Guerrilla Gravity Launches New Frame Colors & Updated Gnarvana

Aug 2, 2022
by Guerrilla Gravity  

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

The Guerrilla Gravity R&D team has been working behind the scenes to bring riders some long-awaited updates. With immediate availability, GG is releasing the next generation Gnarvana and, for the first time ever on Revved Carbon frames, frame colors.

Frame Colors

Following other pioneers in American manufacturing, we launched Revved with any color you want–as long as it's black. However, our capacity and capabilities have expanded over the last few years, and it’s time to give the people what they want: frame colors. Our team sifted through countless samples to decide on the colors we feel best capture the spirit of their bike model. Check them out below…

YOLO Merlot

This color was cherry-picked by Yoann, so we gave it a nod to his life philosophy and love of French wine. The color is rich with a smooth finish. Subtle gold flakes pop through when the sun hits the frame just right. This setup is best paired with fall-line loamers and ledgy rock rolls.



Colorway available on all Gnarvana builds. Builds start at $4,895.


Dune

Inspired by the sandstone rock slabs, endless miles of trail, and rugged scenery of the American West. The Dune colorway pays homage to the desert riding where we push ourselves and challenge our skills, making it the perfect match for our ready-for-anything bike: The Smash.


Colorway available on all Smash builds. Builds start at $4,495.


Blue Steel

A familiar blue hue with a steely undertone, there's more to this color than just being ridiculously good-looking. To us, this color represents the wide-open blue sky above an endless ribbon of sweet singletrack. Get your look on and find your flow state!


Colorway available on all Trail Pistol builds. Builds start at $4,695.


In-House Powder Coating

All of these colors are powder coated in-house alongside our standard Stealth color. Compared to traditional carbon, Revved Carbon allows for a more sustainable finishing method. Powder coat eliminates the smog forming VOCs emitted by the solvents in wet paint. Powder coating also provides a tough, scratch-resistant finish, which is just another way we build our bikes to last.

The GG Powder Coat Team, Phil and Lance, doing what they do best.

Next Gen Gnarvana

In addition to frame colors, we’re excited to introduce the next generation Gnarvana, featuring a Revved Carbon swingarm, updated alloy Seatstay Kit, and upgraded hardware features.


Why the Gnarvana? With riders like Yoann pushing the limits, we wanted to ensure that they are on the stiffest, strongest setup possible. Yoann has been riding and testing this configuration for over a year with great success. We figure if it’s tough enough for Yoann, it’s tough enough for everyone.

Riders will notice snappier handling due to a 50% increase in lateral stiffness vs the alloy swingarm. This combines with an improved ride quality thanks to Revved Carbon’s unique vibration damping properties. All of this while saving 90 grams.

Yoann goes 'Into The Gnar' on the next gen Gnarvana.

We took ride feedback from Yoann to evolve the kinematics to be slightly softer off the top, with more ramp up at the end of the travel. The geometry is unchanged, as we agreed it’s spot on for the intended use.

bigquotesWe now have a bike that's more dynamic, more rigid on the rear end but still offers quite a lot of forgiveness when it gets super rough. The improved suspension curve gives you the feeling of never bottoming out, and trust me, over the past year of testing, I have put some serious hits on this thing…the Gnarvana is the ultimate bike to do it all, this machine is fast, forgiving, and inspires confidence. - Yoann Barelli


The updated Gnarvana comes with a myriad of additional features:

• Utilizes SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH): Get optimized shifting performance and a sensible solution for replacing damaged hangers
• External brake hose clip system: Say goodbye to zip ties directly on our frame, and hello to a better solution
• Internal swingarm cable routing: Feed the derailleur cable into the front of the swingarm, and it exits at the other end for a clean aesthetic
• Molded rubber protector: Custom designed protector with a recessed fit gives riders additional clearance between the crank arm and protector, which helps prevents catching or edge peel
• Pivot bushings, where they make sense: To create an even stiffer interface, the updated Gnarvana swingarm pivot switches from ball bearings to proven IGUS bushings for lighter weight, better fit, and a longer service life
• A 0 mm wheel dish: gone is the 3 mm dish of the first gen Gnarvana, making wheel swaps quick and easy



This update continues to build out our Modular Frame Platform, which brings new meaning to the “quiver-killer” bike. Using one unified front triangle, riders can convert their bike to any of our other full suspension models with our Modular Frame Kits. Combined with a few select components, riders can optimize their bike for terrain, weight, and ride style.

Aftermarket kits for the new Gnarvana will be coming later this Summer.

