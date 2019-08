Video: Guerrilla Gravity Throws Watermelons, Blenders & Beer at Their Carbon Frame

Episode 1: Rock n’ Roll Gauntlet of Torture

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

Introducing Dr. Destructo and GG's Frame Breaker .3000 Introducing Dr. Destructo and GG's Frame Breaker .3000

"I ain't afraid of no rocks" - Will Doherty, The Smash test-pilot

Are you amped on Revved yet? Are you amped on Revved yet?

Episode 2: Steady Diet of Destruction

Let's see that again in slow motion! — Dr. Destructo

And that's the way the cookie crumbles And that's the way the cookie crumbles

Uh-oh. Sounds like somebody’s got a case of the Mondays.

Ride responsibly my friend.

In this highly anticipated new video series, Guerrilla Gravity’s Dr. Destructo puts the new Revved Carbon Technology to the test against a series of everyday items to find out, Is It Revved? Tune in to find out what Revved Carbon Technology can truly handle, and what's left shattered on the side of the trail.The old way of addressing the impact resistance of traditional carbon frames was bolting a $2 plastic downtube protector onto a brittle $4K carbon frame--also a cost we think is unacceptable. That’s what inspired us to revolutionize carbon mountain bikes with a brand new, environmentally friendly, and ultra-efficient carbon manufacturing process. The kicker is that Revved Carbon is 300% more impact resistant than traditional carbon fiber, so check your outdated concerns about carbon durability at the door. What does 300% more impact resistant look like? Watch this series to see for yourself, Is It Revved?Revved Carbon Technology is available exclusively on Guerrilla Gravity bikes with made-in-Colorado frames starting at $2195 and complete bikes at $3695. www.RideGG.com/Revved Watch as GG’s enginerds produce the first Revved Carbon Technology frame from the Frame Maker 3000, then put it to the test by mounting it inside one of the most scientifically advanced blunt-force-impact-testing contraptions to date, the Frame Breaker .3000.To start, GG enginerds used a sledgehammer to replicate the gnarliest of baby heads rocketing into your downtube at 42 mph. What they moved onto next is what you’ll have to see inside this new series... Now, our lawyers said we couldn’t smash anybody else’s frames on camera, so let’s just say that there’s a graveyard of “traditional” carbon that didn’t fare so well...Unlike those “other” frames, Revved deflects each impact with a ninja-like quality, never wavering, whimpering, or cracking under pressure. We also pay tribute to all of our rock and roll forefathers who ended their encore with a memorable symphony of destruction by smashing all of their gear onstage (check it out in the video).Dr. Destructo heads up to the Shredquarters’ roof to see if he can cook up some chaos with a few items pulled from the GG kitchen. With an appetite for annihilation, Destructo gives a Revved Carbon frame a steady diet of snack foods, après beverages, and appliances to find out, Is It Revved?Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episode notifications and watch over Dr. Destructo’s shoulder as he continues his barrage of mayhem to find out, Is It Revved?.