Gwendalyn Gibson Joins Trek Factory Racing XC for 2023

In my opinion, Trek is one of, if not the best World Cup team that you can be on. Even if you’re just looking at teammates, Jolanda Neff is an Olympic champion and a world champion. Evie is a world champion. Anton [Cooper] and Vlad [Dascalu], Maddie and Riley, everyone is so strong. And just being around in that environment where you’re surrounded by other people who are doing things that you want to do, I think it makes everyone stronger. — Gwendalyn Gibson