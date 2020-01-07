Guerrilla Gravity Increases Manufacturing Capacity and Announces 2020 Bike Line Up

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

We’re blastin’ into the New Year by pairing the latest components with our most advanced carbon fiber technology. Introduced last year, Revved™ Carbon Technology is our latest evolution of carbon fiber providing 3x more impact resistance than traditional carbon at the same weight and strength targets. Revved also uses a new manufacturing process that allows for US-based manufacturing at our Colorado Shredquarters. That makes Guerrilla Gravity the only mountain bike company designing and building our entire lineup of carbon mountain bikes 100% in the US, with frames starting at just $2,195 and complete bikes starting at $3,795.Since 2011, we have been designing and building bikes with the core belief that the best mountain bikes shouldn’t be so expensive. Inspired by our punk rock forebearers, we’ve channeled these rebellious spirits towards changing the status quo, pursuing a mission to “make mountain biking more awesome,” an ethos that underpins every decision and bike we make. To us, this means offering riders extensive customization options at industry-leading price points and developing proprietary tools and techniques in an effort to build better bikes and reduce costs - savings that we pass onto riders.Every member of our team is driven by a passion for goin’ fast, and our engineering team has been leading the “progressive” long and slack trail bike geometry since the Megatrail was released in 2014. As mountain bikers demand more from their trail bikes to match the challenges of technical terrain, we’ve been right there responding by designing increasingly versatile and capable speed machines.How do riders describe the performance of a GG? An incredibly balanced bike that combines a highly efficient climbing platform (a necessity given our location at the base of the Rocky Mountains) with descending abilities to confidently tackle the rowdiest terrain. Our team of engineers apply their extensive experience designing race-cars and top-secret military vehicles to create the extremely refined suspension dynamics delivered by the Freedom Linkage. No gimmicks, no black magic, just proven engineering in suspension design to deliver the ideal blend of performance, control, and capability.Our innovative Modular Frame Platform allows you to change your wheel size and frame travel by swapping between four different Seatstay Tuning Kits (available directly from RideGG.com). Once you have chosen a bike model, you can then fine tune your fit and handling using their GeoAdjust Headset which adjusts the reach, effective top tube, and wheelbase by +/- 10 mm in under 2 minutes. This “Swiss Army Knife” approach lets riders endlessly tinker between each model and allows for no-compromise mullet wheel combinations, basically the ultimate one bike “quiver killer”.• New molded chainstay and downtube protectors that feature hollow pockets to absorb impact energy. They make for an even quieter ride and add some aesthetic points to boot.• A new Metallic Blue decal color that really shines when it’s two minutes to midnight… It also matches Industry Nine’s blue anodized bling.• Additional manufacturing capacity. We have doubled down on local manufacturing, increasing capacity at the Shredquarters to meet demand.• Upgraded suspension packages and options from Fox, Marzocchi, Trust, and DVO• Updated wheel options from Industry Nine and Stan’s No Tubes• New Shimano XT M8100 and XTR M9100 12 speed available on all Rally and Race builds• Extensive customization options: It’s your bike, build it how you want. Use the “More Options” drop downs on their website to see customization options including suspension, brakes, decal color, tires, and more.• Lifetime Frame Support Guarantee: We build tough bikes and we stand behind them for the life of the bike.• GG’s Modular Frame Platform lets you convert between any of their current and future Revved models with Seatstay Tuning Kits.• 30 Day Money Back Guarantee: Try it, if you’re not 110% stoked, we’ll take it back.