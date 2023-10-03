Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop

Oct 3, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Questions about Guerrilla Gravity’s future started circulating back in July, when Yoann Barelli shared an Instagram post reminiscing fondly about his time representing the Colorado brand for the last 2.5 years. The split seemed odd considering the mid-year timing plus the clearly affectionate relationship that stayed in place.

What seems to be happening is that Guerrilla Gravity is shutting down, probably unexpectedly. A source with knowledge of Guerrilla Gravity who would like to stay anonymous told Pinkbike that the angel investor(s) who had been supporting the brand previously decided to pull out and shut the company down. September 1 seems to have been Guerrilla Gravity’s last day.

photo
I really liked this bike, and was looking forward to seeing more come from the brand.

As to what exactly happened, we really don't have much besides a vague understanding here. A few of us have reached out to various parties at GG, but no comment seems to be the comment of the day. From what we've gathered, the primary funding source behind the company has been lost, and as a result production had to cease.

It seems as though Revved Industries - Guerrilla Gravity's parent company - is still operational, so it's possible that we'll still see something come of the novel carbon fiber manufacturing process that they've pioneered. It was a promising concept, with solid social and environmental gains made over traditional carbon manufacturing techniques. That said, money talks and it's possible that bike manufacturing just wasn't the ticket to success.

photo

Employees on social media do seem to be confirming the company’s end. Plus, the brand’s marketing manager – who would probably be the person in charge of creating a public statement – seems to have departed around the same time as Barelli, so that might be our easiest explanation for the radio silence. There also hasn't been any activity on the company's Instagram page for over six weeks.

GG's CTO announced his departure from the company via a LinkedIn post, with some earnest memories about the early days and benchmarks of the 10+ years of operation. I'm hoping all the talented folks who spent time at the company can find a place that feels like home in the industry, as we will all benefit from more creative energy in the bike world.

photo

Reception to this news has been mixed so far, especially without a clear sense of how exactly things are going to wrap up. Riders are sad to see the brand go. Frustration is directed at both the former investors and at the brand itself: now many riders will be stuck without ongoing support from the brand they bought serious goods from.

Regardless of what exactly the future holds, it seems safe to say we won’t see Guerrilla Gravity carry on in the same ways as before, and losing a unique brand that was happy to forge their own path is a loss for the industry.

Condolences from us here at Pinkbike, we'll be watching curiously to see what happens with Revved in the future for carbon manufacturing. As for product support, order fulfillment, and spare parts for the many Guerrilla Gravity owners out there, we'll just have to stay tuned and see how things shake out.



Posted In:
Industry News Guerrilla Gravity


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
105 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
120257 views
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
70213 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
51434 views
Getting to Know the Young & Very Fast Asa Vermette
36122 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
34420 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
33235 views
First Ride: Merida One-Twenty - A Mountain Bike for Mountain Bikers
30152 views
First Ride: Nukeproof Megawatt Carbon With SRAM Powertrain
29195 views

39 Comments
  • 33 3
 Makes me think lifetime warranty means their lifetime, not mine. Something to consider when buying boutique
  • 4 0
 Its also worth remembering going under can happen to a company of any size if it doesn't get the right support in adverse conditions.

In the UK, a national high street (budget) retailer of 90+ years just went down.
  • 2 0
 same thing happened with Turner..........
  • 1 0
 I'll never understand why people think companies will be around forever. That's never been the case. Like people, they all die eventually leaving behind poop and piss for someone else to clean up.
  • 2 1
 Also "lifetime" doesn't always even mean your lifetime... it refers to a reasonable lifetime of a bike, which is subjective.
  • 1 0
 Precisely. I never put any weight into that marketing statement of "Lifetime Warranty". Craftsman has a lifetime warranty, even through the sale of the brand to Lowe's, they STILL honor the warranty just by bringing in the broken or defective tool. Bike companies are selling vaporware - if you sell the bike, no more warranty; company is sold or goes out of business, no more warranty. It's B.S. made up for marketing purposes. And I own a Yeti! They don't back their warranty either.
  • 1 0
 @jokermtb: Turner is still making bikes and has a rad little Ti hardtail.
  • 23 1
 Cheers to the people that tried something different. This has been a brutal couple of years for brands of this size, and I'm honestly surprised we haven't seen more outfits close up shop. I'm hopeful that something will get worked out behind the scenes and someone will pick up where GG left off. But if not, it'd be a really nice gesture from the parent company if they released their designs open source as a way to help their riders keep their bikes rolling in the future.
  • 7 2
 They worked their employees like dogs-the technology was good but it was a horrible place to work.
  • 2 0
 @wyorider: say more, king.
  • 9 0
 Say what you want to about how their frames look, but we need firms like this the try and do new things even when they fail. Hats off to you guys, thanks for everything.
  • 2 0
 Hopefully owners of the bikes will get enough support and parts to say the same
  • 9 3
 Gotta pay to play. You either get boutique prices or overseas manufacturing where labor is dirt cheap. The idea you can make nearly anything in the US especially in Colorado anymore is a pipe dream.
  • 8 0
 in the mist
  • 2 0
 Rubbish news - Have seen GG grow from the alloy frames to this carbon manufacturing process and always thought they looked like a cool company.

