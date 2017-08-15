



Twenty-one year-old Chilean downhill racer, Gustavo "Guga" Ortiz is one of the best racers (in both downhill and enduro) in the South American country at the moment. He's won national championships, is the current DH and Enduro champ and even posted up a top 20 result at Mont-Sainte-Anne a couple of weeks back. He has been growing as a rider and racer and shown potential to be a consistent qualifier on the World Cup circuit.











Unfortunately for Guga, he had an accident while in Whistler, training for upcoming Crankworx events. The crash resulted in Guga being taken to the Whistler hospital and scans revealed that he had damaged his T10 vertebra. The damage has resulted in a loss of sensitivity and mobility in his legs.



Guga's family are on their way up to Canada from Chile, to be by his side and help however they can but at this point, things aren't looking promising. The situation is one of nightmares for anyone, let alone a young, ambitious up-and-coming world class athlete and rider.





