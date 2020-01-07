Guerrilla Gravity Increases Manufacturing Capacity and Announces 2020 Bike Line Up

Jan 7, 2020
by Guerrilla Gravity  

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

We’re blastin’ into the New Year by pairing the latest components with our most advanced carbon fiber technology. Introduced last year, Revved™ Carbon Technology is our latest evolution of carbon fiber providing 3x more impact resistance than traditional carbon at the same weight and strength targets. Revved also uses a new manufacturing process that allows for US-based manufacturing at our Colorado Shredquarters. That makes Guerrilla Gravity the only mountain bike company designing and building our entire lineup of carbon mountain bikes 100% in the US, with frames starting at just $2,195 and complete bikes starting at $3,795.

Who is Guerrilla Gravity?

Since 2011, we have been designing and building bikes with the core belief that the best mountain bikes shouldn’t be so expensive. Inspired by our punk rock forebearers, we’ve channeled these rebellious spirits towards changing the status quo, pursuing a mission to “make mountain biking more awesome,” an ethos that underpins every decision and bike we make. To us, this means offering riders extensive customization options at industry-leading price points and developing proprietary tools and techniques in an effort to build better bikes and reduce costs - savings that we pass onto riders.

Every member of our team is driven by a passion for goin’ fast, and our engineering team has been leading the “progressive” long and slack trail bike geometry since the Megatrail was released in 2014. As mountain bikers demand more from their trail bikes to match the challenges of technical terrain, we’ve been right there responding by designing increasingly versatile and capable speed machines.

New downtube, swingarm, and seatstay molded rubber protectors

How do GG bikes ride?

How do riders describe the performance of a GG? An incredibly balanced bike that combines a highly efficient climbing platform (a necessity given our location at the base of the Rocky Mountains) with descending abilities to confidently tackle the rowdiest terrain. Our team of engineers apply their extensive experience designing race-cars and top-secret military vehicles to create the extremely refined suspension dynamics delivered by the Freedom Linkage. No gimmicks, no black magic, just proven engineering in suspension design to deliver the ideal blend of performance, control, and capability.


Our innovative Modular Frame Platform allows you to change your wheel size and frame travel by swapping between four different Seatstay Tuning Kits (available directly from RideGG.com). Once you have chosen a bike model, you can then fine tune your fit and handling using their GeoAdjust Headset which adjusts the reach, effective top tube, and wheelbase by +/- 10 mm in under 2 minutes. This “Swiss Army Knife” approach lets riders endlessly tinker between each model and allows for no-compromise mullet wheel combinations, basically the ultimate one bike “quiver killer”.

Plush / Crush Mode adjustments on The Smash (left) and Trail Pistol (right)

Trail / Gravity Mode adjustments on Megatrail (left) and Shred Dogg (right)

What’s new for 2020?

• New molded chainstay and downtube protectors that feature hollow pockets to absorb impact energy. They make for an even quieter ride and add some aesthetic points to boot.
• A new Metallic Blue decal color that really shines when it’s two minutes to midnight… It also matches Industry Nine’s blue anodized bling.
• Additional manufacturing capacity. We have doubled down on local manufacturing, increasing capacity at the Shredquarters to meet demand.
• Upgraded suspension packages and options from Fox, Marzocchi, Trust, and DVO
• Updated wheel options from Industry Nine and Stan’s No Tubes
• New Shimano XT M8100 and XTR M9100 12 speed available on all Rally and Race builds

Threaded BBs and integrated frame mounts for your tube and tools

GG Greatest Hits:

• Extensive customization options: It’s your bike, build it how you want. Use the “More Options” drop downs on their website to see customization options including suspension, brakes, decal color, tires, and more.
• Lifetime Frame Support Guarantee: We build tough bikes and we stand behind them for the life of the bike.
• GG’s Modular Frame Platform lets you convert between any of their current and future Revved models with Seatstay Tuning Kits.
• 30 Day Money Back Guarantee: Try it, if you’re not 110% stoked, we’ll take it back.

Check out the full lineup below and customize your new bike at RideGG.com





  • 69 14
 My Smash hands down the best bike I've ever ridden. I'm going to keep it forever and hang it on a wall when it retires. That said, I wish some of the GG marketing was turned down from 11. I'll keep buying them regardless, but I bet they'd get a lot more customers with a less punk rock motif.
  • 51 6
 Agreed. Im really impressed with their bikes and what they are doing but their branding seems like it's from an angst 17yo who they lock in a room with limitless rockstar energy drinks. Maybe give em some access to some water once in a while boys. That said, keep up the good work.
  • 65 11
 I would like more punk rock. Different strokes for different folks!!
  • 7 0
 @bedell99: Fair enough! And I guess with the lead time on frames GG has they aren't hurting for customers by a long shot. Keep on keepin' on!
  • 6 0
 The Revved Smash is the first bike I've landed on that feels like a keeper. I bounced around a bit. I'm on the east coast where folks would say it's too much bike. They're wrong. It's ideal. I personally love the punk ethos. It's what plays in my head on those short, punchy, east coast descents.
  • 11 2
 They’ve got a logo stylised like the Mash tv show another like the sex pistols one like snoop Dogg and the last one is like megadeth so only 1x punk in there unless I’m missing something. Their bikes are cool let’s enjoy them and stop trying to pick apart their marketing
  • 17 1
 I was personally hoping for a more progressive metal marketing theme this year... #MakesBikesHaveNeckBeardsAgain
  • 19 16
 I agree with you. Love these guys and what they're doing, but their company name, marketing, logos and brand persona is pretty cheezy and holding them back. If they are building a high-end, high-performance, made-in-the-states bike, then present it as such. Personally, it always takes me a bit to look past the NEXT/Wal-Mart graphics and catch-phrases.

Wouldn't have said it if others had not addressed the topic. Should I be an owner of one of their bikes, I'd ask for it to be delivered plain. But different courses for different horses, I suppose. And I'd certainly use performance as a driver over aesthetics. Which they seem to have in spades.
  • 10 2
 More metal!!!!
  • 29 7
 You people need to get your panties out of a bunch. The sport of mountain biking was born out of a rebellious, alternative, sub-culture. Rock/metal/rap will always be a part of the sport. This company builds good bikes, and the graphics are pretty conservative. Don’t worry, you won’t scare the straights living on your block.
  • 11 2
 @50trails: They are selling bikes as fast as they can make them and as fast as they can increase production. They don't seem to be held back in anyway.
  • 4 2
 @teethandnails: progressive head angles, progressive metal \m/
  • 1 1
 @SlodownU: Dont forget free-form jazz
  • 7 0
 @Dexta: That's... uhhh. The Clash, bro. ... Not mash.
  • 9 2
 @vikb: So maybe I should have said, that for me, it's a hitch......Good for them. I am sincerely glad they are successful - and I mean that. Again, I like where they are going overall with the design and engineering, and they seem like decent people. The marketing and brand persona just doesn't resonate with me. Personally, I think it is the one area for improvement, and as a roundabout compliment, I think they can do better and know they are capable folks. If they have figured out how to build an automated domestic carbon frame, building a killer brand should come natural......but if others like what they're slinging, then so be it and ride on.

I'm not surprised that I am in the minority after reading how many posters on here hate the colorways and choices Santa Cruz has made of late. Which I happen to like.....Again, different horses for different courses.

