Haley Hunter Smith Says Farewell to Norco

After 10 amazing years with Norco Bicycles, it’s time to say farewell.



We’ve been through a life’s worth of achievements, failures, adventures, and growth together. From a World Cup podium to the Olympics, National Championship podiums to World Champs top 10s, a Commonwealth Games medal to more two-wheeled adventures than I can count, we achieved more than I dared to dream of. It’s been an honour and pleasure to represent, and be nurtured by, Norco for my entire career thus far. Thank you to the team and all the Factory sponsors for an unforgettable ride.



I’m really excited to share with you all what my plans are for next year, but that will have to wait until the new year (though, yes, I can tell you I’m still an XC racer chasing those rings and rainbows!). For now, join me in raising a glass to the team and people at Norco. Thank you for, well, everything!



See you all on the trails,



Haley — Haley Hunter Smith