Visit RideGG.com to see the complete new lineup

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Guerrilla Gravity


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
130322 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
82050 views
Racing Rumours: 5 Possible Changes for the 2023 World Cup Season (Warner Off Commentary Confirmed)
69710 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
54495 views
Review: Maxxis's New Forekaster Tire is Heavier & Better Than The Original
47178 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2022
46188 views
LeBron James & Partners Invest $30 Million in Canyon
45844 views
First Look: The All-New Unno Dash
40341 views

27 Comments

  • 4 0
 When I tell my friends in other industries that these carbon molds cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, they don't believe me. "I can make a mould like that in Taiwan for $8,000". I don't know why, but frame moulds are so freaking expensive.

This is probably why GG is on like year 5 of the same front triangle across their entire product line, sans hard tail.
  • 5 0
 Pretty sure they make their own molds in-house as well.
  • 1 0
 @slovenian6474: I'm curious as to how many molds they have. They could probably get by with a single mold per size (of which I think there are only two, they use headset adjusters to make more "sizes" out of the same mold).
  • 2 1
 So how the hell companies like Antidote can make a niche bike (in Europe) with a frame price around $4k selling maybe like 100 bikes a year? I think this is BS, I am sure they made moulds in Poland for probably less then $10k. Companies are just greedy and need a good story to justify premium prices.
  • 1 0
 It also seems that developing their carbon stays has taken a significant amount of attention away from updating the front triangle. GG seems to be prioritizing carbon for the rear end. GG's geometry is still pretty relevant in 2022, though the front triangle could probably use a refresh for weight, minor geo tweaks, head tube refinement, and aesthetics. Because every GG front triangle could be a Gnarvana or MT, frame weight is a bit high for the lower travel models.
  • 1 0
 Meanwhile SC releasing 5 new carbon bikes with tiny differences every couple of years
  • 1 0
 Yah I feel like some of these small shops maybe aren't finding the most cost efficient way to get set up. Sometimes I think its just the lack of contacts that folks that are in bigger businesses have accumulated.
  • 3 0
 This is why Pelosi is going to Taiwan, and China is pissed because they don't think she's "core" enough
  • 1 0
 I don't believe the hundred thousand dollar mold thing because it is all information given by the bike media. If the manufacturers in Vietnam, China, and Taiwan all chime in and state that molds cost ~$100k, I'll believe it. But I simply don't think, especially these smaller brands, are paying 100k per mold to produce a few hundred bikes. For example, I can't see a company like Bird bikes, UK spending that kind of money on a low volume carbon frame.
  • 1 0
 Can anyone who has a GG frame comment on the water bottle mount? That was my biggest deterrence away from the frame, seemed like it would fall out while on super rough terrain.
  • 1 0
 No bottle problems in New England bike park chunder, and if you're XL you can fit 2 bottles :-)
  • 1 0
 Buddy has owned two, never seen his bottle fall out.
  • 1 0
 GG owner - never ejected a bottle from the upper mount. (using Bontrager or Zee cages)

FYI: Size 3 lower bottle fitment is a bit tricky but can be done, a common discussion topic on GG's facebook group.
  • 3 0
 Black is slimming... which is what that headtube needs.
  • 1 0
 Yeah sick bikes but hot damn they are so heavy
  • 1 0
 About 0.75 lbs heavier compared to most long-travel bike builds. For the shorter-travel builds weight discrepancy grows, like 1+ lb heavier.

Agree - that head tube could use a visual diet, other reach-adjust designs are more compact.
  • 1 0
 @Slope-Style: Lighter than my S4 2021 Enduro when I did a frame swap. With the alloy rear in a size 3
  • 2 0
 YOLO Merlot with gold decals...soon to be the official bike of the USC Trojans.
  • 2 0
 And harry potter.
  • 1 0
 Does that mean I'll wake up one morning and my bike will have left me to play halfway across the US?
  • 2 2
 I don't understand why they make an effort to point out these frames are "revved carbon" frames, do they make any other frames?
  • 1 0
 "Revved" distinguishes GG's carbon process vs other manufacturers'.
ridegg.com/blogs/dispatch/revved-carbon

Claimed tougher, less costly to manufacture, more recyclable
  • 1 0
 It's their house blend carbon. So, yeah they're gonna market it.
  • 1 0
 It looks like they accidentally printed the logo on the downtube off center.
  • 1 0
 Black bikes are boring and I am happy to see them finally offer some colors.
  • 2 1
 Smashed it on Dull, Duller & Dulliest
  • 1 0
 Be careful, people get upset on PB if you say something is ugly. Even if you're talking about your own bike.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009282
Mobile Version of Website