I await everyone's downvotes......
  • 9 1
 It would be sick if they did a boy band theme. 5 bikes! All with different personalities! Which ones your favorite!?
  • 1 0
 @ckcost: haha
  • 5 0
 I wonder if the people that don’t like their marketing are rodie/cross country types vs the ones that do having more of a bmx background. I have an aluminum shredd dogg and love it! I was looking for a mtb company comparable to S&M. GG was as close as I could find. That being said, not sure I would get a carbon version.
  • 3 2
 @SlodownU: Agreed, not to mention they'll probably grow out of it too, lol. I was once punk, now I'm a husband/dad with four kids and only turn up Rancid once in a blue moon.
  • 9 3
 @wasea04: Maybe you need to grow some balls, go buy a GG and go back to your punk ways!!!
  • 6 6
 @bedell99: Haha, I do miss the mosh pit and doing the skanking pickle...however "If you're not liberal when you're young, you don't have heart. If you're not conservative when you're older, you don't have a brain." - Winston Churchill
  • 3 2
 @wasea04: That quote is money. It’s all good.
  • 1 0
 I'd take any graphics over the ones on my bike, Giant Trance 3 2015 I believe. Looks hideous haha
  • 3 0
 @bedell99: Right back at ya! BTW, to those neg propping, liberal and conservative in this reference has nothing to do with politics...geesh. Also, have owned a GG DH, awesome bike and company.
  • 2 0
 I don't see any punk rock themes, just poor marketing...reminds me of the marketing from Eastern Bikes. Praise them for not having 120 size font on the downtube, though. So many good looking bikes are ruined by the brand name plastered on the downtube. And I'm really considering GG as my next bike, just as soon as I can fit a full size water bottle in the frame....
  • 1 0
 @kmg0: amen.
  • 2 0
 Not really my flavor of branding but I like that they keep the fun in what really is a toy after all. Those who ride bikes and take themselves so seriously they forget they're playing on toys is way more obnoxious than loud graphics in my book.
  • 2 0
 To be honest the only font I recognized is from Megadeth. The stencil type "The Smash" came more across as military, which kind of suits the brand name. Obviously war/conflict is a big Megadeth theme too so fair enough for dragging them in. Which then obviously goes for many more metal bands. RATM or a Cavalera band would probably suit the Guerilla theme better.

Either way, you're always going to upset and favor peeps. Either by being too explicit towards a certain style or instead by being too mediocre. The FMD DH team and Drop and Roll trials team were both doing the glam-metal thing at some point and even though I don't know anyone who actually appreciates such music, it was good fun.

@wasea04 : Your kids don't like punk then? I think my oldest daughter and my brothers son were two or three when Surgical Steel from Carcass was released, my youngest daughter must have been just one and could walk. Carcass used to be one of my favorite childhood bands (and I had a little "Take That" moment when they decided to split up after Swansong). I cranked the cd, the kids instantly started a proper mosh pit. The kids have grown a bit bigger now and the oldest doesn't like death metal but the youngest certainly does. I don't see why that wouldn't go for punk. Sure a little jazz and classical music (which obviously isn't just one style) have their place too. Best is to always subject them to a wide variety of styles so that their development isn't hampered by that stupid shock reaction people sometimes seem to have when they hear something way outside their comfort zone.
  • 1 0
 @teethandnails: The King Crimson paint color
  • 1 0
 @wasea04: im 40 and my boy sings Clash tunes in the shower. He's 9...
He doesn't outrun me on the DH yet.
  • 2 0
 @vinay: smash = clash
Trail pistol = sex pistols
Shredd dog = snoop dogg
  • 1 0
 @Dexta: check out the clash combat rock. They didn't usually use that font, but they did on that album. Totally agree with the rest though.
  • 15 0
 @GuerrillaGravity: Any chance the Revved Carbon concept will be applied to rims soon? I'd think that the added impact resistance of the thermoplastic would be a big plus.
  • 3 0
 I'd actually buy carbon if this was the case
  • 1 0
 I was thinking most of the latest carbon rims were already doing that since many are saying the rims comes out of the mold 98% "done" now??? Like the LB recon pro's, etc. Not that I know, but just assumed....
  • 2 0
 @stiingya: All the carbon rims currently on the market are using thermoset resins. These wheels are very strong, but the thermoset resins are more brittle than a thermoplastic could be. None of this has to do with coming out of the mold "finished", since any molded part will have tooled faces that mirror the finish of the tool itself.
  • 1 0
 @justinc5716: Really, it's just that they spent more time on the molds so they don't have to spend lots of time finishing each wheel...? OOPS, that was a lot of wasted labor over the years. Smile

