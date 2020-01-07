Guerrilla Gravity Increases Manufacturing Capacity and Announces 2020 Bike Line Up

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity
We’re blastin’ into the New Year by pairing the latest components with our most advanced carbon fiber technology. Introduced last year, Revved™ Carbon Technology is our latest evolution of carbon fiber providing 3x more impact resistance than traditional carbon at the same weight and strength targets. Revved also uses a new manufacturing process that allows for US-based manufacturing at our Colorado Shredquarters. That makes Guerrilla Gravity the only mountain bike company designing and building our entire lineup of carbon mountain bikes 100% in the US, with frames starting at just $2,195 and complete bikes starting at $3,795.Who is Guerrilla Gravity?
Since 2011, we have been designing and building bikes with the core belief that the best mountain bikes shouldn’t be so expensive. Inspired by our punk rock forebearers, we’ve channeled these rebellious spirits towards changing the status quo, pursuing a mission to “make mountain biking more awesome,” an ethos that underpins every decision and bike we make. To us, this means offering riders extensive customization options at industry-leading price points and developing proprietary tools and techniques in an effort to build better bikes and reduce costs - savings that we pass onto riders.
Every member of our team is driven by a passion for goin’ fast, and our engineering team has been leading the “progressive” long and slack trail bike geometry since the Megatrail was released in 2014. As mountain bikers demand more from their trail bikes to match the challenges of technical terrain, we’ve been right there responding by designing increasingly versatile and capable speed machines.
How do GG bikes ride?
New downtube, swingarm, and seatstay molded rubber protectors
How do riders describe the performance of a GG? An incredibly balanced bike that combines a highly efficient climbing platform (a necessity given our location at the base of the Rocky Mountains) with descending abilities to confidently tackle the rowdiest terrain. Our team of engineers apply their extensive experience designing race-cars and top-secret military vehicles to create the extremely refined suspension dynamics delivered by the Freedom Linkage. No gimmicks, no black magic, just proven engineering in suspension design to deliver the ideal blend of performance, control, and capability.
Our innovative Modular Frame Platform allows you to change your wheel size and frame travel by swapping between four different Seatstay Tuning Kits (available directly from RideGG.com). Once you have chosen a bike model, you can then fine tune your fit and handling using their GeoAdjust Headset which adjusts the reach, effective top tube, and wheelbase by +/- 10 mm in under 2 minutes. This “Swiss Army Knife” approach lets riders endlessly tinker between each model and allows for no-compromise mullet wheel combinations, basically the ultimate one bike “quiver killer”.Plush / Crush Mode adjustments on The Smash (left) and Trail Pistol (right)Trail / Gravity Mode adjustments on Megatrail (left) and Shred Dogg (right)What’s new for 2020?
• New molded chainstay and downtube protectors that feature hollow pockets to absorb impact energy. They make for an even quieter ride and add some aesthetic points to boot.
• A new Metallic Blue decal color that really shines when it’s two minutes to midnight… It also matches Industry Nine’s blue anodized bling.
• Additional manufacturing capacity. We have doubled down on local manufacturing, increasing capacity at the Shredquarters to meet demand.
• Upgraded suspension packages and options from Fox, Marzocchi, Trust, and DVO
• Updated wheel options from Industry Nine and Stan’s No Tubes
• New Shimano XT M8100 and XTR M9100 12 speed available on all Rally and Race builds
GG Greatest Hits:
Threaded BBs and integrated frame mounts for your tube and tools
• Extensive customization options: It’s your bike, build it how you want. Use the “More Options” drop downs on their website to see customization options including suspension, brakes, decal color, tires, and more.
• Lifetime Frame Support Guarantee: We build tough bikes and we stand behind them for the life of the bike.
• GG’s Modular Frame Platform lets you convert between any of their current and future Revved models with Seatstay Tuning Kits.
• 30 Day Money Back Guarantee: Try it, if you’re not 110% stoked, we’ll take it back. Check out the full lineup below and customize your new bike at RideGG.com
Wouldn't have said it if others had not addressed the topic. Should I be an owner of one of their bikes, I'd ask for it to be delivered plain. But different courses for different horses, I suppose. And I'd certainly use performance as a driver over aesthetics. Which they seem to have in spades.
I'm not surprised that I am in the minority after reading how many posters on here hate the colorways and choices Santa Cruz has made of late. Which I happen to like.....Again, different horses for different courses.
