Gwin Racing Added to 2024 UCI Team List

Feb 5, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Photo by Nathan Hughes


The UCI released the team list last week and one notable absence was Aaron Gwin. We reached out to Gwin on Friday and he said he wasn't sure why the details hadn't appeared on the UCI's team list because he will be fielding his own program again for 2024.

Now, it looks like Gwin Racing has been added to the list, with the team roster including Aaron Gwin, Seth Sherlock and Canadian Junior racer, Michael Delesalle.

bigquotesIt's been a busy time around here! I've been working on a few new future projects and patiently putting the pieces in place for those. I'll have more info to announce in the upcoming months when we're ready. On the race team side, I will continue to run my own program moving forward. I'm not sure why those details didn't show up on the UCI's team list but I've been told that they will be added soon. The team will consist of myself and 2 other riders, who I'm really looking forward to working with as they come up through the ranks. Much of our past team infrastructure, staff, etc, will stay in place. There will also be a few new faces. I'm excited for the future and looking forward to sharing a lot more of these details here soon.Aaron Gwin

photo

photo

No word yet as to who the frame sponsor will be after Gwin confirmed his departure from Intense Cycles last month, but it looks like Todd Schumlick will continue to manage the team alongside assistant team manager Cathy Zinck.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Aaron Gwin Seth Sherlock


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,263 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Kelan Grant Off Nukeproof After Nine Years] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
202447 views
Review: The New 2024 Scott Ransom 900 RC Has All The Integration
58916 views
Tech Briefing: Clever Little Gadgets, MTB Jeans, Colourful Brakes & More
54456 views
First Look: The 2024 Arc8 Extra Has Suspension Rails
49276 views
Derek Teel of Dialed Health Suffers Extensive Injuries After Being Struck By Driver in Hit & Run
38876 views
Dangerholm's Scott Spark RC Neon Project
36561 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Many Derailleurs Have You Actually Destroyed While Riding?
35807 views
First Ride: Knolly Chilcotin 6.0
34017 views

10 Comments
  • 7 0
 Remember when Ricky Bobby came back from his accident and the logo on his car just said "ME"...that's what I'm hoping for with Aaron....
  • 9 0
 Aaron for the Gwin!
  • 1 0
 This is good news. I am thinking either Intense (Sherlock still seems to slaying tails in BC on one) or Commencal frame given windrock relationship. Either or it will be nice to see Gwin get back on the clock after a big one last year and long recovery. Dude is an absolute winner and owns his predicament.
  • 4 0
 Is THOT his jersey sponsor?
  • 1 0
 Its Thor i would have Thot.
  • 3 0
 that's put a MASSIVE gwin on my face
  • 2 0
 Gwin alway has a way of waiting too long...
  • 2 0
 It’s a Gwin - Gwin situation.
  • 1 0
 Raaw speed for the Gwinner?
  • 1 0
 Excellent!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.045479
Mobile Version of Website