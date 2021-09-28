Guerrilla Gravity Re-Launches the Pedalhead

Sep 28, 2021
by Guerrilla Gravity  

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

We are (finally) re-launching our beloved steel Pedalhead on a limited-release basis. Designed, engineered, and welded in-house, the updated Pedalhead maintains its spirit as the adventure hardtail.

This time around, it has some fresh tricks up its sleeve. Inspired by the modularity on our full suspension bikes, new swappable dropouts allow riders to switch between a geared and single-speed setup. Designed and engineered in house, this proprietary system allows you to seamlessly convert your geared bike into a single-speed rig.

The single-speed setup integrates a sliding system to provide chain tension. The mounts conveniently use a standard 12x148 boost rear wheel that holds the wheel in position when the axle is removed. When you take the wheel out to fix a flat or change the tire, you don’t have to reset the chain tension. This means less time fiddling with your bike, and more time riding it.

The geared setup uses the Sram UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger) for compatibility. Switching from geared to single-speed only requires the second set of dropouts and a single-speed cog kit. The rear wheel and freehub remain the same for compatibility convenience.


The refreshed custom steel tubing retains its unique square profile. The tubeset combines lateral frame stiffness for cornering and power transfer with vertical compliance to take the edge off of trail chatter.

The Pedalhead has the characteristic “GG-style” geometry that utilizes a roomy cockpit designed for short stems and wide bars. Combined with a slack head tube angle, low bottom bracket, and short chainstays, the Pedalhead is built for having fun and goin’ fast no matter where you find yourself.


From the gnar to the bar, the Pedalhead is your go to adventure bike.


Build Kit Details:

Ride (Pike Select, NX Drivetrain): $3495
Rally (Pike Select+, GX Drivetrain): $4095
Race (Pike Ultimate, X01 Drivetrain): $4795

Complete builds in Size 3 available now, starting at $3495. Like all GG builds, customization options are available at RideGG.com.

25 Comments

  • 13 0
 No frame only option, bummer.
  • 6 0
 No sliding dropouts was the only reason this wasn't on the list. Now it haz. Sick.
  • 2 5
 Until your ride a Chromag Doctahawk, you are still looking at the wrong hardtail. It's hands down in a league of its own. I've been mainly riding hardtails forever and this is the first HT I've owned where I was truly blown away at the jank you can rip yet still climb and corner better then my 21 altitude. It's capable on any trail and just overall a blast to ride. the pedalhead is still pretty "conservative" geo in comparison.
  • 1 0
 you could have done the philcentric bb on the old version.
  • 5 0
 @BoneDog: not every bike needs to be a Doctahawk. The Pedalhead is pitched as a go-to adventure bike so it's got appropriate geometry for that.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: Phil makes some of the coolest funkiest shit ever
  • 1 0
 @BoneDog: I've mulleted my PH and it's rad af. Could use shorter cranks, the OneUp bash guide see's a good bit of action if you're not sniper
  • 1 0
 @BoneDog: doctahawk ride way too stiff IMO.

Plus no SS.

And not every ride gnar on their hardtail.
  • 1 0
 @alexsin: I think that's my point, the Doctahawk has opened up even more adventures. It's as comfy as any go anywhere bike but yet is has the additional capability to take on any trail including DH
  • 2 0
 @chacou: I don't hate it!
  • 1 0
 @BoneDog: I'd love a Doctahawk, Chromag stuff is mint. But like any good BC resident as with Chromag. I'm a fanboy for GG doing it right here in CO Wink
It is an interesting bike. I can run it mullet like now for really aggressive, normal 29 with a variety of fork travels and it rallies, I've even thought about 27.5+ with studs for the winter. I've seen one with SS setup with carbon bits all over and stealth out. It looked dangerous, but cool in a roadie/xc sort of way. Fairly versatile frame/geo, IMO.
  • 3 0
 My old pedalhead was a ripper and definitely rode stuff that a hardtail had no business riding. love to see North American manufacturing just getting better and better recently.
  • 2 0
 Good to see that the seat tube mast has been reduced from sailboat to dingy. Much more appropriate for riders needing to drop the saddle low low low your boat.
  • 1 0
 Love the frame, and the modular dropouts are a great addition. Shimano builds, and/or frame only option, is the only thing missing. C'mon, help us out.
  • 1 0
 f*ck yeah, love my PH!
> www.vitalmtb.com/community/chacou,53434/setup,43838?ptab
  • 1 0
 Looks like they straightened out the seat tube on this one so you can run a longer insert. My 170mm OneUp maxes out at about 80% insertion, I could run a 210 most likely if I could slam it. It also looks like they added a removable seat collar.
  • 1 0
 is that seat post collar removable yet?
  • 6 6
 Looks like a session
  • 4 4
 Starting @ $3500? LoL
  • 3 2
 www.investopedia.com/terms/l/law-of-supply-demand.asp
  • 2 2
 @porkchopsandwich: ^^^ this
  • 2 0
 @porkchopsandwich: LoL logical fallacy. Cognitive dissonance. You eat it up.
  • 1 2
 So they copied a Kona Honzo?
  • 1 0
 meh, this hardtail has been around since 2011ish so not a "new copy", the dropouts are new but that's not a copy of the honzo many others adjustable dropouts
  • 1 0
 There's no way to mistake the PH's tubing/welds/geo/profile/colorway for a Honzo... I'm scratching my head to figure out what other frame profile/geo/etc. looks like a PH...

Post a Comment



