Video: The Guinea Pig Process with Cam McCaul and Pro Skier Sage Cattabriga Alosa

Dec 18, 2021
by Cam McCaul  


Sage Cattabriga Alosa is one of the best skiers in the world and he also happens to rip on a mountain bike. Sage hit me up and asked if I'd be down to check out this big drop he revived for a video project. He had it all prepped and ready to go but just needed a wingman for the session. Riding a blind drop for the first time is unsettling but it's all about doing the right amount of practice run-ups. You need to do enough run-ups to visualize your speed working, but not so many that you form a mental block. As soon as you feel confident in your plan, it's time to go for it. This video is a fun little behind the scenes look at this process.. the process that goes into every "guinea pig" hit. Sometimes it works out perfect, sometimes you end up in the bushes. In this vid you'll see both!



clear for take-off -Photo JP Purdom

scoping er out -Photo JP Purdom

Sage

making a plan

Sage scoping


 Awesome video Cam! And a great tip on how to ride any new feature for all us mortal bikers - convincing yourself you already did it and just send it haha
 Sage just has a true *send it* approach to mtb as you can see here. If you watch his ski videos it will make more sense.
 "As soon as you stop learning something, GO"!! Haha, love it!