It’s a real shame they needed ‘Angel investment’ to grow and couldn’t go it alone with nobody to answer to but themselves.

Seems like trouble starting to brew at the smaller guys - here in the UK a few smaller brands seem to be close to the edge not including Stanton and the 700k someone put into the company and lost.
  • 2 0
 I've owned three (including a Gnarvana currently in the stable) and have enjoyed them all. Fortunately for current owners there are plenty extra chainstay/seatstay kits sitting on shelves in people's garages due to the modular nature of the design, and small parts like bearings, hangers, etc seem to be off the shelf components so these frames should be easier to keep running. Now is the time to buy a used GG for a backup bike because the prices are low and they still ride great despite the lack of a factory. I'll miss you GG and hold out hope that the brand can be resurrected by a competitor.
  • 2 1
 Cool bikes - loved what they were all about. Thought the alloy frames had some of the sickest welds I've seen and was a fan of the US-based carbon fiber manufacturing with Revved. Unfortunately I think the a-little-too-basic suspension platform was a (the?) main factor in their sales not getting where they needed to be. The modular platform concept with separate seatstays and chainstays was a sweet concept too - but on the longer travel stuff there was a bit too much flex in the rear end and it seemed for any big sender I knew on a Gnarvana had the same issue where the rear tire would buzz the seat tube on the bigger hits.

Nonetheless, bummer to see this and still think GG was rad. Wish the best to the folks now without a job - hope they can land on their feet.
  • 3 1
 The sad thing is, even if the they had been meeting their sales this could have happened. I don't know who the investors were, but Angel investors are notoriously fickle and easily scared away, especially when they don't have any real passion for the market. Even a bike company that is doing relatively good right now probably isn't doing great, and certainly isn't performing how the bean counters forecasted last year.
  • 1 0
 They were comically understaffed. I don't think low sales hurt them as much as a blown-out workforce.
  • 1 0
 Are you referring to a Horst link platform as being a bit “too basic”
The same platform being used by
Specialized
Transition
Norco
Rock Mountain
Basically one of the most widely used bicycle suspension platforms, outside of a single pivot.
  • 1 0
 What's strange is they were accepting new orders for bikes until the day they closed, without changing information on their website related to the lifetime warranty, etc. They then shipped out all the bikes they could, again without telling people their warranties on brand new bikes are effectively worthless.
  • 3 0
 They may have had no idea the parent company was due to pull the plug.

It’s a company, not an individual selling the frames too, nobody has ran off into the sunset with the money from the last few sales.
  • 3 0
 "What's strange is they were accepting new orders for bikes until the day they closed"

That's kind of the definition of what it means to be open and then close.
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: Exactly this.
  • 1 0
 Eventually the warranty might not be worth a damn, but there’s a possibility you’re jumping to conclusions a bit too quickly.
There isn’t a confirmed announcement from GG, or the parent company, and there might very well be ongoing product support.
You or I don’t know either way quite yet, so maybe chill on releasing the hounds….
  • 1 0
 I got the impression that GG was selling a record amount just a year or two ago when the global supply chain was all crazy and it took a year to get a bike or parts. Since GG frames were made in house it seems more people were choosing GG. It's weird how it seems they were making more money than ever before just a year ago and now they're done. Maybe I'm wrong.
  • 4 0
 Standard guerilla warfare tactics, slide out undetected.
  • 1 0
 Woah.
The only thing that stopped me from buying one of those bikes with the pandemic.
There was nothing available, otherwise I would own one.
Kinda glad it didn’t happen now..
  • 1 1
 I remember picking up a bike with a buddy from the factory a few years back. The employees were all visibly exhausted-bags under their eyes, pallid skin etc. Even pre-Covid, they couldn't/wouldn't hire enough people at a sufficient wage to properly staff the business. Their technology was/is good, and will likely live on (kinda like Outland's VPP when Intense and Santa Cruz licensed it) but the company wasn't going to succeed in its initial iteration.
  • 1 0
 Weird story, they could have been tired as they had had a late night, new baby, stayed up watching cooking programmes or any number of reasons you have not a single idea about. Unless you know the staff personally and their warges etc of course, in which cases carry on.
  • 2 1
 What a bummer! I was looking forward to trying one of those bikes from the state I grew up in. Glad I didn't end up getting one considering this news.
  • 1 0
 The list of extinct bike brands is much longer than the ones still plugging away.... Don't fall in love with a brand...........
  • 2 0
 dont want to sound like a total dick, but why is Niner still around?
  • 1 0
 Not sad at all. Should have never put all their eggs in plastic bikes
  • 1 2
 Seems odd the investors just accepted a loss rather than flogging a patent to greeenwash to a larger comeptitor
  • 1 0
 Investors can now license a valuable technology that's been validated.
  • 1 0
 The angel investor ownership stake is based on capital, they typically do not have ownership claim of assets. Patents and processes are assets. Basically, make money for the investor or they will pull out.
  • 1 0
 there were investors? thought this was privately owned?
  • 1 1
 Liquidation sale?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.210376
Mobile Version of Website