Thanks!
  • 12 0
 This will be my third season on my '18 Shredd Dogg. When shopping for my last bike, I had narrowed down to a Mach 5.5 and was about to pull the trigger when I stumbled upon GG...super glad that I did. The Shreddy has taken an absolute beating around Salt Lake here, and all over the southwest, northeast, PNW etc. without a single issue. Back in the fall I was descending down an especially gnarly section of Burro Pass and it really hit me how much I've thrown at this bike, and how little it has asked for in return. Can't recommend these guys enough, I haven't gotten on one of the Revved frames (mine is one of the latter alloy frames) but I'm sure they rock just as much. This will be the first bike I've taken past 2 full ride seasons, if that tells you anything. Stoked to see them gaining more traction in the industry!
  • 1 0
 same exact bike I'm on. It's so good! Have you long-shocked it for megatrail mode? Pretty fun for bike parks...
  • 12 0
 Yes
  • 10 0
 I still don't understand why they make the Pistola (130 rear) hidden! It's a proper shredder! ridegg.com/pistola
  • 2 2
 The Pistola has the exact same geo as The Smash. In my opinion I would rather have the extra 15mm rear travel with The Smash if I wasn't going to go with the snappier geo of the Trail Pistol. Just my 2 cents but I doubt they sell many Pistolas because of this.
  • 8 0
 Very cool. Fwiw those actual STA are really nice! No BS STA there.

(regards, a tall guy)

Lets see some sick SLX builds on the cheap-ish side.
  • 12 4
 Iron Maiden reference.....I’m sold!!
  • 6 0
 2 Minutes to KOM, Flight of the Gnarisaurus, Revolutions, the list goes on of possibilities. But, it sounds like we need to go give the teenager in the closet a bottle of water.
  • 1 0
 @m-t-g: lmfao, yes we do!
  • 5 0
 Woo hoo! Revved Smash = best bike I've ever owned. Nice work guys. Love the customization and the customer service. Keep it up.
  • 2 0
 Looks like they abandoned "Size 1." I was hoping on giving one of these a try, but Size 2 is a hair large for me (and I understand they already run long). Probably doesn't matter since they also seem a bit on the heavy side. Still would have been fun to try a locally made bike.
  • 49 5
 We've fit riders down to around 5'3" on the size 2 and will re-evaluate the demand for size 1 frames at a later date. If you have some fit measurements from your current bike, we can mock up a size 2 to fit similarly for you. Super easy since you're local, bring your bike on down and we can do this all at once.
  • 2 29
 No bueno.
  • 1 1
 @nvrthlss85: what are you talking about??
  • 4 3
 One of the better brands out here covering sizes fit short - tall
  • 1 0
 Well this comment about guarantees a Trail Pistol will be next bike. Now how to do I break or get rid of my current bike.
@GuerrillaGravity:
  • 5 9
 @slayersxc17: good insurance and a midnight garage sale?
  • 2 0
 @nurseben: have you become the new waki? Hahah. Every post on here you’re voted down and I thought your joke was kinda funny. The rest of your posts are relevant though.
  • 4 0
 I would love to take one out for a test ride in Oregon. Any Demos planned this year GG??
  • 3 0
 Shoot us an email at Bikes@RideGG.com! We have a few BAMFs around the Oregon area that can help line up a demo ride for you.
  • 4 0
 Really was hoping for LT29 seat stay upgrade. Notice the Smash went down to 150mm in the front.
  • 2 0
 I agree, 140mm frame/150mm fork is a bit less than I'm looking for right now. 150mm/160mm is perfect on a 29er for many people.
  • 3 0
 I wonder why they dropped the fork travel?
  • 2 0
 @rowyoboat: That's a good question. I've ridden the aluminum version with 160mm up front and it rode great - supportive, poppy, and fun while pedalling surprisingly well. The geometry all felt spot-on. @GuerrillaGravity what's up with the fork travel reduction?
  • 2 0
 u can still order it with a 170 fork.
  • 5 0
 Betchya its in preparation of a LT 29er.
  • 2 0
 @PHeller: i hope so.
  • 1 0
 @PHeller: Hopefully it will just be another seat stay kit as I have a Trail Pistola now which I love and would like to set it up as a longer travel rig for park! Maybe with that MRP Bartlett dual crown up front...
  • 1 0
 @pnwpedal: The Smash’s 145mm frame is 5mm off from your “perfect” 29er. You won’t notice the difference of 5mm less suspension travel. You can also easily fit a 170mm fork up front, and even coil on both ends if you truly desire.
  • 1 0
 @rowyoboat: GG doesn't allow for dual-crowns on their bikes, nor do I think the GeoAdjust headset would work well in the short position with a dual crown. Plenty of 170mm options single crown options out there, and I think you'd find the Lyrik or Mezzer at 180mm plenty stiff.

