Aaron Gwin threw down one of the most impressive runs in downhill racing history at Mont-Sainte-Anne last yea
r, hitting his lines in the middle of a downpour as if he was back in sunny California on his way to take the win. Unfortunately, he's still recovering from a thumb injury suffered earlier in the season and won't be racing this weekend, but it does look like he has a new bike to keep him entertained.
By all appearances, that's a 29” YT Tues sitting in that parking garage, although the angle of the fork and the lack of markings on the tires make it a little trickier to be 100% certain. Still, I'm willing to bet that it is in fact a 29er – remember, Gwin still hasn't won a World Champion title, even after all these years of trying. Bigger wheels certainly aren't going to hurt his chances in Lenzerheide, and he'll have the La Bresse World Cup stop to put the new bike to the test beforehand.
Gwin's already proven this season that wheel size isn't necessarily the deciding factor when it comes to who wins a race, but it's going to be very interesting to see what type of results he's able to achieve on his new ride.
47 Comments
I am on a 27.5 trail and DH and fine. But I am not on the 'hate all 29" bikes' bandwagon either
For those who say it doesn't matter, I have a lot of bikes. Which one I'm riding has a huge impact on how fast I can ride on what kind of terrain, and I see no reason to think it's different for pros.
Any trick to make it look bigger, right?
I personally think he should be at MSA, since he doesn't have to go all the way to Europe to hang in the pits. At the end of the day his fans want to see him whether he is racing or not. But I don't blame him for staying home either.
Is 29" a 'bro' , DJ, or street wheel size? No. But it might be a good fit for DH racing (AKA get to the bottom the fastest). Nothing stopping you from riding 26" All DJ bikes still are 26" Countless great deals on 26" bikes in great shape still out there. Maxxis and Fox still have new, 2019 26" tires and forks in production right now.
The bitching and crying is a joke. Get over it. Only constant is change.
