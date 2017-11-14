Gully Explores Route 16 with BC Bike Ride North - Video

Geoff Gulevich joined the BC Bike Ride
back in August to explore the stashes of singletrack along British Columbia's northern corridor - Route 16. Amidst a busy summer schedule of international travel, he settled right into life around the campfire, fun group shreds, and the rich local culture in each location.
Enjoy this great edit by Max Berkowitz and photos by Dave Silver of Geoff railing the BC Edition Instinct on the hand-crafted trails in Smithers and Terrace!
Registration for the 2018 edition of BC Bike Ride will open on Monday, November 27 - don't miss out!