I too want more distinction between my Trail Pistol and a bigger bike, otherwise I might as well rock the Smash. A 160/170 29er would be a great bike for the opposite end of the terrain spectrum.
  • 7 3
 Preparing for the increase in orders from all the great PB coverage in 2019, eh?
  • 3 0
 I'll say it again, i love my smash. Its an all day trail gobbler. Anything i dare to ride it will handle, its a real point and shoot magic carpet ride.
  • 4 0
 New bike announced: the mega-shreddy-mongo-sendy-hornsup-gnar-metal-space-plastic LT29er
  • 1 0
 So has Stan's sorted their garbage hubs? Axles breaking, drive ring separating from the hub shell? I hope so, otherwise I'd be bummed to be getting that wheelset on a build that's close to $5k. The DT M1900 is a better wheelset and it's on the cheapest build.
  • 3 0
 Go for the cheapest build then upgrade the individual parts you are interested in, you will still get a great deal. I upgraded cassette, suspension and added a bash/guide. Upgraded from sram parts to Shimano and magura a year later when I had the funds.
  • 1 0
 I want one of those Shred Doggs for my 27.5+ ride so bad. My water heater went out right after I ate my New Years good luck black-eyed peas, so now I cannot.

Given that they're local to me, I think I might go visit.
  • 4 7
 Hey, I'm rebuilding my Shred as a Mega, but going with a 60mm stroke (65mm is standard), this drops travel to 142/152, but keeps the bike higher in the travel, look feedback once I get it rolling. The Shred is pretty sweet though, I flog mine and it's awesome!
  • 2 0
 Beautifully made bikes. I'd love to demo a Megatrail if GG ever makes it to Squamish. Pinch bolt rear axle seems like a good idea too.
  • 1 0
 my aluminum mega was there this summer!
  • 1 0
 My 2017 megatrail makes it there at least once a year as well.
  • 1 0
 @paulwatt shoot us an email at Bikes@RideGG.com. We have several bike demos available just over the border in Bellingham and Seattle, along with over on Vancouver Island.
  • 1 0
 @GuerrillaGravity: @paulwatt I also have a Smash (alloy) and live in Kamloops.
  • 2 1
 Wish they would ditch the 3mm offset on the rear of the bikes. Really like the option to move wheels around if needed and I'm running 2.6 tires so I think it would eat into the clearance too much. Great bikes though!
  • 1 0
 You mean boost spacing?
  • 1 7
 It's no so significant that you'd notice, I swap wheels and it's fine, 3mm ain't much.
  • 1 0
 Ah, I see, I didn’t realize they did that. New for 2020? Similar to Cannondale?
  • 2 0
 @wannabeabiker: Our frames have used a 3 mm offset since moving to Boost hub spacing years and years ago. It pairs increased rear tire clearance with a stiffer, stronger rear wheel, while allowing you to use any off-the-shelf Boost wheel and 5 minutes on a truing stand.
  • 1 0
 @GuerrillaGravity: I agree it is great if GG bikes are your only bikes, but I have several and the ability to swap wheels between them is key if I want a different tire or have a mechanical issue.

