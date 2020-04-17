Hacks, Bodges & DIY Projects From the World Cup Pits

Apr 17, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
The Pivot boys are wanting in on the data acquisition games and have perhaps the most sophisticated system we have seen to date... Engineered by none other than Eddie Masters himself. More details coming soon.

Most of the time, walking through the World Cup pits can be like stepping into the future as they are stuffed to the brim with gleaming bikes and prototype kit, but look deeper and there are a few things that aren't quite as svelte. When speed is the priority, sometimes you can't wait for your sponsors to test and manufacture a specific part so you simply have to do it yourself. Here are some of the best ways mechanics have improved their racer's bikes using their own ingenuity from the past few years of racing:

Mathias Flückiger's homemade dropper post

Matthias Flueckiger s home-designed and build dropper post. Weight 230 grams. 4 5 centimeter drop.

Dropper seat posts were a pretty rare sight back in cross-country back in 2015, so we were pretty excited when we first spotted this homemade creation on Mathias Flückiger's Stockli bike. Mathias was unable to find a dropper that would fit his 27.2mm seat tube so he took matters into his own hands with this inverted design.

Custom carbon layup.
Low weight was key to the design. Matt reckon s 4 centimeter is a good adjustment for XC use.

The bottom half of this tube is am aluminium stanchion that fits into the seat tube and provides 4.5cm of travel. The upper half is made of a carbon shaft that is joined to the head from another seatpost then pre-preg carbon fibre strips were wrapped around it to reinforce the join. The weight of the final product was a very XC-friendly 230 grams and Mathias piloted himself, and the seat, to fifth at the World Championships he was trialling it at.


A Duct Taped Dropper

Ducttape stops the seatpost from fully dropping down. XC riders seem to be edging towards dropper posts but as grams are still being counted the key might be to go for a - 60mm drop with less added weight.

Speaking of cross country's funny relationship with dropper posts, here's a bodge that's a bit less sophisticated. The BMC team were running KS droppers but the posts they offered in 2016 had too much drop. To combat this, a mechanic added a few wraps of duct tape at the top of the stanchion to stop the saddle from dropping through all of its available travel. When we asked, this post was set to around 60mm drop. Very simple but totally effective.


Tied Spokes


One for the old-timers, tied spokes are nothing new on mountain bikes, but in the past few seasons, we've seen them creeping back into downhill World Cup racing. A wire coiled around two spokes is supposed to increase wheel stiffness as it prevents the spokes from flexing as much. We've mainly spotted them at the more bike parky rounds such as Leogang where you don't need as much compliance through the rough stuff... mainly because there isn't that much of it in the first place.


Alex Fayolle's Homemade Shock

Any guesses as to the company behind this rear shock kicking around the Polygon UR Team pits It s not who you might think...

One of the most impressive DIY projects we've seen on the World Cup in recent years was the Stemtee shock that Alex Fayolle's mechanic built for him in 2017. Hugues Postic is a long-time wrencher on the circuit and has helped Fabien Barel, Damien Spagnolo and Morganne Charre through the years. The Polygon team was sponsored by Suntour at the time but, as they were still prototyping a downhill shock, riders got free choice as to what damper they ran in the rear. Postic has built a few Stemtee shocks through the years for different bikes but this one was specifically for Alex Fayolle's Polygon Colossus.

StemTee s custom shock

He said: "It's hard to explain what the differences are between my shock and the others, mainly this unit is made purely for racing, not for production. It's made specifically to work with this Polygon bike, Alex Fayolle, and race tracks. The other companies have a difficult time trying to make one shock that can work with every bike on the market, they have contracts, objectives, and pricing to consider. Me, I only have the passion for winning races, it's not the same challenge at all."

And win it did, on its debut no less. You can read more about his unique shock, here.


Cable Routing

Leogang World Cup 2015

Cable routing can be a pain for even the most patient mechanic, but spare a thought for World Cup mechanics who are stripping bikes down almost weekly and swapping in and out parts by the hour as their racers hunt for perfect setups. To make their lives easier, some of them will take cable routing into their own hands. This example from the Orange Dirt team in 2015, where the cable is anchored to the piggyback of the shock, is one of the more unusual ones we've seen but a whole array of clips, ties and tubes can often be seen routing cables on racers' rides.


Drilled pedals

Best of both worlds. Additional pins on the clips of Matt Simmonds.

Flats? Clipless? Well if you're Matt Simmonds you can make yourself a bit of both. Clipless pedals with pins in are nothing new but when Matt's Saint pedals didn't have pins where he needed them, his mechanic took matters into his own hands and simply drilled through the platform where needed.


