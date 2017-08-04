PINKBIKE TECH

Haley Smith's Norco Revolver - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2017

Aug 4, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  

Norco Revolver
BIKE CHECK
Haley Smith's
Norco Revolver

Norco Factory Team rider Haley Smith put down a third place finish at the Canadian National Championships two weeks ago, and as race day approaches in Mont-Sainte-Anne there's no doubt that she'll be looking for another strong result in her home country. The XC course looks rougher than ever this year, with plenty of roots and rocks to jostle riders on every lap, but Haley has decided to go with her 27.5" Norco Revolver hardtail, although it does have a dropper post to make descending a little easier.


Norco Revolver
Norco Revolver
A 34-tooth ring up front paired with SRAM's 10-50 XX1 cassette should provide plenty of range for the climbs and the descents.


Norco Revolver
HT's M1 Leopard pedals, complete with a titanium spindle for extra weight savings. The fact that the gold matches the chain and cassette doesn't hurt either...

Norco Revolver
Dropper posts are becoming more common, especially as the World Cup courses become increasingly difficult. Interestingly, Haley doesn't run one on her full-suspension race bike, but does use one on her hardtail.


Norco Revolver
Norco Revolver
The RockShox SID may only have 80mm of travel, but XC racing is all about efficiency, which is why there's a remote lockout mounted on the right side of the handlebar.


Norco Revolver
DT's XMC 1200 carbon wheels are tough enough for aggressive trail riding, while still being light enough to use as an XC race wheel, which makes them a good choice for this weekend's technical course.


Norco Revolver
There's a Kenda Honey Badger up front, inflated to 19 psi...
Norco Revolver
and the fast-rolling Saber Pro in the back inflated to 20 psi.


Norco Revolver
Short stems and wide bars haven't really made it to the XC world yet, although Haley is running a set of carbon Truvativ Descendant bars to go with her 90mm stem.


9 Comments

  • + 9
 These XC bike checks are cool, but could we put a park hanging scale in your hands and get some weights? Would the teams allow that?
  • + 1
 here here... I'm curious how these pro rigs take weight out of the stock bikes we buy and get to some pretty ridiculous claimed weights.
  • + 7
 @PHeller, I bet we could make that happen - that sounds like a good project for World Champs.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Except make it a Feedback Sports hanging scale not Park.
  • + 4
 That back tire looks like a bad idea on both climbs and descents.
  • + 3
 Kenda tires are a bad idea anyway, if they aren't slipping, they are ripping
  • + 1
 The stem seems shorter than 90mm, doesn't it?
  • + 1
 I agree. It has the length printed on it, but I can't make it out. I do believe it ends in a 5, not a 0.
  • + 1
 Go Haley Go!!!!!!!!!!!

