Gustavo "Guga" Ortiz Injured While Training in Whistler

Aug 14, 2017
by Omar Salas  
Twenty-one year-old Chilean downhill racer, Gustavo "Guga" Ortiz is one of the best racers (in both downhill and enduro) in the South American country at the moment. He's won national championships, is the current DH and Enduro champ and even posted up a top 20 result at Mont-Sainte-Anne a couple of weeks back. He has been growing as a rider and racer and shown potential to be a consistent qualifier on the World Cup circuit.


Unfortunately for Guga, he had an accident while in Whistler, training for upcoming Crankworx events. The crash resulted in Guga being taken to the Whistler hospital and scans revealed that he had damaged his T10 vertebra. The damage has resulted in a loss of sensitivity and mobility in his legs.

Guga's family are on their way up to Canada from Chile, to be by his side and help however they can but at this point, things aren't looking promising. The situation is one of nightmares for anyone, let alone a young, ambitious up-and-coming world class athlete and rider.


This type of news is never what we like to hear but the sport does involve inherent risks, especially when looking for the limits of our bike, mind, and body. Guga is now in Vancouver and while he did have insurance, it won't cover all of his expenses, not to mention the life-altering effects that an injury of this nature can have on a person and their family. There is a GoFundMe setup to help Guga, for those that wish to help.

Thanks to all and be strong, Guga.

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Terrible news..... Another unfortunate reminder of how dangerous this sport can be. Hopefully this injury can heal, and through time allow Guga to enjoy life as he did prior. There has been tons of advancement in spinal injury treatment and rehab in the past few years.
  • + 3
 Estaba esperando esta publicación, va a salir publicada en la portada?
  • + 1
 estamos haciendo todo lo posible master!

