Halo Releases Vortex Wheelset

PRESS RELEASE: Halo









The Halo Vortex is designed to compete at EWS races worldwide, week after week, with the intent of releasing it to riders everywhere without charging extortionate figures. How did we do such a thing?









After a couple of years of testing we settled on a material that doesn’t prematurely crack under large impacts, is light and recyclable without a huge impact on our planet. 6061 T-10 heat treated Aluminium alloy. For rims, it just makes sense. — Jordan Lunn – Halo Wheels



Using an asymmetric design we have equalized spoke tensions and built a package that leaves descents in its wake, whilst cutting down weight where it isn’t needed for energy-sapping climbs. To compensate for the differences in wall length and strength of an asymmetric design, the wall thicknesses have been proportioned to balance out impact forces equally. The Vortex offers offset wheel benefits, without compromise.









The asymmetric Vortex rim with 'out of the box' signature double anodised Stealth finish The asymmetric Vortex rim with 'out of the box' signature double anodised Stealth finish

The bead hook of the rim is square and thick, which brushes off impacts and maximises the potential to make it to the end of the day with a fully sealed tubeless tire.



[QUOTEauthor="James Shirley EWS Racer"]They've held up to everything from racing at Tweedlove, shuttle runs in Finale Ligure, the 6 day Trans BC epic, bike park laps in Whistler and EWS competitions in France, America and Canada.[/QUOTE]



The bead hook of the rim is square and thick, which brushes off impacts and maximises the potential to make it to the end of the day with a fully sealed tubeless tire.[QUOTEauthor="James Shirley EWS Racer"]They've held up to everything from racing at Tweedlove, shuttle runs in Finale Ligure, the 6 day Trans BC epic, bike park laps in Whistler and EWS competitions in France, America and Canada.[/QUOTE]



Designed around 2.35- 2.5” tubeless tires we have managed to eke out every last drop of grip with a generous 33mm internal width. Tyre sidewalls have more support and volumes are increased. Less pressure, more grip.





It took a little bit of getting used to but after a couple days it began to feel normal. In fact, better than normal! The sidewall of the tire has more support so you can run softer pressures which provides more grip. — James Shirley EWS Racer











At the core of our Vortex wheels are our new and improved instantaneous 3 degree, 120 point, pick up MT Supadrive and MT Front hubs, with sealed bearings and super wide spaced flanges for increased stiffness and durability.



The MT hub range is modular and current. Available in Boost and traditional fitments with HG or XD freehubs, Vortex wheels fit almost all applications of modern Enduro bikes. Boost Adaptor kits and Torque Cap Adaptors are available separately to offer updatable fitment and tunability.



The latest version of the MT Supadrive hub we have increased stiffness and reduced flex with a heat treated, hollow Cro-Mo Steel axle for maximum power transfer. Utilising a wedge pawl mechanism the Supadrive system withstands incredible torque loads. Featuring 13 micro teeth per pawl, drive is transferred efficiently through a dramatically increased surface area.





Say goodbye to snapped pawls. Single-tipped pawls just don’t stand up to what wide range cassettes are throwing at them these days. The Supadrive system handles torque like nothing else. It also sounds incredible, like a pack of angry wasps!. — Jordan Lunn – Halo Wheels







Vortex wheels use our own J-bend double butted, ED coated spokes. We wanted to ensure that riders could get spares for their wheels anywhere in the world without hassle, whether that’s from your local bike shop, or your mates toolbox trackside, should the worst happen.