How much clearance is there on a 2.6 inch tire on the back of a Trail Pistol for example? Would a wheel that isn't offset be too close?
  • 2 0
 @txclg: There's plenty of clearance on a Trail Pistol with a 2.6" with the appropriate offset on the rear wheel. It would be really tight if you didn't dish the wheel to spec. The 3 mm dish is 1.5-2 turns on all the non-drive side spokes, pretty quick and easy to adjust if needed.
  • 1 0
 I’ve been saving for a smash and I cannot wait to get it! Wonder why they went with a stock 150mm front end compared to the originally spec’d 160mm. Wonder if that can still be an option before purchase?
  • 1 0
 I'm running it at 150 but I can bump it up to 160 (Lyrik). When you order, you can request for it to arrive with 160.
  • 6 6
 Where's the LT29?

Come on, we know it's in there somewhere, new stays, too easy.

Love my Carbon Shred, loved my aluminum Smash, looking forward to upgrading to a Carbon Mega and building a Carbon Pistola.

The aluminum frames were good, though the rear triangle was a tad flexy. The carbon frames are better, to each their own, but a domestic build carbon main triangle and a domestic welded aluminum rear triangle, that's pretty durn good.

But hey, if GG is not for you, no problem, move along, the line is long enough already.
  • 5 1
 Wow, the brand actually authored the "article!"
  • 3 0
 I still dig my Megatrail V1. Badass bike running strong up and down the trail.
  • 4 0
 Would the mega trail be any good with a 29 front wheel on??
  • 6 0
 Funny you asked... ridegg.com/megasmash
  • 1 0
 Really cool to see new equipment, new domestic manufacturing, and a brand focused on the FUN!

I do however hope the company name naturally transitions into "GG Bikes" or something like that.
  • 2 0
 Love my Reved Smash, I've beat the shit out of it for the past six months, although still trying to figure out how to get it into "plaid" mode.
  • 10 7
 If only they made aluminium bikes, I would consider one.
  • 9 11
 The irony - they should have stayed making sick alu bikes at an affordable price. Once they went plastic and the prices doubled, they lost my attention.
  • 6 5
 Plastic bikes for a plastic planet, that`s what some people want, before a plastic coffin.
  • 10 3
 @NYShred: Frame costs only went up by ~$100. They definitely did not double.
  • 5 10
 @bengineer: their complete alu bikes were hovering around $2k - now frame only is $2k; Complete is almost $4k... it doubled.
  • 4 9
 @NYShred: That's okay, they have more than enough attention, can't please everyone. The GG owners dig the carbon Smile
  • 6 1
 @NYShred: complete fs bikes started at 2999, i think. the frames went from 2k to 2200, but no longer include the shock. pretty significant increase.
  • 2 2
 I'd preffer alu, but also these are the only carbon bikes I would consider
  • 1 2
 @savagelake: marketing is great... their frame/shock is nearly the same price as everyone else. $2900
  • 2 1
 @Frontrange: depends on the shock, of course. and u get an american-made frame for the same price as an asian frame, for peeps that care. i'm in the camp that prefers alloy, but if this powdercoat fights off scratches and chips better than painted carbon, i might check it out.
  • 4 0
 @savagelake: I don’t believe the frame only prices have ever included the shock, and when the Smash debuted it was $3295 for a Ride1, now it’s $3895. $600 isn’t nothing, but it’s a long way away from double the price of the Al Smash. Also worth noting that they dropped the Suntour suspension on the Ride1 kit, which accounts for a lot of the price increase, along with a few other part upgrades and the $100 frame price increase. m.pinkbike.com/news/guerrilla-gravity-debuts-smash-29er.html
  • 1 0
 I have one of the last aluminum Shred Dogs and would have went with something else if they only had carbon. Hopefully they will get to a point that they could offer both.
  • 2 0
 There's no reason to continue making aluminum bikes. Our Revved Carbon is stronger, lighter, and more impact-resistant than our outgoing alloy bikes while costing barely more to manufacture. Aluminum bikes would be around $100 less per frame or complete bike, for a weaker frame.
  • 2 10
 @GuerrillaGravity: Don't push your plastic hype. You changed your entire business model, banking everything on marking hyped plastic. Customers now have to pay an extra $100 for a plastic bike and it's toxic resins will inevitably start to break down after about 5-8 years so the only option is to throw it in trash where it'll likely end up in the ocean or a landfill? Or sell it to some other schmuck in year 2 and then it's off your hands, so no harm no foul?

