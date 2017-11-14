VIDEOS

Gully Explores Route 16 with BC Bike Ride North - Video

Nov 14, 2017
by BC Bike Race  
by BCBR
Comments: 0


bigquotesI did BC Bike Race two years ago now. . . and it’s pretty darn cool to be back doing the BC Bike Ride now. It’s just way more laid back and we’re getting these amazing trails in and we get to travel all over [British Columbia] like we haven’t before. It’s sick!Geoff Gulevich

Geoff Gulevich joined the BC Bike Ride back in August to explore the stashes of singletrack along British Columbia's northern corridor - Route 16. Amidst a busy summer schedule of international travel, he settled right into life around the campfire, fun group shreds, and the rich local culture in each location.

Enjoy this great edit by Max Berkowitz and photos by Dave Silver of Geoff railing the BC Edition Instinct on the hand-crafted trails in Smithers and Terrace!


Gully Explores Route 16 with BC Bike Ride

Registration for the 2018 edition of BC Bike Ride will open on Monday, November 27 - don't miss out!

Mentions: @RockyMountainBicycles @MaxBerkowitz @DSPhoto @dbaker


4 Comments

  • + 1
 Love the concept of ride vs race. One question, was all that harsh rattling the bike or something else? If it was the bike that would drive me NUTS!
  • + 2
 $3700 seems like a lot of money to ride for 6 days and sleep in a tent.
  • + 1
 I didn't know Gully was a Dentist. Only $3700 for 6 days riding. That's called 2 sets of braces in the biz.
  • + 1
 The ting goes pap pap pap...

