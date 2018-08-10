PINKBIKE TECH

Gwin's Not Racing MSA, But He is Training on a 29" YT Tues

Aug 10, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Can’t wait to be back 😏

A post shared by Aaron Gwin (@aarongwin1) on


Aaron Gwin threw down one of the most impressive runs in downhill racing history at Mont-Sainte-Anne last year, hitting his lines in the middle of a downpour as if he was back in sunny California on his way to take the win. Unfortunately, he's still recovering from a thumb injury suffered earlier in the season and won't be racing this weekend, but it does look like he has a new bike to keep him entertained.

By all appearances, that's a 29” YT Tues sitting in that parking garage, although the angle of the fork and the lack of markings on the tires make it a little trickier to be 100% certain. Still, I'm willing to bet that it is in fact a 29er – remember, Gwin still hasn't won a World Champion title, even after all these years of trying. Bigger wheels certainly aren't going to hurt his chances in Lenzerheide, and he'll have the La Bresse World Cup stop to put the new bike to the test beforehand.

Gwin's already proven this season that wheel size isn't necessarily the deciding factor when it comes to who wins a race, but it's going to be very interesting to see what type of results he's able to achieve on his new ride.

