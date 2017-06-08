FIRST LOOK

SRAM GX Eagle: A Wallet Friendly 12-Speed Drivetrain - First Ride

Jun 8, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  

SRAM GX Eagle
FIRST LOOK
SRAM GX Eagle



When SRAM launched their 12-speed XX1 and XO1 Eagle drivetrains last year, it didn't take long for riders to start asking “When does the cheaper version come out?” We're all familiar with how the trickle-down process typically works — a company starts by releasing the highest end, most technologically advanced model of a component, and then gradually rolls out different versions, each one with fewer features and a lower price tag than the previous iteration.
SRAM GX Eagle Details
• 1x, 12-speed drivetrain
• 500% gear range
• 10-50 tooth cassette
• XD driver required
• Weight: 1847 grams
• Price: $495 USD
www.sram.com

Well, SRAM's taking a different tactic this time around, cracking the floodgates wide open with the launch of GX Eagle, a 12-speed drivetrain that's half the cost of XX1 Eagle, but with almost identical performance. Yes, there is a weight penalty due to the different materials and manufacturing methods used to bring the price down, but the basics of the drivetrain remain the same — it's a single ring system, based around a 10-50 tooth cassette, which creates a 500% gear range.

The complete GX Eagle group retails for $495 USD, which includes cranks — you can knock a hundred dollars or so off that price if you already have a crankset that can accept an Eagle-compatible chainring.


SRAM GX Eagle
SRAM GX Eagle
Except for the slightly different shape around the b-knuckle area, the GX derailleur looks nearly identical to the more expensive X01 version.


Derailleur

The GX Eagle derailleur's uses the same basic design as its more expensive sibling, and from a distance you'd be hard pressed to tell them apart. It does use a stamped rather than forged cage, and the profile of the b-knuckle area is slightly different, but those changes only add up to a miniscule 9 gram weight penalty. Like the XX1 Eagle derailleur, GX Eagle uses SRAM's Type 3 roller bearing clutch, and a Cage Lock button that sits behind the clutch mechanism, allowing the tension to be removed from the chain for easy wheel removal.


SRAM GX Eagle
SRAM GX Eagle
The 50-tooth cog is aluminum, but the other 11 cassette cogs are stamped steel. The entire unit is held together with more than 100 stainless steel pins.


Cassette

The heart of the Eagle drivetrain is the massive 10-50 tooth cassette. When it first came out, it looked comically oversized, and there was plenty of scoffing from riders who swore there was no need for such a massive gear range. Those outcries aren't quite as loud anymore — it turns out that being able to spin rather than strain and struggle up a long, steep climb is a good thing, and if that easy gear is too easy, well, you can always run a larger chainring up front, and benefit from the increased top-end speed.

The GX Eagle cassette uses SRAM's Full Pin design, where the stamped steel cogs are held together with stainless steel pins, rather than being machined out of one piece of steel billet, à la the XX1 Eagle casette. Total weight for the cassette is 448 grams, and it retails for $195 USD.


SRAM GX Eagle
The pins may not be hollow, but the same manufacturing process that's used on the XX1 and X01 chains is used to create the GX Eagle chain.


Chain

The GX Eagle chain uses the same geometry found on its more expensive sibling, but a different finish (similar to what's used on SRAM's 11-speed X1 chain) and the use of solid pins allow for a substantial cost savings — at $30 it's nearly a third of the price of XX1.


SRAM GX Eagle
SRAM GX Eagle
The aluminum cranks use a direct mount chainring, and have a new arm profile that saves 80 grams over the prior version.

Cranks

The GX crankarms are 2D forged from 7000 series aluminum, and have a new shape that allows them to come in at 80 grams lighter than the previous GX cranks. SRAM's direct mount Eagle chainrings are backwards compatible with 11-speed drivetrains, which could make this solid replacement option for riders who need new cranks but don't want to spend an exorbitant amount of money. Available in 165, 170, and 175mm option, the cranks are $120 USD.


Shifter

The position of the pull lever on the GX shifter can't be adjusted, and the finish is a little less smooth and shiny, but once again, the function is the same, with a crisp, distinct click each time the lever is pushed. Grip Shift fans haven't been left out either, and a GX-level twist shifter has been added to the mix.


SRAM GX Eagle


GX Eagle pricing


Initial Impressions

I only have a handful of rides in on the GX Eagle group so far, but one thing is certain: the shifting performance feels almost the same as the pricier X01 group I had been running previously. Sure, the shift paddle lever might not be quite as smooth and shiny, but other than that tiny detail, I'd be hard pressed to tell the two groups apart in a blind test.

