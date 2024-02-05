Gwin Racing Added to 2024 UCI Team List

It's been a busy time around here! I've been working on a few new future projects and patiently putting the pieces in place for those. I'll have more info to announce in the upcoming months when we're ready. On the race team side, I will continue to run my own program moving forward. I'm not sure why those details didn't show up on the UCI's team list but I've been told that they will be added soon. The team will consist of myself and 2 other riders, who I'm really looking forward to working with as they come up through the ranks. Much of our past team infrastructure, staff, etc, will stay in place. There will also be a few new faces. I'm excited for the future and looking forward to sharing a lot more of these details here soon. — Aaron Gwin