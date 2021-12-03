Guerrilla Gravity Looks Back on Ten Years of Making Mountain Bikes in the USA

Words: Guerrilla Gravity

The Prelude

Then: Kristy, Matt, and Will in 2013 (L -> R)

Now: Kristy, Matt, and Will in 2021 with their future riders (L -> R)

2011: The Inception

2012: Humble Beginnings

Will reaming the first seat tube. It took 3 hours.

Chief Engineer, Matt, standing in front of the first fully built Guerrilla Gravity bike.

They decided vinyl decals were a better starting point.

The original packaging for the GG/DH, putting the leftover spray paint to good use.

The first-ever GG/DH prototype being put to the test on the trails of Whistler.

Matt, racing the GG/DH at Bootleg Canyon with the original logo superimposed.

2013: New Lease On Bikes

Handmade frames and hand-painted signs. The grassroots team worked day and night to get the showroom ready to open.

The original builder wall showcased the customization options on GG bikes.

It was all hands on deck (and paws too).

The beginnings of the manufacturing space.

2014/2015: The Formative Years

The original "Crush Bus" that toured the U.S. Will was onboard the bus in Oregon when he got the call about receiving the Chase grant.

2016: Short On Travel, Long on Fun

A wild Trail Pistol in the high Alpine with integrated frame storage. A signature GG feature.

Colorful Pedalheads hanging out in manufacturing.

2017: The Beginning of the Modular Frame Platform

The Smash frame being welded in-house.

2018: Revving up...

An original sketch of a Revved frame

An original sketch of a Revved frame

2019: One Small Step for GG, One Big Leap for Bicycle-Kind

Director of Composites, Ben, working on building the Frame Maker 3000, the original fusing machine of Revved frames.

Ben's first "office." Ear protection required as the CNC machines are just out of frame.

One of the first Revved Carbon Frames in its mold

Punk rock roots met high tech design during the 2019 Revved Launch Party at the Marquis Theater in Denver.

2020: Pandemic Pandemonium

Farewell Bryant Street, one of the CNC machines starts its journey down I-25.

Several of the CNC machines moving into the new Shredquarters.

2021: A look Towards the Future

It was all hands on deck to bring the showroom to what you see today.

Powder coating was brought in-house at the new facility.

A frame going into the new Fusing Machine (a.k.a The Frame Maker 10K).

Current water slide decals are a significant improvement from the days of spray painted and vinyl cut decals.