Video: Guerrilla Gravity Throws Watermelons, Blenders & Beer at Their Carbon Frame

Aug 5, 2019
by Guerrilla Gravity  
Episode 1: Rock n’ Roll Gauntlet of Torture

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

In this highly anticipated new video series, Guerrilla Gravity’s Dr. Destructo puts the new Revved Carbon Technology to the test against a series of everyday items to find out, Is It Revved? Tune in to find out what Revved Carbon Technology can truly handle, and what's left shattered on the side of the trail.

The old way of addressing the impact resistance of traditional carbon frames was bolting a $2 plastic downtube protector onto a brittle $4K carbon frame--also a cost we think is unacceptable. That’s what inspired us to revolutionize carbon mountain bikes with a brand new, environmentally friendly, and ultra-efficient carbon manufacturing process. The kicker is that Revved Carbon is 300% more impact resistant than traditional carbon fiber, so check your outdated concerns about carbon durability at the door. What does 300% more impact resistant look like? Watch this series to see for yourself, Is It Revved?

Revved Carbon Technology is available exclusively on Guerrilla Gravity bikes with made-in-Colorado frames starting at $2195 and complete bikes at $3695. www.RideGG.com/Revved

Watch as GG’s enginerds produce the first Revved Carbon Technology frame from the Frame Maker 3000, then put it to the test by mounting it inside one of the most scientifically advanced blunt-force-impact-testing contraptions to date, the Frame Breaker .3000.

Introducing Dr. Destructo and GG's Frame Breaker .3000

"I ain't afraid of no rocks" - Will Doherty, The Smash test-pilot

To start, GG enginerds used a sledgehammer to replicate the gnarliest of baby heads rocketing into your downtube at 42 mph. What they moved onto next is what you’ll have to see inside this new series... Now, our lawyers said we couldn’t smash anybody else’s frames on camera, so let’s just say that there’s a graveyard of “traditional” carbon that didn’t fare so well...

Are you amped on Revved yet?


Unlike those “other” frames, Revved deflects each impact with a ninja-like quality, never wavering, whimpering, or cracking under pressure. We also pay tribute to all of our rock and roll forefathers who ended their encore with a memorable symphony of destruction by smashing all of their gear onstage (check it out in the video).

Episode 2: Steady Diet of Destruction

Dr. Destructo heads up to the Shredquarters’ roof to see if he can cook up some chaos with a few items pulled from the GG kitchen. With an appetite for annihilation, Destructo gives a Revved Carbon frame a steady diet of snack foods, après beverages, and appliances to find out, Is It Revved?

bigquotesLet's see that again in slow motion!Dr. Destructo

And that's the way the cookie crumbles

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episode notifications and watch over Dr. Destructo’s shoulder as he continues his barrage of mayhem to find out, Is It Revved?.

Rider: Will Doherty
Dr. Destructo: Britt Chester
Videography: F4D Studios
Produced by: Will Montague and Bobby Brown

Uh-oh. Sounds like somebody’s got a case of the Mondays.

Ride responsibly my friend.


Posted In:
Videos Guerrilla Gravity


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
96825 views
Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
80844 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
66630 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
54902 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
47680 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
42250 views
Video: Transition Announces All New TR11 Downhill Bike
38499 views
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019
38230 views

21 Comments

  • + 8
 Came here for actual impact testing. Got gags. Disappointed.
  • + 2
 @freestyIAM : I completely agree, I like the way transition does it you get funny gags but also actual use data and information. Side note: none of those items thrown at the bike would damage any other competitors frames so i'm not feeling like you showed how your product is more valuable here?
  • + 2
 Their aluminum bikes could be built up differently for the rider for an up-charge (smaller seat tube for people with shorter legs vs torso for example), were already pretty competitive on weight, were cheaper, and they didn't need gimmicky marketing videos to try to convince us that they're strong.

I know the technology they're using is new and exciting and all of that, and that for a carbon frame the price is great, but I'm a lot less excited about their bikes now that they're carbon. I hope the change works out for them and that they succeed and keep some bike manufacturing in the US, but I wish they were a big enough company to do both aluminum and carbon models.
  • + 1
 I'm not sure if the value of my Gen 2 aluminum Megatrail went up or down with the Revved release...but I'm not selling it anyway
  • + 5
 They claim improved impact resistance and more environmentally friendly, plus low labour cost keep it cheap, so what aspect of it being a composite frame don't you like?

Not many people want custom geometry (yes you can get it right, but you can also get it very wrong, which would be an expensive mistake). If you do, there are guys out there!
  • + 2
 @superkeen: If I had to pin it down, I'd say

1: I just prefer aluminum, even if these are more impact resistant, I'd still rather be on one of their raw finished aluminum frames. I've seen 2 in person and they were gorgeous. And these marketing videos did nothing to make me feel better about their carbon.

2: I prefer the lower cost that their bikes used to have. Their bikes are still a great value, but you used to be able to get into a full bike for less.
  • + 1
 @jaredmh: Afraid those days are pretty much gone...carbon just seems to be the way it is going.
  • + 2
 I get that it is done with humour in mind, but that cassette deck and amp where taken apart before filming and loosely put back together. They don't just fall apart like that.
  • + 3
 But can you swing it into a concrete block like a baseball bat and have it survive? www.pinkbike.com/news/santa-cruz-bicycles-test-lab.html
  • + 5
 Would love to see a PB review of the new Smash.
  • + 1
 It's like, Will-it-Blend meets Benny Hill... And, not all that funny (sorry guys).
At least with Will-it-blend, they are actually making a point.
Just my .02¢

Generally I like their bikes and the brand though and wont hold this against them, so there's that.
  • + 2
 I know the Singletrack Sampler on YouTube spent some time on a GG bike. I don't recall exactly when, but I do remember he had good things to say about it.
  • + 4
 Throw some stuff with sharp edges at the top tube.
  • + 1
 Like smashing a glass beer bottle? That's in the video.
  • + 2
 I'd like to see a lot less cheese in product promos. There are more ways to advertise to millennials than the silly nonsense that seems to be the norm these days.
  • + 2
 Does anyone have any time on the new frames? Haven't read a review yet from anyone...
  • + 5
 fast
  • + 3
 I've been riding the Smash for a few months and absolutely love it. She's a ripper!
  • + 1
 So nice to see a frame that can stand up to a watermelon impact. I am getting tired of breaking frames when I crash into watermelons.
  • + 2
 GG Demo frames getting broke in
  • + 1
 How about things like granite rocks or the metal edge of a snowboard? That's what I would like to see.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024497
Mobile Version of Website