Yea, no reason at all. Your Alu bikes were awesome, affordable and RECYCLABLE. Your current path is gunning for a bank account with zero regard for the brand you started to build or the environment. The one thing that set you apart from the rest you sold out for the carbon hype.
  • 1 1
 @maxyedor: i will bet u a whole dollar that it used to include a shock, with the option to upgrade.
  • 1 0
 @GuerrillaGravity: well, there's a big reason, many people just prefer alu, that's a fact. You only need to see how the ripmo af was received.
One thing I like a lot of you is that bikes are priced the same, so one can really choose the bike he wants without price being a factor. What about making the same with alu? Price it the same as carbon, even $100 more, they'll sell.
  • 7 0
 @NYShred: If you don't think our frames are recyclable, you haven't been paying attention. We've developed a new way to make carbon fiber mountain bikes using shorter supply chains and greener manufacturing processes every step of the way.

Our carbon is fundamentally different from the dirty carbon the rest of the industry has been using for the past thirty years. Additionally we source our raw materials from within the US meaning less dirty transit across the Pacific. And when it comes time to make them pretty, we powder coat our frames which contributes far fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs) compared to wet painting and clear coating.

If you'd like to read more about how we're saving trees, give the page below a read:
www.RideGG.com/Revved
  • 4 0
 @ismasan: As great as it sounds to offer alloy and Revved frames, we do not have the bandwidth or capacity to run two production lines. Very few companies actually make their own bikes, instead contracting alloy manufacturing to one overseas factory and carbon manufacturing to another factory. Expanding production to two frame materials would make both frames more expensive.

We'd say it was a tough choice to make but after the first round of lab and real world tests, there's no point in looking in the rearview mirror at the way we used to make bikes. Revved frames are better in every single measurable way.
  • 2 0
 @GuerrillaGravity: you must be the only one making actually durable carbon frames then. I am the only person I know who has owned a carbon bike who has not had to get it warrantied. Mine was an XC bike which is why I guess it lasted. So GG, even if yours are the only good ones around, you do have to understand where we all come from seeing these things crack and break like the plastic they are and not wanting to drop $4k on a bike made out of it.
  • 1 0
 @Rubberelli: well they have a patent on a new manufacturing process and resign claiming to make bikes 300% "tougher"
  • 1 0
 @Rubberelli: I felt the same way and was originally drawn to GG for the aluminum bikes. I'm on a Revved Smash now and I don't worry about it breaking no matter what stupid shit I do to it. I did worry bigly (and broke) other manufacturer's carbon bikes...
  • 1 0
 @devasolomon22: I once broke a guy's carbon Trek in 2 spots trying it out at the bike park, following the owner at a leisurely pace as I was thinking of buying it. That's when I said said "no more"
  • 2 0
 @GuerrillaGravity will you guys be at Sedona MTB festival in March? Would love to demo some size 4 Smash vs. Trail Pistol!
  • 1 0
 We're planning on it! Email us at Bikes@RideGG.com a few weeks ahead of time to reserve a demo bike.
  • 1 0
 @GuerrillaGravity: Thanks - will do!
  • 2 0
 absolutely love the idea of an adaptable frame. Would love to try one of these out hope to see some demo days
  • 2 0
 Was hoping for a longer travel design thruthfully. Still some killer looking machines.
  • 1 0
 If a yeti Sb mk1 and a four bar had a baby... and thats not a bad thing. Tweak the branding and i think they are on a winner.
  • 2 0
 (deleted comment after I answered my own question)
  • 3 1
 That MegaDeth looks sick!!