The transition between gears is quick and distinct, and although the jump to the 50-tooth cog is a touch slower than the shifting on the rest of the cassette, the chain still makes that eight-tooth jump with minimal hesitation. I haven't dropped a chain yet, and those inaugural rides included been plenty of rough and jarring trails — we'll see if that changes once some mud and grit is added to the mix, but given how well X01 Eagle performed, I don't expect GX to be any different. The long term performanc and durability of GX Eagle is the only question that remains unanswered, which is why I'll be putting plenty of miles in on it over the course of the summer to find out.

bigquotesThe fact that a more affordable Eagle drivetrain came sooner than expected will be welcome news for anyone who was on the fence about purchasing a new drivetrain. It also means that we'll be seeing more 12-speed, single ring setups on relatively affordable bikes, pushing the front derailleur another step closer to extinction. Mike Kazimer


Must Read This Week
Finals Result: Fort William DH World Cup 2017
144668 views
Qualifying Results – Fort William DH World Cup
102782 views
Tech Randoms – Fort William DH World Cup
82977 views
Shimano Announces New Gravity-Oriented Pedals, Shoes
69636 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn - Rough AF 2 - Video
65563 views
Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler – Fort William DH World Cup
60814 views
Coil Shock or Air Shock? – Tales From the Pits at Fort William
59725 views
Race Day Photo Epic - Fort William DH World Cup
58405 views

118 Comments

  • + 32
 take my money!!
  • + 4
 This. Having a worn out X01 cassette (the aluminium ring is folding over) and a less than perfect X1 derailleur on my bike, i'm really thinking about going GX Eagle when the time to change the chain (next spring) comes around. I'll have to change the cassette anyway and i want eagle, so... Smile

The only problem now is my 94 mm BCD crank and the lack of X-Sync 2 chainrings for this standard :/
  • + 2
 The first thing i did was scroll down to see how much the cassette costs.
  • + 0
 crazy how the one gear youd want to be steel is the only gear thats aluminum. just picked up shimano xt 11 complete group with brakes for 620$ on crc.
  • + 1
 Shimano xt already did
  • + 1
 This looks awesome! Will make my X01 Eagle cassette replacement a little easier!
  • + 1
 Already available for pre-order here - www.tweekscycles.com/components/groupsets/sram-gx-eagle-groupset
  • + 1
 So much this, GX Eagle will definitely be going on my new build. Any idea on availability?
  • + 1
 @SectionThirtyOne: Availability is slated for mid-July.
  • + 6
 @whitebullit

Why would you want the biggest one to be steel? Its the heaviest one already, and it would have the least amount of torque on it...

I feel like the real thing that stuck out to me was the part where it said, "The entire unit is held together with more than 100 stainless steel pins."

What could possibly go wrong??
  • + 1
 @Primoz: reading online it appears 11 sp x sync chainrings work with eagle
  • + 2
 Is anyone going to complain about how only Dental Assistance's can afford this now?
  • + 1
 @VTwintips: The 100 pins thing is worrisome. Those pins will creak without any lubrication. I'm already experiencing pin creaking with the XO Eagle cassette. Something that I hadn't dealt with since having a Shimano XT / XTR cassette with pins that needed lube.
  • + 4
 @VTwintips: Right. A $200 cassette held together with 100 pins. No, that won't ever creak.
  • + 1
 @Primoz: Look at Wolftooth or OneUp, you can change the alu sprocket. Did this on my X01 cassette, works fine for not so many bucks (and you can go for a 44 teeth)
  • + 1
 @lawman91: Thank you!
  • + 1
 its called a granny !!!
  • + 12
 10 speed with 30t chainring and 11/42 cassette is not dead!!
  • + 11
 Can it backpedal?
  • + 1
 Chainline will play a part in that equation, but on the Trek Slash I have the GX Eagle mounted to there are no issues with back pedaling in the easiest gears.
  • + 1
 If you have a proper chainline, you shouldn't have any backpedaling issues. Smile I don't on my current Eagle setup, in any gear.
  • + 1
 I would expect the same results as 11-speed drivetrains. It only happens on certain bikes with certain drivetrains because it's a chainline issue. So if the problem existed on a particular bike with 11-speed, it's probably going to happen with 12-speed too.
  • + 0
 @BaeckerX1: bollocks. What is proper chainline? I have 46mm on non boost bike. Is it proper? On standard 49mm I was dropping chain when ratcheting on climbs, having first edition of 11-42 XT cassette. It got noticeably better on 11-40 XTR 9001 (second edition). So yes if you space in your chainring 2-4mm it's going to work. Hello to spiderless interface owners. You're onto the lottery
  • + 1
 I have 0 issues backpedaling on my X01 Eagle on my SC Bronson.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Proper is whatever works.