Brendan Fairclough's Idler

Vallnord Pit Walk

2018 saw Brendan Fairclough testing an aluminum mule that would later become the 2019 full production bike. The bike went through various iterations through the year with different wheel sizes, different linkages and plenty of data acquisition but the most bodged experiment was the high chainline version picture above.

Yet another bike with an idler system. SCOTT s prototype is the latest to join the club.

A stack of washers were used to get the spacing right and then the whole thing simply screwed into the swingarm pivot. We've no official word on how well it worked, but given that the production Gambler we saw less than a year later had a standard chainline it probably wasn't the most successful trial of the year.


Frame weights

The Nicolai of Jack Reading leady to go.

Ready Leady Go was a Chris Porter brainchild that was brought to the World Cup circuit on Jack Reading's Joker-themed Nicolai in 2017. Jack wouldn't tell us the weight of the lead, but through testing found that placing the extra weight behind the stem and at the bottom bracket helped to calm down the forces and roughness from tracks, keeping the ride planted. It was track specific, however, as Jack said the extra weight felt good on the fast and rough tracks but made the bike feel a little 'dead' on the tight and twisty sections.


Custom tools

Darren over at Norco has a nifty pad spacing tool made from an old six in rotor.

Mechanics will use whatever it takes to get the job done and have come up with a fair few clever tools in their time. It can be as simple as the pad spacer above from Darren at Norco or more complex such as the brake bedding-in tool Nigel Reeves uses.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech World Cup DH World Cup XC


27 Comments

  • 6 0
 Forgive my ignorance, but why would anybody want to reduce the drop of their seatpost? I thought XC racers ran short droppers to save weight, but duct taping the post does the opposite.
  • 2 2
 Less travel=faster extend. Only reason I came up for that solution
  • 7 0
 I'd imagine it's because it saves them that tiny, tiny bit of extra energy that would be required to drop it those taped off millimeters. One of the reasons that droppers were slow to catch on is due to how focused racers are on being as efficient as possible. No one wants to feel like they're wasting energy, even if it's a miniscule amount, during a race.
  • 1 0
 Because of the time it saves probably. If you only need to drop 60mm instead of 120mm before a rockgarden or tech feature it will save you concentration. Also it will stay in the range of “torque” for the legs. Just my guess though.
  • 2 0
 The extra time/energy it takes to stand back up after dropping it the full length. It sounds kinda ridiculous but those guys are trying to save ever joule of energy they can
  • 1 0
 It takes too much energy to drop too long of a post, and in xc it's all about marginal gains.
  • 2 0
 @TannerValhouli: loool so many ppl answered at the same time. Should’ve typed faster ;p
  • 1 0
 Could be for cornering. I know some people that don’t like max drop because they use seat against their lower thigh for cornering.
  • 3 0
 Dropping the seatpost farther takes (marginally) more time & energy, which can make a difference when you're operating at your limit. And if you fumble the timing of getting it back up, or for some reason it gets stuck down (maybe a broken lever from a crash, for example), having a saddle that's 2 inches below optimum pedaling position isn't as bad as one that's 4 or 6 inches too low. Definitely not things that are applicable to most riders or most situations but I can see the logic for a World Cup-level XC race.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: I can see that. Sometimes during an enduro race or Strava grudge match when you're tired, it sure is tough dropping the seat all the way down and trying to stand back up into an attack position after a punchy climb.
  • 1 0
 One thing I remember in a video was that they still want pedaling efficiency even if they can't get the seat back up, so they run limited droppers.
  • 1 0
 Another reason could be that the rider wants to still feel the seat in the down position. Cyclists use the seat a lot for control so rider might have wanted it at certain height for control. Otherwise it might feel like riding a bike without a seat (or post), that's awkward!
  • 4 1
 That Orange looks like it was patched together with hacked up pieces of aluminum by a highschool shop class.
  • 2 1
 That's kind of their brand.
  • 1 0
 Isn't every Orange like that?
  • 1 0
 never heard of tied spokes. should i give it a go? could it maybe make wheels super silent?
  • 1 0
 Yeah might be trying that sometime...
  • 2 0
 Wait till you find out about soldered.
  • 1 0
 Do you trust power balance? because it's the power balance of wheels.
  • 2 0
 YESSSS!!!! WORLD CUP STUFF!!! I need more of this, im fiendin man!
  • 1 0
 So, if they end up breaking the homemade products, how they going to replace it?
  • 1 0
 mathias test ride new dtswiss dropper?
  • 1 0
 people: commencal make heavy bikes

nicolai: let me explain something..
  • 1 2
 So....how many nanoseconds did they gain from less travel dropper? HOW MANY did they loose from MUCH heavier bike!?
Below threshold threads are hidden

