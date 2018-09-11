EVENTS

Halfway to the Moon on Day 3 - Audi Nines MTB 2018

Sep 11, 2018
by The Audi Nines  
NicoliRogatkin
Nicoli Rogatkin

Day Three at The Audi Nines MTB kicked off bright and early with a sunrise session in the quarry. Now that the riders have had a few days to adjust to the quirks of this unique venue, the highlights are starting to come hard and fast.

“Some absolutely huge runs went down on both the slopestyle and freeride lines,” said Sam Reynolds. “Then in the afternoon we had a heavy session on the airbag, where a lot of never-been-dones were landed that we’re hoping to see very soon on dirt.”

Notably, Sam Pilgrim has been going absolutely nuts on his e-bike, landing the world’s first electrified front-flip nohander, while Adolf Silva had a close call on the massive second jump in the freeride line, going off the left side of the landing and nearly tumbling off a cliff. Good job on the safety nets, team! Meanwhile, Peter Kaiser poured a few hours’ worth of blood, sweat and tears to finally stomp a flair in the Satellite Dish feature that he helped design.

That’s all for now from the quarry— keep checking back for more.

ClemensKaudela
Clemens Kaudela

PeterKaiser
Peter Kaiser
Emil Johansson
Emil Johansson

BienvenidoAguado
Bienvenido Aguado

Iven Ebener
Iven Ebener

Adolf Silva amp Ethan Nell
Adolf Silva & Ethan Nell


4 Comments

  • + 1
 really not much to say about this event from photos. Even from the videos I've seen I don't really get it. Just a cool jam session on a nicely sculpted course. Always good to see Emil on the bike, hope his body's treating him well.
  • + 2
 "Even from the videos I've seen I don't really get it. Just a cool jam session on a nicely sculpted course."

Hahaha, it sounds like you perfectly understand what the event is and has always been. I can't wait to see the crazy shit that went down.
  • + 2
 We need more of this stuff. Fest is awesome and this mixed riding stuff is just as awesome.
  • + 0
 Is this sponsored by the olympics?

