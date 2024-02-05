Gwin Racing Added to 2024 UCI Team List

The UCI released the team list last week
and one notable absence was Aaron Gwin. We reached out to Gwin on Friday and he said he wasn't sure why the details hadn't appeared on the UCI's team list because he will be fielding his own program again for 2024.
Now, it looks like Gwin Racing has been added to the list, with the team roster including Aaron Gwin, Seth Sherlock and Canadian Junior racer, Michael Delesalle.
|It's been a busy time around here! I've been working on a few new future projects and patiently putting the pieces in place for those. I'll have more info to announce in the upcoming months when we're ready. On the race team side, I will continue to run my own program moving forward. I'm not sure why those details didn't show up on the UCI's team list but I've been told that they will be added soon. The team will consist of myself and 2 other riders, who I'm really looking forward to working with as they come up through the ranks. Much of our past team infrastructure, staff, etc, will stay in place. There will also be a few new faces. I'm excited for the future and looking forward to sharing a lot more of these details here soon.—Aaron Gwin
No word yet as to who the frame sponsor will be after Gwin confirmed his departure from Intense Cycles last month, but it looks like Todd Schumlick will continue to manage the team alongside assistant team manager Cathy Zinck.