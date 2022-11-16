Gwendalyn Gibson Joins Trek Factory Racing XC for 2023

Nov 16, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Gwendalyn Gibson will be joining the Trek Factory Racing XC team in 2023 after five years on Norco Factory Racing. The 23-year-old American began her mountain bike racing career in high school thanks to the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) and has been progressing steadily up through the ranks ever since, culminating in her breakout 2022 season, her first year as an elite.

Gwendalyn's standout short track results in 2022 included a seventh place finish in Andorra, followed by a win in Snowshoe, and a second place finish at Mont Sainte Anne. Those results are even more impressive considering the broken kneecap that Gibson suffered earlier in the season, an injury that was originally predicted to keep her off the bike until World Champs in late August.

When World Champs did come around, Gibson's podium-finding ways continued, and she rode to a third place, bronze medal finish.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes gold in front of Alessandra Keller and Gwendalyn Gibson.
Gwendalyn Gibson (right) placed third at the 2022 Short Track World Championships.

All of the members currently on the Trek XC team will remain, a strong roster that includes Jolanda Neff, Evie Richards, Maddie Munro, Vlad Dascalu, and Riley Amos.

bigquotesIn my opinion, Trek is one of, if not the best World Cup team that you can be on. Even if you’re just looking at teammates, Jolanda Neff is an Olympic champion and a world champion. Evie is a world champion. Anton [Cooper] and Vlad [Dascalu], Maddie and Riley, everyone is so strong. And just being around in that environment where you’re surrounded by other people who are doing things that you want to do, I think it makes everyone stronger. Gwendalyn Gibson



Posted In:
Racing and Events Trek Gwendalyn Gibson


12 Comments

  • 27 0
 Congrats Gwen! So cool to have great U.S. XC racers to cheer for!
  • 4 0
 We have been pretty lucky over the past couple of decades when it comes to our women kicking ass at the world cup level. As for the men...ahhhh.....go Blevins!
  • 9 0
 A well earned spot on a bigger team. Well done!!
  • 3 0
 Indeed! Sad to see her leave Norco and Norco's general policy towards factory support, but this is an amazing and well deserved opportunity!
  • 3 0
 Very, very well-deserved. She was easily the most successful US XC racer (male or female) last season and will be the most important heading into the next season. Looking forward to watching!!
  • 4 0
 Hold up, is the pinkbike comments section actually being supportive? But seriously, I cant think of anyone who deserves this more.
  • 4 0
 Great for Gwen. All the best for next season!
  • 4 1
 aw ye USA baby,
  • 3 0
 What a team! Congrats!
  • 2 0
 This is great news! Well deserved after last year’s great results!
  • 1 0
 Very nice. Avancini today announced he parted ways with Cannondale. Team rumours...
  • 2 0
 Beautiful thing about racing is nothing speaks louder than results.





