Gwin, Mulally & Moir on Intense Factory Racing for 2019

Jan 23, 2019
by Intense Cycles  

Press Release: Intense Cycles

Intense proudly announces the 2019 Intense Factory Racing (IFR) Program. The new roster includes returning IFR team member, Jack Moir (AUS), American National Champion, Neko Mulally (USA) and multi-time World Cup medalist, Aaron Gwin (USA).

“As a brand, we’ve spent the last year doing a lot of soul-searching. It became clear that what made Intense great in the beginning was our commitment to racing. Our biggest benefit was derived from having top riders competing in the most challenging conditions as a part of our R&D process” says Intense founder and CEO, Jeff Steber. “We made a promise to ourselves and to our company, that we would reclaim our spot at the top of the World Cup circuit. As soon as we did that, choosing the roster was easy.”

It’s not always as simple as choosing a roster, though. With so many teams and only a handful of riders capable of bringing home top results on any given weekend, it’s a seller’s market on the World Cup these days, and top riders have their pick of solid programs to choose from.

Aaron Gwin


For Aaron Gwin, though it wasn’t a hard decision. “I’m stoked to begin this new chapter of my career with Intense Bicycles and my fellow teammates Jack and Neko. I’ve been buddies with the owner Jeff for a while and having the opportunity to work together now is super cool. We share a lot of similar passions and our love for racing and riding-developing fast bikes has been a big part of both of our lives. As a rider and team owner, I’m excited to run such a legendary race program. We’ve put together an awesome group of people and I’m looking forward to the years ahead.”

Neko Mullally



Neko Mulally was another top pick for Intense. Gwin and Mulally were teammates in past years and bring a solid working relationship to the team. “As an American racer, I’m excited to race for an American brand with such a strong heritage in downhill racing,” commented Mulally.

Jack Moir


Jack Moir is an IFR veteran, and 2019 will be his fourth year with the program. At 24, Jack is the team’s youngest rider, and rose to stardom under the IFR flag when he played a pivotal role in developing the M29. In 2017, Jack spent the entire season on a different prototype at nearly every race.

“Prototyping in public isn’t for everyone” says Steber. “Anything can happen with prototype bikes. Jack’s ability to ride the bike for its strengths and really embrace the development process during the World Cup Series showed his true professionalism.”

The team will be managed by long-time trainer of Aaron Gwin, Todd Schumlick and Cathy Zinck. The duo has a long history of working with athletes and running successful race programs at both the privateer and factory racing levels. The IFR Technical Team will include John Hall for Aaron Gwin, Daniel Paine for Jack Moir and Sam Yates for Neko Mulally. Brock Van Heel has been hired as the team videographer.

“As Aaron’s trainer the past 6 years, we’ve had a chance to develop a strong relationship,” stated Schumlick. “We agree that for a race team and its riders to perform at their best, there needs to be confidence in everyone involved. For this reason, I was thrilled to come on board as Team Manager and take on this new challenge. I’m very excited to start the season. I believe the Intense M29 is an exceptional bike and I am eager to get the ball rolling for the 2019 season and help our team reach new levels and milestones for the Intense brand."



57 Comments

  • + 23
 For sale: 2018 YT Tues, Mint condition

Cant bare to be away from daddy Gwin Frown
  • - 6
flag numeros (31 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 This will be Intense Smile
  • + 3
 Your only chance to buy a 29er Tues.
  • + 0
 For sale, 2018 YT Tues Carbon Pro Race, mint condition. Also for sale, 2017 YT Jeffsy Pro Race - good condition.

