit gives riders additional clearance between the crank arm and protector, and prevents catching or edge peel. Pivot bushings, where they make sense: To create an even stiffer rear triangle interface, the updated Trail Pistol seatstay/swingarm pivot switches from ball bearings to long proven IGUS bushings for lighter weight, better fit, and a longer service life. Off with the offset. The rear wheel is now centered (zero dish) on the Revved Carbon rear triangle. Permanently Plush. GG Riders agree: Plush/Crush Mode is better achieved by switching Seatstay Kits, which is why the Trail Pistol has been optimized to be permanently plush with increased small bump compliance. Updated GG decals. Immediately adds 250 watts. Who needs an e-bike now?
Front and rear Revved Carbon triangles.
The updated Trail Pistol is the next addition in the range of bikes on the Modular Frame Platform. Riders who purchase the updated Trail Pistol will be able to take advantage of the full range of alloy and Revved Carbon Seatstay Tuning Kits, which include The Smash, Gnarvana, Megatrail and Shred Dogg. Revved rear triangle upgrade kits are expected to be available for current GG riders later in 2021.
GG’s Integrated-External Cable Door with updated decaling.
New post mount 180 brake adapter.
New Revved rear triangle with internal derailleur cable routing.
The new Revved Carbon rear triangle with updated molded protectors.
FRAME SPECS Frame material: Revved Carbon front and rear triangle Fork travel: 120 - 140 mm Shock size: 210 x 50 mm Shock hardware: 8x20 (f), 8x30(r) Seatpost: 30.9 mm with stealth dropper routing Seatpost clamp: 37 mm (included with frame) Max seatpost insertion: See Dropper Fitment Guide Chainguide mount: ISCG05 Bottom bracket: 73 mm BSA threaded Chainline: 52mm Max chainring size: 34t Rear wheel dish: None Derailleur hanger: Sram Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) Brake mount: 180 Post mount Max tire size: 29 x 2.6"
Starting at $2495, the updated Trail Pistol is currently available with frameset and complete build configurations at RideGG.com.
63 Comments
Santa Cruz: We're raising our prices to capitalize on the pandemic bike bubble.
GG: Here's a now full carbon bike with a justifiable $300 price increase, still made in the USA, and the rear triangle can be retrofitted on the ones that had an aluminum rear triangle.
Someone's doing things right.
Seems like a pretty rad company making some smart moves.
A set of Revved rims would be awesome. Durability (being stuck on a remote trail after a rim crack, rather than an Al rim dent) and cost are the main reasons keeping me from adopting.
"time to let the heavy metal go..but the memory remains.."
I for sure thought it had to be a new carbon Pedalhead. Especially when I was hinted to that one was in the works for this winter. Oh well. Cool bike.
Carbon rear triangle," which I take to mean that you need to re-dish your wheel if you get a carbon rear triangle kit for your existing bike, and then your wheels wouldn't work with the other kits. Is that right?
Call GG and ask them about a configuration that would work for you.
I've ridden a lot of GG bike combos from mullet to 29" wheels on a 27.5 bikes, it's a very versatile bike frame concept.
One owner, The-Notorious-PFC-MTB, did a sweet wrap job on theirs www.vitalmtb.com/community/The-Notorious-PFC-MTB,53246/setup,42410
Asking for a friend!!!
lol
Post a Comment