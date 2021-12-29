Haley Hunter Smith Says Farewell to Norco

Haley Hunter Smith has announced she is parting ways with Norco after 10 years.
Smith is an XC racer, Olympian and strong advocate for mental health
. She has been racing with Norco since she was 18 and in her time with the brand has earned World Cup podiums, a Commonwealth Games bronze medal and appeared at Tokyo 2021. She announced her departure on Instagram saying:
|After 10 amazing years with Norco Bicycles, it’s time to say farewell.
We’ve been through a life’s worth of achievements, failures, adventures, and growth together. From a World Cup podium to the Olympics, National Championship podiums to World Champs top 10s, a Commonwealth Games medal to more two-wheeled adventures than I can count, we achieved more than I dared to dream of. It’s been an honour and pleasure to represent, and be nurtured by, Norco for my entire career thus far. Thank you to the team and all the Factory sponsors for an unforgettable ride.
I’m really excited to share with you all what my plans are for next year, but that will have to wait until the new year (though, yes, I can tell you I’m still an XC racer chasing those rings and rainbows!). For now, join me in raising a glass to the team and people at Norco. Thank you for, well, everything!
See you all on the trails,
Haley—Haley Hunter Smith
|fter a decade-long run with us, we’re genuinely sad to see Haley Smith depart from the Norco team.
Haley Hunter Smith rode her way to the Tokyo Olympics, a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and has pedaled her way onto the World Cup XCO podium, all while being a strong advocate for mental health awareness and women in sport.
It’s been an incredible ride, and we’ll always consider you a member of our family, Haley!—Norco Factory Team
We'll keep you updated on Haley's plans for 2022 as we get them.
