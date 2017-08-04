Haley Smith's Norco Revolver - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2017







Norco Factory Team rider Haley Smith put down a third place finish at the Canadian National Championships two weeks ago, and as race day approaches in Mont-Sainte-Anne there's no doubt that she'll be looking for another strong result in her home country. The XC course looks rougher than ever this year, with plenty of roots and rocks to jostle riders on every lap, but Haley has decided to go with her 27.5" Norco Revolver hardtail, although it does have a dropper post to make descending a little easier.







A 34-tooth ring up front paired with SRAM's 10-50 XX1 cassette should provide plenty of range for the climbs and the descents.





HT's M1 Leopard pedals, complete with a titanium spindle for extra weight savings. The fact that the gold matches the chain and cassette doesn't hurt either...





Dropper posts are becoming more common, especially as the World Cup courses become increasingly difficult. Interestingly, Haley doesn't run one on her full-suspension race bike, but does use one on her hardtail.







The RockShox SID may only have 80mm of travel, but XC racing is all about efficiency, which is why there's a remote lockout mounted on the right side of the handlebar.





DT's XMC 1200 carbon wheels are tough enough for aggressive trail riding, while still being light enough to use as an XC race wheel, which makes them a good choice for this weekend's technical course.







There's a Kenda Honey Badger up front, inflated to 19 psi... and the fast-rolling Saber Pro in the back inflated to 20 psi.







Short stems and wide bars haven't really made it to the XC world yet, although Haley is running a set of carbon Truvativ Descendant bars to go with her 90mm stem.






