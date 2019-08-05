Video: Guerrilla Gravity Throws Watermelons, Blenders & Beer at Their Carbon Frame

Episode 1: Rock n’ Roll Gauntlet of TorturePRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity
In this highly anticipated new video series, Guerrilla Gravity’s Dr. Destructo puts the new Revved Carbon Technology to the test against a series of everyday items to find out, Is It Revved? Tune in to find out what Revved Carbon Technology can truly handle, and what's left shattered on the side of the trail.
The old way of addressing the impact resistance of traditional carbon frames was bolting a $2 plastic downtube protector onto a brittle $4K carbon frame--also a cost we think is unacceptable. That’s what inspired us to revolutionize carbon mountain bikes with a brand new, environmentally friendly, and ultra-efficient carbon manufacturing process. The kicker is that Revved Carbon is 300% more impact resistant than traditional carbon fiber, so check your outdated concerns about carbon durability at the door. What does 300% more impact resistant look like? Watch this series to see for yourself, Is It Revved?
Revved Carbon Technology is available exclusively on Guerrilla Gravity bikes with made-in-Colorado frames starting at $2195 and complete bikes at $3695. www.RideGG.com/Revved
Watch as GG’s enginerds produce the first Revved Carbon Technology frame from the Frame Maker 3000, then put it to the test by mounting it inside one of the most scientifically advanced blunt-force-impact-testing contraptions to date, the Frame Breaker .3000.
Introducing Dr. Destructo and GG's Frame Breaker .3000
"I ain't afraid of no rocks" - Will Doherty, The Smash test-pilot
To start, GG enginerds used a sledgehammer to replicate the gnarliest of baby heads rocketing into your downtube at 42 mph. What they moved onto next is what you’ll have to see inside this new series... Now, our lawyers said we couldn’t smash anybody else’s frames on camera, so let’s just say that there’s a graveyard of “traditional” carbon that didn’t fare so well...
Are you amped on Revved yet?
Unlike those “other” frames, Revved deflects each impact with a ninja-like quality, never wavering, whimpering, or cracking under pressure. We also pay tribute to all of our rock and roll forefathers who ended their encore with a memorable symphony of destruction by smashing all of their gear onstage (check it out in the video).Episode 2: Steady Diet of Destruction
Dr. Destructo heads up to the Shredquarters’ roof to see if he can cook up some chaos with a few items pulled from the GG kitchen. With an appetite for annihilation, Destructo gives a Revved Carbon frame a steady diet of snack foods, après beverages, and appliances to find out, Is It Revved?
|Let's see that again in slow motion!—Dr. Destructo
And that's the way the cookie crumbles
Subscribe to our YouTube channel
to get new episode notifications and watch over Dr. Destructo’s shoulder as he continues his barrage of mayhem to find out, Is It Revved?.Rider: Will Doherty
Dr. Destructo: Britt Chester
Videography: F4D Studios
Produced by: Will Montague and Bobby Brown
Uh-oh. Sounds like somebody’s got a case of the Mondays.
Ride responsibly my friend.
21 Comments
I know the technology they're using is new and exciting and all of that, and that for a carbon frame the price is great, but I'm a lot less excited about their bikes now that they're carbon. I hope the change works out for them and that they succeed and keep some bike manufacturing in the US, but I wish they were a big enough company to do both aluminum and carbon models.
Not many people want custom geometry (yes you can get it right, but you can also get it very wrong, which would be an expensive mistake). If you do, there are guys out there!
1: I just prefer aluminum, even if these are more impact resistant, I'd still rather be on one of their raw finished aluminum frames. I've seen 2 in person and they were gorgeous. And these marketing videos did nothing to make me feel better about their carbon.
2: I prefer the lower cost that their bikes used to have. Their bikes are still a great value, but you used to be able to get into a full bike for less.
At least with Will-it-blend, they are actually making a point.
Just my .02¢
Generally I like their bikes and the brand though and wont hold this against them, so there's that.
Post a Comment