I've never had backpedaling issues on 11 speed or 12 speed 1x drivetrains on my Marin Attack Trail, but my girlfriend has issues on her Specialized Stumpjumper FSR 650 1x11 backpedaling and dropping chains in the highest gears because it was a 2x conversion. Even with the chainring spaced in you can tell it's less than ideal just by looking at the chain angle. But it shifts fine so she hasn't bothered to buy a dedicated 1x crank.
  • + 5
 Who really want/need Eagle transmission ? The derailleur is so long it scrapes the dirt. On 1x11 you mount a 30 or 32 chainring and you climb up everything, we're not pro-EWS riders who need to sprint downhill with a 38-9 gear.
  • + 1
 Agree ! Friend of mine bought an Eagle drivetrain, and is going back to 11spd 'cause of the too long cage.
  • + 4
 I have a GX derailleur and shifter but XT cassette. I haven't met someone who's had a lower-than-XX1 pinned SRAM cassette that doesn't start creaking eventually. 100 pins is a lot of potential for creaks. I'll replace my cassette with another 11-46 XT cassette when the time comes for this very reason. Shimano's lower-than-XTR cassettes are better than SRAM's lower-than-XX1 cassettes. Unfixable creaks suck.
  • + 3
 XX1 isn't the only cassette without pins haha.
  • + 1
 @andnyleswillriot: really? I thought XO1 and down was pinned at least partially.
  • + 1
 I've got a press fit BB and so hopefully the creak from that will be directly inverse to the creak from the cassette and so cancel it out.
  • + 7
 $200 for a cassette is wallet friendly? I must live on another planet.
  • + 1
 Compared to an Eagle cassette..............
  • + 1
 @Stalkerfiveo: The Eagle cassette is unbelievably expensive, that does not make this cheap in any way.
  • + 2
 @Stalkerfiveo: if Ferrari came out with a minivan and the price was $100000 it would be a great value in comparison to its lineage... they successfully jaded this foolish market with Eagle. Well played sram you slippery devils
  • + 2
 Name a cheaper 10-50t cassette. You can always just go with XT if you just want a cheap 1x cassette.
  • + 3
 SRAM Eagle? Nah. How about e13 trsr 9-46 11spd Cassette, box one shifter and derailleur. 50g heavier than XX1 eagle and more range $600 MSRP. Best drivetrain money can buy, and the cassette is sold in 3 parts so if you wear out your low end you can just replace that section.
  • + 7
 Slx, 11 speed vs this. Why do I want eagle?
  • + 2
 Same as that
  • - 4
flag Ninjasstolemytv (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 compare gx to xt, rather. and if you wanna know why it's because xt shifting feels like shite
  • + 1
 You don't. See my post below.
  • + 3
 @Ninjasstolemytv: xt feels like a
Shit? I'll take that poo bath anyday.
  • + 1
 @VwHarman: XT feels very sharp and is generally not as nice as my gx which feels buttery. I was down with xt 10s, but something went wrong with the new xt.
  • + 1
 gear range is bigger for eagle. you still get your granny gear, and a higher top end
  • + 2
 @Ninjasstolemytv: GX is an SLX competitor. Just because it's more expensive than XT doesn't mean it's as good.
  • + 0
 @TheRaven: what did sram do to hurt you
  • + 3
 The overall price seems pretty reasonable for a complete drivetrain...until I saw the price of the cassette...maybe I've just been spoiled by the price of the SRAM DH cassette all these years... I may just consider this purchase to update my old Rocky Mountain Pipeline. Thank you SRAM!
  • - 1
 I assume you can still go for the NX cassette which is basically half that price Smile
  • + 1
 Oh, nevermind Big Grin
  • + 1
 Right now that's pretty dang good for a 10-50t cassette. Yeah it's expensive but where can you get that range cheaper? Even the OneUp Shark setup on an XT cassette is like $240, and that's 11-speed.
  • + 1
 @Padded: NX is 11 speed.
  • + 5
 @mikekazimer would be interested to see a chart comparing weight to X01... Do you guys have those weights?
  • + 10
 We sure do - here you go: www.pinkbike.com/photo/14813067
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Thank you!!!
  • + 2
 To me, it's not the gearing that is ridiculous, it's that we keep adding more and more gears. You can easily have a 500% 10 or 11 speed system, and it won't have to cost so much. E13 and Hope are on the right track, IMO, with their "race" cassettes.

