Halo Releases Gravitas DH Wheelset

I’ve put the Gravitas wheels through very harsh real-world testing at World Cup downhill tracks for the past two years. In that time Halo have trialled different strength materials to find one that stands up to these tough conditions and I now have rims that will survive tracks such as Fort William while riding flat out and using sub 30psi pressure. — Jack Reading, SR Suntour Commencal Racing

The Halo Gravitas has been developed with extensive testing in the World Cup Downhill Series over two years. Using our tried and tested asymmetric design we have a more equalised spoke tension which allows us to build a package that dominates descents, whilst cutting down on bulk where it isn’t needed. To compensate for the differences in wall length and strength of an asymmetric design, the wall thicknesses have been proportioned to balance out impact forces equally. The Gravitas offers offset wheel benefits, without compromise.After years of testing, we have taken what we have learnt from rider feedback and in house testing and settled on a new alloy material that is 30% stronger than early prototypes. This material doesn’t prematurely crack or dent under large impacts, is light and recyclable without a huge impact on our planet.Being 100% assembled by hand, the Gravitas has attention paid to the smallest of details. The bead hook of the rim is square and thick, which brushes off impacts and maximises the potential to make it to the end of each and every run with a fully sealed tubeless tyre.With a honed 27.5mm internal width, Gravitas wheels offer tyres large sidewall support, while remaining narrow enough to avoid unnecessary rock collisions. We feel this is the Goldilocks of downhill rim widths.At the core of our Gravitas wheels are our new and improved instantaneous 120 point pick up MT and MTC hub ranges, with sealed bearings, timeless Halo appearance and super wide spaced flanges for increased stiffness and durability.The options we can offer using our MT and MTC series hub ranges will fit virtually any modern mountain bike, from quick release through to Super-Boost. We also offer Shimano HG, Micro-Spline and SRAM XD freehub fitment. Additional Boost adaptor kits, Torque Cap Adaptors and 6-bolt adaptors are available separately and offer further tunability.Utilising a wedge pawl mechanism the Supadrive system withstands incredible torque loads. Featuring 12 micro teeth per pawl, drive is transferred efficiently through a dramatically increased surface area into the 120 point drive ring. In addition, the latest MT series HG freehubs now feature a precision machined Cro-Mo steel construction. This prevents the dreaded ‘cassette bite’ and also allows use of larger internal bearings for increased durability.Gravitas wheels use our own J-bend triple butted, black stainless spokes. We wanted to ensure that riders could get spares for their wheels anywhere in the world without hassle, whether that’s from your local bike shop, or your mates toolbox trackside, should the worst happen.Available from the box in our signature double anodised ‘Stealth’ colourway, aftermarket decal kits are also available in 6 colours.