Video: The Guinea Pig Process with Cam McCaul and Pro Skier Sage Cattabriga Alosa

Sage Cattabriga Alosa is one of the best skiers in the world and he also happens to rip on a mountain bike. Sage hit me up and asked if I'd be down to check out this big drop he revived for a video project. He had it all prepped and ready to go but just needed a wingman for the session. Riding a blind drop for the first time is unsettling but it's all about doing the right amount of practice run-ups. You need to do enough run-ups to visualize your speed working, but not so many that you form a mental block. As soon as you feel confident in your plan, it's time to go for it. This video is a fun little behind the scenes look at this process.. the process that goes into every "guinea pig" hit. Sometimes it works out perfect, sometimes you end up in the bushes. In this vid you'll see both!