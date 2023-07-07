Hailey Elise Selected As Crankworx Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer

Jul 7, 2023
by Official Crankworx  
photo

Your votes have earned Hailey Elise a wildcard spot at the 2023 Deep Summer Photo Challenge! The Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing alongside the wildcard photographer for cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.

photo
Above the clouds at sunrise.

bigquotesWOW! Very honoured to be selected for this years wild card. This event holds a special place in my heart having been in it before as photographer and as an athlete. It’s always a wild experience and I can’t wait to do it again! I’m very stoked to see what everyone puts together.Hailey Elise

Hailey will be up against Thomas Falconer, Brendan McClennon, Ronia Nash, Matt Bruhns, and Sofia Warrington, with the unique opportunity to shoot, edit and weave together a photo slideshow that captures the best of Whistler’s mountain bike culture in just three days. The final three to five-minute video slideshow then screens before fans and a panel of expert industry judges with the winning photographer awarded $5000. See you on Tuesday, 25 July from 8:30pm at the Olympic Plaza in Whistler.

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Good job!
  • 1 0
 Go get that bread





