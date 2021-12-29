close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Haley Hunter Smith Says Farewell to Norco

Dec 29, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Haley Smith

Haley Hunter Smith has announced she is parting ways with Norco after 10 years.

Smith is an XC racer, Olympian and strong advocate for mental health. She has been racing with Norco since she was 18 and in her time with the brand has earned World Cup podiums, a Commonwealth Games bronze medal and appeared at Tokyo 2021. She announced her departure on Instagram saying:

bigquotesAfter 10 amazing years with Norco Bicycles, it’s time to say farewell.

We’ve been through a life’s worth of achievements, failures, adventures, and growth together. From a World Cup podium to the Olympics, National Championship podiums to World Champs top 10s, a Commonwealth Games medal to more two-wheeled adventures than I can count, we achieved more than I dared to dream of. It’s been an honour and pleasure to represent, and be nurtured by, Norco for my entire career thus far. Thank you to the team and all the Factory sponsors for an unforgettable ride.

I’m really excited to share with you all what my plans are for next year, but that will have to wait until the new year (though, yes, I can tell you I’m still an XC racer chasing those rings and rainbows!). For now, join me in raising a glass to the team and people at Norco. Thank you for, well, everything!

See you all on the trails,

HaleyHaley Hunter Smith

Haley Smith finished in 8th.

bigquotesfter a decade-long run with us, we’re genuinely sad to see Haley Smith depart from the Norco team.

Haley Hunter Smith rode her way to the Tokyo Olympics, a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and has pedaled her way onto the World Cup XCO podium, all while being a strong advocate for mental health awareness and women in sport.

It’s been an incredible ride, and we’ll always consider you a member of our family, Haley!Norco Factory Team

We'll keep you updated on Haley's plans for 2022 as we get them.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours


Must Read This Week
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
85071 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
58209 views
Enter to Win A Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Pro Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
51549 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
49825 views
Home of the Super Monster T - Another Look Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
44242 views
Introducing the FREE Grim Donut Video Game feat. Mike Levy (Sorry)
43225 views
Field Test: 12 Bikes & the New Grim Donut Get Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Motion
38837 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2021 Wish Lists
35192 views

7 Comments

  • 12 6
 Can you maybe do a bi-monthly excel spreadsheet summary over an article for every rider changing teams.... Or at least speculate on why the move... 1. Got old and slow so team ditched them 2. Slept with the team owners kid and broke thier heart 3. Woke up really early each morning and took a big dump and smelled up the team van so chased out of town 4. Insisted on a custom mullet high pivot bike or they are out 5. Leaving to ride for PB Enduro team on the grim doughnut .... ....
  • 2 0
 or maybe just not effing care about who works where?
  • 1 0
 Who do we think falls under #2?
  • 6 0
 You're an inspiration, Haley, not only as a rider but as a person. Hope the next chapter is equally awesome!
  • 7 3
 Maybe she read that article where everyone was winning on a Trek
  • 3 1
 Haley Hunter Smith might the most Caucasian name I've ever heard after Ricky Bobby.
  • 1 1
 Kleenex season

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008823
Mobile Version of Website