Either way, you're always going to upset and favor peeps. Either by being too explicit towards a certain style or instead by being too mediocre. The FMD DH team and Drop and Roll trials team were both doing the glam-metal thing at some point and even though I don't know anyone who actually appreciates such music, it was good fun.
Trail pistol = sex pistols
Shredd dog = snoop dogg
Lets see some sick SLX builds on the cheap-ish side.
@GuerrillaGravity:
I too want more distinction between my Trail Pistol and a bigger bike, otherwise I might as well rock the Smash. A 160/170 29er would be a great bike for the opposite end of the terrain spectrum.
Given that they're local to me, I think I might go visit.
How much clearance is there on a 2.6 inch tire on the back of a Trail Pistol for example? Would a wheel that isn't offset be too close?
Come on, we know it's in there somewhere, new stays, too easy.
Love my Carbon Shred, loved my aluminum Smash, looking forward to upgrading to a Carbon Mega and building a Carbon Pistola.
The aluminum frames were good, though the rear triangle was a tad flexy. The carbon frames are better, to each their own, but a domestic build carbon main triangle and a domestic welded aluminum rear triangle, that's pretty durn good.
But hey, if GG is not for you, no problem, move along, the line is long enough already.
I do however hope the company name naturally transitions into "GG Bikes" or something like that.
Yea, no reason at all. Your Alu bikes were awesome, affordable and RECYCLABLE. Your current path is gunning for a bank account with zero regard for the brand you started to build or the environment. The one thing that set you apart from the rest you sold out for the carbon hype.
One thing I like a lot of you is that bikes are priced the same, so one can really choose the bike he wants without price being a factor. What about making the same with alu? Price it the same as carbon, even $100 more, they'll sell.
Our carbon is fundamentally different from the dirty carbon the rest of the industry has been using for the past thirty years. Additionally we source our raw materials from within the US meaning less dirty transit across the Pacific. And when it comes time to make them pretty, we powder coat our frames which contributes far fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs) compared to wet painting and clear coating.
If you'd like to read more about how we're saving trees, give the page below a read:
www.RideGG.com/Revved
We'd say it was a tough choice to make but after the first round of lab and real world tests, there's no point in looking in the rearview mirror at the way we used to make bikes. Revved frames are better in every single measurable way.
The carbon fiber we're using is a significant improvement over what the rest of the industry is using. You'll notice the biggest changes to strength, weight, and ride feel with the front triangle material. Rear triangle tubes are so short and small diameter that there aren't the same performance gains to be realized.
3 mm offset rear hub is 1.5-2 turns of spoke adjustment on the non-drive side spokes while allowing you to use any Boost rear wheel.
Sleek, Strong, and oh so Sendy! ___________________________
Do you honestly think that a bunch of engineers would not be able to manage simple math like fork crown clearance?
Maybe stop spreading fake news.
Anyway, sure, I'm probably wrong about it hitting the headtube, I was not there and did no measurements and the sensible thing is to give the benefit of doubt to GG.
But that arch sure looks damn close to the headtube. Also, Pikes use almost full stanchion at bottom out (you can see this on other bikes in the video) and in the GG it stops using travel precisely when the arch's looks like it's hitting the headtube. At least is an interesting visual illusion
More to the point: did you make this up? Have you ever built a wheel? You do know that rims can be offset and some are even designed and or drilled offset. Maybe know more before making shite up, it would be better.
We've been right at the forefront of progressive geometry since launching our company in 2011.
yeah your geometry is absolutely run of the mill, aside from the reach adjust headtube. on the other handif your option extremo bikes had the option to be extreme with long chainstays that would be pretty extremely adjustable. then all that would be left would to be have a seat tube that has some kind of adjustment which could allow you to put an extremely long seat post extremely deep in your extreme bikes.
mtb's have had steep esta's and short cs's for long before your shit. ie 2009 sx trail had a pretty long reach. most bikes just follow in the specialized sx trail's shadow.
Are you seriously trying to tell me that you were setting the trend for long reach rather than following it?
i dont want to spend too long trying to trace literature back to the first few bikes with long reach, but i doubt it was your company. pretty sure mondraker, nicolai and others been at it longer.
and anyways the only time a bike "built for goin' fast" should have a 500mm reach and 64ha is when the chainstay is also like 470mm+
progressive geometry... in the wrong direction like" hey lets make bikes that have a really f*cked up weight bias where you need to lean heavily on the front wheel to get it not to skid out in a flat corner, after all a bunch of 16yo's in half shells and goggles yelling brap seem to be into it"