...sorry MegaTrail Big Grin
  • 2 2
 I get the Mash, Megadeth, and Snoop Dogg logos, but not sure about the Trail Pistol. Looks like a band logo from the early 90s?
  • 14 0
 It’s supposed to be a band logo from the 1970s, a band who’s logo was copied by most of the 90s pop-punk bands. Does nobody know who the Sex Pistols are anymore?
  • 3 0
 Sex Pistols. Never mind the bollocks cover.
  • 1 0
 @maxyedor: i hope people are still listening to the pistols
  • 2 0
 @maxyedor: Thank you, that was going to bug me. I appreciate them for pissing off a crowd so much they were almost killed.
  • 2 0
 @GuerrillaGravity Trail Pistola still an option for 2020?
  • 2 0
 still an option just on the secret menu
  • 2 0
 Ridegg.com/sixsixsix
  • 1 0
 I love my trail pistol but I almost wish I would have waited just a little while because these new build options are sick.
  • 3 0
 Way better than trek
  • 3 0
 DH frame???
  • 1 0
 Whyyyyyy do so few companies spec SLX/XT? Way better than NX/GX. I couldn't find an SLX option for the Smash. Frown
  • 2 0
 the replies I have been getting from bike shops and a few other people, is that the new micro spline hubs are taking a long time to get to market/ still relatively expensive.

just what I heard.
  • 2 0
 Wish they had an aluminum option.
  • 2 0
 @sml2727 There's no reason to continue making aluminum bikes. Our Revved Carbon is stronger, lighter, and more impact-resistant than our outgoing alloy bikes while costing barely more to manufacture. Aluminum bikes would be around $100 less per frame or complete bike, for a weaker frame.
  • 1 0
 @GuerrillaGravity what are the chances you offer the down tube protector as an aftermarket kit for gen one owners?
  • 1 0
 Moved from a CF Capra 29 to a Trail Pistol... so far pretty damn impressive, aaaand with the smash option for the bike park.
  • 1 0
 3mm offset is a smart way to straighten the rear wheel and allow very short stays
  • 2 1
 Does anyone want to sell a 2019 model? Still cannot afford a new one.
  • 2 5
 It's so funny that fanboys from the past are still fan boys now. This company used to blast that aluminum was the best material to build bikes from. They had many press releases where they said that they had no plans to go to carbon but during that same time frame, they were working on carbon production. Now their Rev carbon is the best but still use aluminum for the rear?

Pick a material and be a dick about it
  • 3 0
 Revved Carbon > alloy > traditional carbon.

The carbon fiber we're using is a significant improvement over what the rest of the industry is using. You'll notice the biggest changes to strength, weight, and ride feel with the front triangle material. Rear triangle tubes are so short and small diameter that there aren't the same performance gains to be realized.
  • 1 0
 I was a fan and bought one of the last aluminum Shred Doggs. I’m waiting to see how their carbon turns out given time. If I was buying today I would find an aluminum frame and skip the carbon. I just don’t trust it. It’s going to take a lot to change that perspective.
  • 1 0
 @kermode: I was in that same mindset, took a "chance" and I am not nervous about the fact that my GG is carbon at all. That said, I get it!!
  • 1 0
 Hopefully my new smash will be on its way soon!
  • 3 2
 Gorgeous bikes
  • 2 2
 Would love tosee an XCO bike.. the BuzXCOck maybe?
  • 1 7
 You mean like a lightweight Pistol?
  • 1 0
 Or the Allin? It would be a GG Allin... I've been thinking about that one for a few years.
  • 3 3
 Counting the days until my smash gets here!
  • 1 0
 Bye bye Pedalhead?
  • 2 4
 Terrible bottle clearance, annoying 3mm offset rear spacing. Impressive price on the USA carbon frames. Probably won't consider them.
  • 5 1
 Did you mean to say flexible bottle clearance? You can mount the bottle above the BB or under the top tube on any of the frames, we just default to setting the bottle up under the top tube so it's easier to reach when you're actually riding your bike.

3 mm offset rear hub is 1.5-2 turns of spoke adjustment on the non-drive side spokes while allowing you to use any Boost rear wheel.
  • 1 0
 Love my Megatrail
  • 8 9
 Cool but still don’t want one
