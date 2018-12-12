Merida Extends Contract With Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå Despite Retirement

PRESS RELEASE: MERIDA Bikes

We are so excited to carry on our relationship with Gunn-Rita and can't wait to get her involved in some future projects. She looks back at an enormous wealth of experience and knowledge, and we as a brand can only benefit from that. We are excited to start this new chapter and work even closer together with her. With Gunn-Rita and José Antonio Hermida in our ambassador team, we are looking forward to some exciting projects in the upcoming season. — Andreas Rottler, Director of Sport Marketing at MERIDA.

'I am excited to carry on my relationship with MERIDA beyond my long-standing racing career. My new role will bring lots of challenges and areas which are currently new to me, but I am excited to dive into my new role as a brand ambassador, and I am looking forward to sharing my experience and knowledge with all the riders out there as well as the MERIDA family. — Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå, MERIDA brand ambassador

Rumors have been going around for a number of years, but now the most successful mountain biker of all time, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå has finally decided to retire from active racing and to focus her cycling career on ambassador duties for her long-standing sponsor MERIDA Bikes.Gunn-Rita looks back at an unparalleled carrier with a sheer endless list of achievements. No other rider has managed to be a dominant part of their sport for more than 20 years. But let us start at the beginning. Gunn-Rita was always a very sporty girl, with interests in soccer, track, and field, running, horseback riding, motor-cross and speed skating (just to name a few) and stumbled into the sport of mountain biking by accident. An invitation by the local cycling club to an MTB training session in April 1995 decided her fate and set her on her path of success., comments Gunn-Rita on her first encounter with her new sport.More than twenty years later and with the incredible list of 30 World Cup wins, 10 World Championships and 20 international championship Golds, her decision to give the sport of mountain biking a go, has proven the right one. When asking Gunn-Rita, what her most memorable and special victory was, she replied:Gunn-Rita long career has seen endless changes to the sport, for example from World Cup race distances going from 3+ hours to ultra intensive and technically challenging 90 mins, but her love and enthusiasm for the sport, the dedication in her training and in her racing and her desire to get more 'bums on seats' has never faded and will carry on into her new carrier as a MERIDA brand ambassador.In her new role, Gunn-Rita will get more involved in product development, testing, promotions, and events but will also keep one leg in the racing world by continuing with selected marathon and stage races as well as getting involved in other forms of cycling.Gunn-Rita is a living legend in the mountain bike world; enthusiastic, always inspiring and always friendly, she will shine in his new public role and we can't wait to get his input into the MERIDA product line-up.