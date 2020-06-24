Guerrilla Gravity Launches Limited Edition Trail Pistol Race SL

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

The award-winning Trail Pistol provides the foundation for our limited edition Race SL variant. Its slack 66 degree head angle and long reach progressive geometry offers stability in steep terrain and its 26 lbs (size 2, no pedals) weight ensures that gravity will be friendly going up and down. The Trail Pistol’s steep seat tube angle positions the rider in a powerful and efficient climbing stance. When the trail twists and turns, the short 426 mm chainstays offer agility and response, encouraging the Trail Pistol’s pilot to pre-hop the drops and scrub the jumps for maximum momentum conservation.



The Trail Pistol Race SL provides a “racey” and efficient feel when climbing and pumping trail features, that turns forgiving when the trail points down and things get rowdy. Think of it like a bike that surges uphill with its 120 mm rear travel but descends like a mini-enduro bike when the gravity-boost kicks in. It’s your make-no-compromise trail weapon of choice for big days in the saddle.



MSRP:

Guerrilla Gravity introduces the Trail Pistol Race SL, our first limited-edition bike. The trail bike agile enough to climb the Rockies yet controlled enough to descend the Whistler Bike Park, the Trail Pistol Race SL combines a svelte build kit with suspension qualities that continue to impress the most discerning riders from coast to coast. There are only 25 of these special-edition bikes available, so make sure your credit card hand is as fast as your new bike will make you.After dialing in the progressive geometry of the Trail Pistol, our engineers kept looking for ways to make it faster. The solution was to reduce the weight of the entire bike in order to drop seconds off your favorite trail times. Rest assured, the intention is still to maximize fun on the best part of mountain biking, the descent.We hand-selected a build kit utilizing the lightest parts we trusted to hold up to the abuses our team inflicts on the staff-favorite Trail Pistol. The new RockShox SID offers steering precision closer to the Pike than the XC forks of yesteryear, while contributing heavily to Trail Pistol Race SL’s benchmark complete bike weight.Similarly, the Industry Nine Ultralight 280C wheelset is built to handle the rigors of aggressive trail riding and like the Trail Pistol frame, 100% made in North America. With components like these, you’ll be quick to yell “See ya later” as your friends eat your dust.Since we ordered a small run of the Trail Pistol Race SL build kits, it is only appropriate that each of the 25 models stand out with custom SID Vicious-inspired plaid decals Why plaid? Because plaid is rad.The limited edition Trail Pistol Race SL is built in Denver, CO using Revved Carbon Technology. Revved is revolutionizing carbon fiber, offering sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing while increasing impact resistance compared to all other “traditional” carbon bikes.Currently, Revved is exclusively available on Guerrilla Gravity bikes and is 100% sourced and made in America.$7895Only 25 limited edition bikes are available! Order your Trail Pistol Race SL today at: