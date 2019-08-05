Video: Guerrilla Gravity Throws Watermelons, Blenders & Beer at Their Carbon Frame

Episode 1: Rock n’ Roll Gauntlet of Torture

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

Introducing Dr. Destructo and GG's Frame Breaker .3000 Introducing Dr. Destructo and GG's Frame Breaker .3000

"I ain't afraid of no rocks" - Will Doherty, The Smash test-pilot

Are you amped on Revved yet? Are you amped on Revved yet?

Episode 2: Steady Diet of Destruction

Let's see that again in slow motion! — Dr. Destructo

And that's the way the cookie crumbles And that's the way the cookie crumbles

Uh-oh. Sounds like somebody’s got a case of the Mondays.

Ride responsibly my friend.