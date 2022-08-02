Guerrilla Gravity Launches New Frame Colors & Updated Gnarvana

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity
The Guerrilla Gravity R&D team has been working behind the scenes to bring riders some long-awaited updates. With immediate availability, GG is releasing the next generation Gnarvana and, for the first time ever on Revved Carbon frames, frame colors.Frame Colors
Following other pioneers in American manufacturing, we launched Revved with any color you want–as long as it's black. However, our capacity and capabilities have expanded over the last few years, and it’s time to give the people what they want: frame colors. Our team sifted through countless samples to decide on the colors we feel best capture the spirit of their bike model. Check them out below…YOLO Merlot
This color was cherry-picked by Yoann, so we gave it a nod to his life philosophy and love of French wine. The color is rich with a smooth finish. Subtle gold flakes pop through when the sun hits the frame just right. This setup is best paired with fall-line loamers and ledgy rock rolls.Colorway available on all Gnarvana builds. Builds start at $4,895.Dune
Inspired by the sandstone rock slabs, endless miles of trail, and rugged scenery of the American West. The Dune colorway pays homage to the desert riding where we push ourselves and challenge our skills, making it the perfect match for our ready-for-anything bike: The Smash.Colorway available on all Smash builds. Builds start at $4,495.Blue Steel
A familiar blue hue with a steely undertone, there's more to this color than just being ridiculously good-looking. To us, this color represents the wide-open blue sky above an endless ribbon of sweet singletrack. Get your look on and find your flow state!Colorway available on all Trail Pistol builds. Builds start at $4,695.In-House Powder Coating
All of these colors are powder coated in-house alongside our standard Stealth color. Compared to traditional carbon, Revved Carbon allows for a more sustainable finishing method. Powder coat eliminates the smog forming VOCs emitted by the solvents in wet paint. Powder coating also provides a tough, scratch-resistant finish, which is just another way we build our bikes to last.
The GG Powder Coat Team, Phil and Lance, doing what they do best.Next Gen Gnarvana
In addition to frame colors, we’re excited to introduce the next generation Gnarvana, featuring a Revved Carbon swingarm, updated alloy Seatstay Kit, and upgraded hardware features.
Why the Gnarvana? With riders like Yoann pushing the limits, we wanted to ensure that they are on the stiffest, strongest setup possible. Yoann has been riding and testing this configuration for over a year with great success. We figure if it’s tough enough for Yoann, it’s tough enough for everyone.
Riders will notice snappier handling due to a 50% increase in lateral stiffness vs the alloy swingarm. This combines with an improved ride quality thanks to Revved Carbon’s unique vibration damping properties. All of this while saving 90 grams.
Yoann goes 'Into The Gnar' on the next gen Gnarvana.
We took ride feedback from Yoann to evolve the kinematics to be slightly softer off the top, with more ramp up at the end of the travel. The geometry is unchanged, as we agreed it’s spot on for the intended use.
The updated Gnarvana comes with a myriad of additional features:
|We now have a bike that's more dynamic, more rigid on the rear end but still offers quite a lot of forgiveness when it gets super rough. The improved suspension curve gives you the feeling of never bottoming out, and trust me, over the past year of testing, I have put some serious hits on this thing…the Gnarvana is the ultimate bike to do it all, this machine is fast, forgiving, and inspires confidence. - Yoann Barelli
• Utilizes SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH): Get optimized shifting performance and a sensible solution for replacing damaged hangers
• External brake hose clip system: Say goodbye to zip ties directly on our frame, and hello to a better solution
• Internal swingarm cable routing: Feed the derailleur cable into the front of the swingarm, and it exits at the other end for a clean aesthetic
• Molded rubber protector: Custom designed protector with a recessed fit gives riders additional clearance between the crank arm and protector, which helps prevents catching or edge peel
• Pivot bushings, where they make sense: To create an even stiffer interface, the updated Gnarvana swingarm pivot switches from ball bearings to proven IGUS bushings for lighter weight, better fit, and a longer service life
• A 0 mm wheel dish: gone is the 3 mm dish of the first gen Gnarvana, making wheel swaps quick and easy
This update continues to build out our Modular Frame Platform
, which brings new meaning to the “quiver-killer” bike. Using one unified front triangle, riders can convert their bike to any of our other full suspension models with our Modular Frame Kits. Combined with a few select components, riders can optimize their bike for terrain, weight, and ride style.
Aftermarket kits for the new Gnarvana will be coming later this Summer.
Visit RideGG.com
to see the complete new lineup
This is probably why GG is on like year 5 of the same front triangle across their entire product line, sans hard tail.
FYI: Size 3 lower bottle fitment is a bit tricky but can be done, a common discussion topic on GG's facebook group.
Agree - that head tube could use a visual diet, other reach-adjust designs are more compact.
ridegg.com/blogs/dispatch/revved-carbon
Claimed tougher, less costly to manufacture, more recyclable