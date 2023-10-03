Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop

I really liked this bike, and was looking forward to seeing more come from the brand.

Questions about Guerrilla Gravity’s future started circulating back in July, when Yoann Barelli shared an Instagram post reminiscing fondly about his time representing the Colorado brand for the last 2.5 years. The split seemed odd considering the mid-year timing plus the clearly affectionate relationship that stayed in place.What seems to be happening is that Guerrilla Gravity is shutting down, probably unexpectedly. A source with knowledge of Guerrilla Gravity who would like to stay anonymous told Pinkbike that the angel investor(s) who had been supporting the brand previously decided to pull out and shut the company down. September 1 seems to have been Guerrilla Gravity’s last day.As to what exactly happened, we really don't have much besides a vague understanding here. A few of us have reached out to various parties at GG, butseems to be the comment of the day. From what we've gathered, the primary funding source behind the company has been lost, and as a result production had to cease.It seems as though Revved Industries - Guerrilla Gravity's parent company - is still operational, so it's possible that we'll still see something come of the novel carbon fiber manufacturing process that they've pioneered. It was a promising concept, with solid social and environmental gains made over traditional carbon manufacturing techniques. That said, money talks and it's possible that bike manufacturing just wasn't the ticket to success.Employees on social media do seem to be confirming the company’s end. Plus, the brand’s marketing manager – who would probably be the person in charge of creating a public statement – seems to have departed around the same time as Barelli, so that might be our easiest explanation for the radio silence. There also hasn't been any activity on the company's Instagram page for over six weeks.GG's CTO announced his departure from the company via a LinkedIn post, with some earnest memories about the early days and benchmarks of the 10+ years of operation. I'm hoping all the talented folks who spent time at the company can find a place that feels like home in the industry, as we will all benefit from more creative energy in the bike world.Reception to this news has been mixed so far, especially without a clear sense of how exactly things are going to wrap up. Riders are sad to see the brand go. Frustration is directed at both the former investors and at the brand itself: now many riders will be stuck without ongoing support from the brand they bought serious goods from.Regardless of what exactly the future holds, it seems safe to say we won’t see Guerrilla Gravity carry on in the same ways as before, and losing a unique brand that was happy to forge their own path is a loss for the industry.Condolences from us here at Pinkbike, we'll be watching curiously to see what happens with Revved in the future for carbon manufacturing. As for product support, order fulfillment, and spare parts for the many Guerrilla Gravity owners out there, we'll just have to stay tuned and see how things shake out.