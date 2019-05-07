Guy Martin's Proper Cleaner and Degreaser Ships Without the Water

PRESS RELEASE: Proper Cleaner

How’s it going? I like to clean my bikes and vehicles, it’s important to look after them, give them a bit of thanks back and anyway it got me thinking, there has to be better way of making this cleaner gear. I use loads of it, and apart from anything it takes up a right load of space in the shed when it’s mixed in bottles! Now then, 70% of the planet is covered in water and there's a massive business in delivering it all over the world, that seems crackers! So, I had a yarn with a few folk about doing something soluble, add your own water whenever you need to.



We found a man, who knew a girl, who knew a fella, who found some folks up North, who could make what we needed and after months of testing, it's now in your bottle but with your own water! It uses less fuel to get it to you, the liquid is bio-degradable, it’s not tested on Nigel the dog or his mates and it won’t take up half your shed! It's Proper Cleaner and it's the future! — Guy Martin

General Cleaner:

Product Information:

Starter Pack: £6.50 for 1.5 litres. (£4.33 per litre)

Refill Pack: £5.00 for 1.5 litres. (£3.33 per litre)

Proper Degreaser

Proper Degreaser Information:

Starter Pack: £10 for 1.5 litres. (£6.66 per litre)

Refill Pack: £8.50 for 1.5 litres. (£5.66 per litre)

Products are available now from: guymartinproper.com

70% of the world is covered in water, why ship it?The General Cleaner is the workhorse of the range. Designed for cleaning your push bike, week in week out. Just fill the bottle with your own water, drop in a complete capsule, give it 30 seconds & a shake and it’s reet.The liquid is fully biodegradable, alkaline based & it’s not tested on Nigel the Dog or his mates. It’s safe to use on all surfaces, including carbon fibre & anodized parts, nor will it affect the performance of your disc brakes. You get 1.5 litres of cleaner, but because we’re not shipping you 1.5 litres liquid it has a smaller carbon footprint than other cleaners on the market & the technology behind it is trick!Price:Safe to use on all parts and surfaces, including carbon fibre, anodized parts & rubber seals.Disc rotor & pad friendly.Alkaline based & contains no solvents, acids or CFCsLiquid is 100% biodegradable.Capsules can be used up to 3 years after the date on the back of the resealable pouch.Not tested on Nigel the Dog or his mates.Designed, tested and manufactured in the UK.12 months on from the launch of our General Cleaner & 6 months later than planned, Proper Degreaser from Proper Cleaner by Guy Martin is here!We know you're asking, "What took so long?” Well, making a degreaser in liquid form is reasonably straightforward & there are plenty of chemical companies out there who can make it for you. Send them a sample of one you like, tell them the colour & smell you want and you can have a product quite quickly.However, it’s not so simple with our water soluble capsules. Not only does it have to clean correctly & not attack your finishes, it must mix evenly in the bottle, have the correct consistency to go through the machine and not dissolve the sachets. On top of that, we made it thicker, or more viscous, than the General Cleaner. This stops it running off the surface as quickly & onto the ground before it had a chance to do its job!You mix Proper Degreaser in the same way at the General Cleaner. Wet what you want to clean. Spray it onto your chain, cassette, chainring or anything else you need degreased. Give it 3 - 4 min to work, a quick scrub with a brush or chain cleaning machine & rinse off with water. Simple as that!Price:Ideal for cleaning Chains, Cassettes & ChainringsSafe on Paint, Anodising, Plastics and Rubber SealsAlkaline based & contains no solvents, acids or CFCsThe liquid is 100% biodegradable, vegan friendly and is produced under the Eco LabelCapsules can be used up to 3 years after the date on the back of the resealable pouchNot tested on Nigel the Dog or his mates.Designed, tested and manufactured in the UK.If using water soluble technology was easy everyone would be at it, but it isn’t. In fact, over 12 months on from launching our General Cleaner, we are still the only company making Push Bike & Motorcycle cleaner, who are not shipping needless amounts of plastic & water around the world!