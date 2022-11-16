Gwendalyn Gibson Joins Trek Factory Racing XC for 2023

Gwendalyn Gibson will be joining the Trek Factory Racing XC team in 2023 after five years on Norco Factory Racing. The 23-year-old American began her mountain bike racing career in high school thanks to the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) and has been progressing steadily up through the ranks ever since, culminating in her breakout 2022 season, her first year as an elite.
Gwendalyn's standout short track results in 2022 included a seventh place finish in Andorra, followed by a win in Snowshoe, and a second place finish at Mont Sainte Anne. Those results are even more impressive considering the broken kneecap that Gibson suffered earlier in the season, an injury that was originally predicted to keep her off the bike until World Champs in late August.
When World Champs did come around, Gibson's podium-finding ways continued, and she rode to a third place, bronze medal finish.
All of the members currently on the Trek XC team will remain, a strong roster that includes Jolanda Neff, Evie Richards, Maddie Munro, Vlad Dascalu, and Riley Amos.
|In my opinion, Trek is one of, if not the best World Cup team that you can be on. Even if you’re just looking at teammates, Jolanda Neff is an Olympic champion and a world champion. Evie is a world champion. Anton [Cooper] and Vlad [Dascalu], Maddie and Riley, everyone is so strong. And just being around in that environment where you’re surrounded by other people who are doing things that you want to do, I think it makes everyone stronger.— Gwendalyn Gibson
