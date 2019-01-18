Halo Release Entry Level Trail Wheelset & Tubeless Accessories Range

PRESS RELEASE: Halo Wheels

Are you looking for a 27.5" trail wheelset that offers tubeless compatibility, Boost and non-Boost bolt through fitments and a 30mm internal width, all for under £240.00 ($310.00 USD)? Our new Ridge Line wheel is the very answer.The Ridge Line wheelset fills a gap in our range and is aimed at riders looking to maximise time on the trail and minimise expense.Ridge Line wheels are built around our RL hubs which use a smooth 5 pawl 30 click engagement drive, a cro-mo axle and freehub as well as sealed bearings, to deliver great performance and compatibility.100% hand built and supplied pre-taped, Ridge Line wheels are tubeless ready from the box.To complement our range of tubeless compatible wheels, we also now offer a complete package of tubeless tape, valves and Fibre-Tech Tubeless Sealant.Fibre-Tech Tubeless Sealant uses a synthetic latex base formula and is non-toxic, non-hazardous, non-allergenic and lasts up to six months. Coupled with our revolutionary high density micro fibre technology ‘Fibre Tech’, holes up to 6mm are sealed instantly. It's also made in our home country, England.Unlike some other sealants on the market, Fibre-Tech sealant does not collect in a ball when dry. Simply top up and keep on riding.Available in a handy 250ml direct application bottle and a workshop sized 5L bottle with injector pump.Our tubeless valves are pretty modest looking, but offer a built in core removal tool which can be used on the trail for those nightmare trailside fixes and workshop 'where the f**k did I put that' moments. Each set of valves also come with a tool box core removal tool and are available in multiple lengths.Having used many types of tubeless tape of the years we have finally settled on what we think is the bomb, so now we are offering it to you! Our tape has highly adhesive, with slightly elastic properties to conform to the rim bed. Available in many widths and two package sizes- singular wheelset rolls and workshop 50m rolls.