SRAM is milking Eagle for all it's worth before the gearbox shoots it out of the sky. Unsprung weight is a real issue, and it's totally noticeable by your average joe rider
  • + 1
 I have been considering upgrading to 11spd or 12spd mainly because the 11 - 42 (10spd) I am using now comes short on the descends when combined with a 30T chainring...

Having a 50T at the back makes perfect sense to me because I can then run a 34 chain ring up front without having to walk on steep climbs which are part of the everyday riding routine.
  • - 6
flag WAKIdesigns (52 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 If you ride 34 to 50, you may as well walk the climbs... they should make a bike carrier back pack to save people the frustration. Also considering you live in Greece, I'd push the bike if only due to temperature and needing to carry sht loads of water.
  • + 2
 Exactly my struggle right now. I just recently got this drivetrain though so should I really drop more on it? Put a 32t on and struggle slightly on the climbs? Get a 1up 49T kit and a 34T chainring? Get a 46T cassette? Either way, it's going to be at least $150 with new cassette, chain and chainring, or more to go 1up. How do I explain to my wife? To my banker? To my conscience?
  • - 1
 @colemanb: get ripped in the gym, she'll love that plan. You may also give low gear a chance for 3 months... very few people do.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Great idea, people like me, who slightly struggle with 28/42 on a 29er, which is an even lighter gear compared to 34/50, would be very greatful. Or I just take the lighter gearing and don't give a shit about the lurking internet heroes, who always run a harder gear than yourself, no matter your gearing. "What, I ride up to Machu Picchu with 76/9! Twice a day, you lousy bum. You weak. I strong. You suck. What do you want a lighter gear for?" Ya know, that kind of stuff, pretty poor...
  • + 2
 Already have carbon cranks. Can my current 11sp chain-ring be used? If so, I am definitely interested in seeing pricing on a "mini group" of just the cassette, shifter, derailleur and chain.
  • + 1
 yes cranks and chainring don't care, 12speed chain has no issues on xx1 stuff.
  • + 1
 There you go with a 450 cassette, which makes this stupid looking set up (a 50 cog, really? and a loooong cage derailleur that goes with it) heavier than a dual despite a (gasp!) aluminum cog! ...

and it still has less range than a dual can have, and it costs twice as much as one ...
  • + 1
 I hate SRAM for patenting the XD driver body. That is a direct attack of the consumer, and a very bad business model for the custumer. Sram deserves the worst for this. They think up a new shape of a hub and patent it? And sell cassettes for $200?! OMG... I am ignoring SRAM hubs and cassettes until there is an open competition.
  • + 2
 guy, calm down. Other people can use xd drivers. E13 cassettes ring a bell ?
  • + 1
 For me, with my fitness level, on my RIP9 and on the trails I ride, my 11-speed 30T-10/42 is all the gearing I need. I just can't justify the added weight that Eagle will add for a gear or two that only help me on 2-3% of my ride. Good to see the trickle down, but I won't be 'upgrading' any time soon.
  • + 1
 At current street prices, it's $90 more than XT, 60g lighter, and has an extra gear for 500% range vs. 420%. XX1/X01 Eagle is the best mechanical shifting available. If GX is similar, I'm not seeing a compelling reason to opt for XT, except perhaps cassette replacement cost.
  • + 3
 Sounds like an XO shifter With an GX derailleur and a GX cassette will be the perfect match.
  • + 4
 Throwing my wallet at the screen but nothing is happening.
  • + 0
 I reckon sram is beating shimano in the mtb grouppo market right now. Shimano can't hold a candle to the value for money of nx and in the higher end, I don't think anyone cares about shimano's 2x, di2 or ugly cassettes. Plus I've personally been underwhelmed by XT's shifting feel and also reckon sram's clutch system is much better. I don't really care for 12spd, but if I had to pick between gx and XT right now, the extra gear is enough to win me over. Sorry shimano, but it's 1x country
  • + 2
 I dunno, on Jenson a 1x11 SLX 11-42 setup is 154 USD and an SLX/XT 11-46 setup is 179 USD. Pretty much 1/2 the price of GX Eagle
  • + 1
 M8000 shifts beautifully
  • + 1
 Personally nx feels noticeable cheap to me. I'd never want to run that set up. Gx is the best deal from sram but I'd rather have xt than gx for the similar price.
  • + 1
 Do you even shift, bro?

