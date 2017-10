Fabric's Halloween Box Hunt Special

What is the Fabric Box Hunt? Join the hunt! Over the next few months Fabric are giving away over 300 limited edition gift boxes jammed full of exclusive Fabric products and collaboration items with some of the coolest brands out there. You can join the hunt at events (following clues from Fabric's Instagram channel) and here at Pinkbike, and every month (August–November) Fabric is giving away 20 of these boxes via a random prize draw.

So what's in the box?

This month you stand to get your hands on the following:



Exclusive Fabric Scoop Titanium Team Saddle Exclusive Fabric Lock-on Grips

Exclusive Fabric Black Chamber tool Exclusive Fabric Tool Keg

Fabric Waterbottle Fabric Microbar Pump

Exclusive Giro DND Gloves / Fabric Stickers and more



Congratulations to October's Winners:

@radnad32

@knaplullig

@Flogge

@samtyrrell



Waiting for the rest of the winners to respond. Please check your email inboxes to see if you are a winner. If we don’t hear back we will redraw.