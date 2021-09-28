Guerrilla Gravity Re-Launches the Pedalhead

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

Complete builds in Size 3 available now, starting at $3495. Like all GG builds, customization options are available at RideGG.com

We are (finally) re-launching our beloved steel Pedalhead on a limited-release basis. Designed, engineered, and welded in-house, the updated Pedalhead maintains its spirit as the adventure hardtail.This time around, it has some fresh tricks up its sleeve. Inspired by the modularity on our full suspension bikes, new swappable dropouts allow riders to switch between a geared and single-speed setup. Designed and engineered in house, this proprietary system allows you to seamlessly convert your geared bike into a single-speed rig.The single-speed setup integrates a sliding system to provide chain tension. The mounts conveniently use a standard 12x148 boost rear wheel that holds the wheel in position when the axle is removed. When you take the wheel out to fix a flat or change the tire, you don’t have to reset the chain tension. This means less time fiddling with your bike, and more time riding it.The geared setup uses the Sram UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger) for compatibility. Switching from geared to single-speed only requires the second set of dropouts and a single-speed cog kit. The rear wheel and freehub remain the same for compatibility convenience.The refreshed custom steel tubing retains its unique square profile. The tubeset combines lateral frame stiffness for cornering and power transfer with vertical compliance to take the edge off of trail chatter.The Pedalhead has the characteristic “GG-style” geometry that utilizes a roomy cockpit designed for short stems and wide bars. Combined with a slack head tube angle, low bottom bracket, and short chainstays, the Pedalhead is built for having fun and goin’ fast no matter where you find yourself.From the gnar to the bar, the Pedalhead is your go to adventure bike.Ride (Pike Select, NX Drivetrain): $3495Rally (Pike Select+, GX Drivetrain): $4095Race (Pike Ultimate, X01 Drivetrain): $4795