Literally no objective statement you made is in any way correct. Nothing. EVERY SINGLE Shimano groupset is significantly cheaper than SRAM's equivalent. Shimano wins on value in every single case.

About shift feel, you are definitely in the minority on that one. But that is your opinion so I can't fault you there.
  • + 4
 XT is still a better deal.
  • + 1
 XT will always be a better deal.
  • + 2
 Shimano has a problem when SRAM's budget 12spd cassette weighs less than their XT 11-46 cassette..
  • + 1
 Or does SRAM have a problem when Shimano can produce a mid-range cassette for 1/4th the price of their budget cassette?
  • + 1
 Yeah $195 is budget and the XT 11-46 is $75.
  • + 3
 They are some ugly cranks
  • + 1
 Safe to assume the chain ring is made from the stock SRAM lead then? I love a half pound 32t ring pushing my 12 heavy pinned gear around.
  • + 3
 $200 448g cassette, kindly f*ck off SRAM
  • + 0
 It's gonna sell for $200, so SRAM will sell it for $200. Why would they do anything else.
  • + 2
 SUN RACE cassettes all the way!!!
  • + 1
 That is honestly a great price! I would buy this, except possibly upgrade the cassette to X01, not sure I like the sound of "over 100 pins" holding my cassette together.
  • + 3
 Would this work with 11sp XX1 crankset/chairing?
  • + 1
 Good question, would this work with a Race Face 11 speed chainring?
  • + 1
 yes
  • + 2
 Where is that mysterious 13 speed shimano is developing?
  • + 1
 I hope they have improved the reliability! Quite some time the Eagle rear derailleur is hit and miss ...
  • + 1
 What happened to X1 eagle? Is sram going to discontinue x1 because gx is nearly as light but a lot cheaper?
  • + 1
 The Shimano fanboys have just rolled into a corner and started sucking their thumbs
  • + 1
 So 29er are fashionable again so that the Eagle Derailleur doesn't scrub the dirt.
  • + 1
 600 miles of really hard riding..I have not had to touch my drive train not even adjustment!! GX stuff is really good
  • + 1
 The only reason I'm excited about this is it should bring the price of regular 1x11 gx or xo down. 1x12 seems unnecessary.
  • + 1
 Steps back, and the Eagle lands a straight kick to the nuts of XT. Eagle for the win!
  • + 7
 I'll take Shimano shifting over SRAM 10 days out of 10.
  • + 2
 I do have to point out that XT is still cheaper. Even 10-50t XT (using the OneUp Shark kit) is still cheaper. So...not really a win.

...and then there's what WhatToBuy pointed out. That's no small detail.
  • + 1
 "Eagle lands a straight kick to the nuts of XT"??? How? This is 50% more expensive than XT (according to CRC prices) and it is a lower-end model. On the other hand is XT with proven reliability, cheap and easy to replace parts (most importantly the cassette).
  • + 2
 I have nothing negative to say about this groupset.
  • + 2
 you guys summed the weights wrong
  • + 1
 Good catch - that's been corrected.
  • + 0
 *fixed
  • + 1
 Is this trumped up trickle down economics?
  • + 1
 SRAM, thank you for giving us what we want at a price we can afford
  • + 1
 EAGLE TECHNOLOGY 500% !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1111
  • + 1
 So Budget Eagle....

Are we calling it Beagle?
  • + 1
 Or buy a lift ticket instead
  • + 1
 Does this mean my 2x10 is obsolete?
  • + 1
 FIVE HUNDRED BUCKS AND NOT GOLD ?????
  • + 0
 still don't get why you'd need a 50T cog? get some strong legs instead...
  • + 1
 What if I already have strong legs and still wish to climb steeper, more technical trails?
  • + 2
 That's a common misunderstanding. What matters is the 500% range. You can apply that range to whatever size chainring matches your riding style and terrain. In other words, that extra range can be applied to the low end, high end, or both. If you don't want a lower climbing gear, a bigger chainring can be used to achieve a higher top speed on descents without sacrificing the low climbing gears.
  • + 1
 When's the NX out
  • + 21
 After 13 speed 9-66 with new metric chain link spacing
  • + 0
 I'll take 2 group sets please!
  • - 1
 wow, i suppose this is somewhat good news!
  • - 1
 Pre embargo, nice Wink

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.089367
Mobile Version of Website