NEED ME AN INTENSE

Also... They could have at least co-ordinated the kit so it didn't look like they'd picked it up at a flea market. Co-ordination guys, c'moooon Wink
  • + 8
 Shit press release
  • + 1
 What’s doing Gwin on that shitty pijamas?
Throw away that thing and give him a decent uniform!
  • + 1
 Definitely going all in on a winning this year... When Jack is your team's "young talent" you must be betting on winning out of the gate without going for the development work of Santa Cruz or Commencal. I for one hope it works out for them and the get the wins and financial returns they are hoping for.
  • + 2
 So - the YT Mob videos and whatnot - wasn't it Gwin's project ? Or team ? How is that gonna work now !?
  • + 1
 What going to happen with Martin?
  • + 1
 (Fake surprised look) and here I thought he was going to Haibike with all those rumors of Gwin being spotted on an ebike. Probably the best kept secret ever.
  • + 0
 Yes he was spotting himself from his helmetcam on an Ebike on his own instagram. Intense makes one. My fellow friends... let's JUDGE!
  • + 3
 worst secret ever held but very nice!
  • + 2
 Wow I did not see the Kenda move coming! So I guess back to blacked out maxxis it is.
  • + 2
 Intense has been my favorite bike brand since now and that's loyalty that will never be broken. Go gwin!!!!
  • + 3
 I have to say the Kenda tire choice was a surprise though.
  • + 1
 $$$$
  • + 1
 Gwin going to MKGA. Look at what that MSA run did for the Onza Aquilla.
  • + 9
 I hear the team is also going to be sponsored by Sharpie.
  • + 2
 Steve Peat on Orange was cooler Wink
  • + 2
 Jack and Gwin may go 1-2 alot this year.
  • + 2
 So just the Athertons left?
  • + 0
 Isn't the guy on the far left looking the most relaxed, Gwin's Pro-Mechanic? No mention of him in the article but would have assumed he was part of the package deal.
  • + 2
 @landscapeben: Yeah, that's Gwin's mechanic John Hall. Great guy.
  • + 2
 Read the article again! Clearly states the technical team will include John Hall for Gwin!
  • + 1
 @Willyb911: Oopa, missed it! Glad they're sticking together, seems like a great team built on a solid friendship.
  • + 2
 Intense A-Team Australia and American
  • + 1
 Thanks Aaron. Just when I sold my intense tracer for a bargain price and you do this.
  • + 0
 Hmm, just as we figured, I guess the wait wasn't so gwintense after all... but you can bet this season will be! Lovin this team.
  • + 2
 Intense Monster Truck Team IMTT
  • + 2
 Moir! Your wheel is misaligned by... details, details, details...
  • + 2
 Thank you intense for putting such a bad ass team together !
  • + 1
 Wow... #makeamericagreatagain

Is trump the new Martin whiteley?
  • + 1
 And Moir is from?
  • + 1
 Wow. Didn’t see that at all. A new team manager.
  • + 1
 Worst kept secret ever. Why wait so long to announce.
  • + 1
 Gwin Owning the team is an interesting turn out.
  • + 1
 Our Maribor WC visit just got more exciting!
  • + 1
 Where can we get those moto number plates from?
  • + 1
 I lost so much sleep wondering where Gwin was going. Yeah Nah
  • + 1
 That's a damn fast team, Intense not taking any prisoners in 2019
  • + 1
 Making the Mericans happy
  • + 1
 Jeff steber looking more like David Bowie
  • + 1
 "Geeeez, did not see that one coming !.........." - Nobody.
  • + 0
 Maybe they will restructure their model names to be less gun and weapon oriented and more peaceful and good oriented
  • + 1
 Omg! Finally!!!
  • + 1
 USA! USA! USA!
  • + 1
 need Dakotah and Luca Wink
  • + 1
 Jack Moir! Yeaaaaa!
  • + 0
 The color contrast in the first pic is pretty intense
  • + 1
 Finally!
  • + 1
 What a team!
  • + 1
 hahah I knew it!
  • + 1
 ....Yeah.... yeah.....
  • + 1
 now those m29s are sexy!
  • + 1
 LOL
  • + 0
 This press release was nothing but Intense
  • + 0
 GWINtense Cycles!

Post a Comment



