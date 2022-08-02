Guerrilla Gravity Launches New Frame Colors & Updated Gnarvana

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

Frame Colors

YOLO Merlot

Dune

Blue Steel

In-House Powder Coating

The GG Powder Coat Team, Phil and Lance, doing what they do best.

Next Gen Gnarvana

Yoann goes 'Into The Gnar' on the next gen Gnarvana.

We now have a bike that's more dynamic, more rigid on the rear end but still offers quite a lot of forgiveness when it gets super rough. The improved suspension curve gives you the feeling of never bottoming out, and trust me, over the past year of testing, I have put some serious hits on this thing…the Gnarvana is the ultimate bike to do it all, this machine is fast, forgiving, and inspires confidence. - Yoann Barelli

The updated Gnarvana comes with a myriad of additional features:

• Utilizes SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH): Get optimized shifting performance and a sensible solution for replacing damaged hangers

• External brake hose clip system: Say goodbye to zip ties directly on our frame, and hello to a better solution

• Internal swingarm cable routing: Feed the derailleur cable into the front of the swingarm, and it exits at the other end for a clean aesthetic

• Molded rubber protector: Custom designed protector with a recessed fit gives riders additional clearance between the crank arm and protector, which helps prevents catching or edge peel

• Pivot bushings, where they make sense: To create an even stiffer interface, the updated Gnarvana swingarm pivot switches from ball bearings to proven IGUS bushings for lighter weight, better fit, and a longer service life

• A 0 mm wheel dish: gone is the 3 mm dish of the first gen Gnarvana, making wheel swaps quick and easy

