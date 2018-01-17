PRESS RELEASES

Halo Releases Vortex Wheelset

Jan 17, 2018
by Jordan Lunn  
PRESS RELEASE: Halo

Halo Vortex Featuring James Shirley

by halo-wheels



The Halo Vortex is designed to compete at EWS races worldwide, week after week, with the intent of releasing it to riders everywhere without charging extortionate figures. How did we do such a thing?

Halo Vortex wheelset with red decals

bigquotesAfter a couple of years of testing we settled on a material that doesn’t prematurely crack under large impacts, is light and recyclable without a huge impact on our planet. 6061 T-10 heat treated Aluminium alloy. For rims, it just makes sense.Jordan Lunn – Halo Wheels

Using an asymmetric design we have equalized spoke tensions and built a package that leaves descents in its wake, whilst cutting down weight where it isn’t needed for energy-sapping climbs. To compensate for the differences in wall length and strength of an asymmetric design, the wall thicknesses have been proportioned to balance out impact forces equally. The Vortex offers offset wheel benefits, without compromise.

Halo Vortex Rim with ghreen Decals

Halo Vortex Rim
Halo Vortex Rim dimensions
The asymmetric Vortex rim with 'out of the box' signature double anodised Stealth finish

The bead hook of the rim is square and thick, which brushes off impacts and maximises the potential to make it to the end of the day with a fully sealed tubeless tire.

[QUOTEauthor="James Shirley EWS Racer"]They've held up to everything from racing at Tweedlove, shuttle runs in Finale Ligure, the 6 day Trans BC epic, bike park laps in Whistler and EWS competitions in France, America and Canada.[/QUOTE]

Halo Vortex release

Designed around 2.35- 2.5” tubeless tires we have managed to eke out every last drop of grip with a generous 33mm internal width. Tyre sidewalls have more support and volumes are increased. Less pressure, more grip.

bigquotesIt took a little bit of getting used to but after a couple days it began to feel normal. In fact, better than normal! The sidewall of the tire has more support so you can run softer pressures which provides more grip.James Shirley EWS Racer

Halo Vortex release

Halo Vortex wheelset with yellow decals
Halo Vortex Release Shoot by Nathan Hughes

At the core of our Vortex wheels are our new and improved instantaneous 3 degree, 120 point, pick up MT Supadrive and MT Front hubs, with sealed bearings and super wide spaced flanges for increased stiffness and durability.

The MT hub range is modular and current. Available in Boost and traditional fitments with HG or XD freehubs, Vortex wheels fit almost all applications of modern Enduro bikes. Boost Adaptor kits and Torque Cap Adaptors are available separately to offer updatable fitment and tunability.

The latest version of the MT Supadrive hub we have increased stiffness and reduced flex with a heat treated, hollow Cro-Mo Steel axle for maximum power transfer. Utilising a wedge pawl mechanism the Supadrive system withstands incredible torque loads. Featuring 13 micro teeth per pawl, drive is transferred efficiently through a dramatically increased surface area.

bigquotesSay goodbye to snapped pawls. Single-tipped pawls just don’t stand up to what wide range cassettes are throwing at them these days. The Supadrive system handles torque like nothing else. It also sounds incredible, like a pack of angry wasps!.Jordan Lunn – Halo Wheels

Halo Vortex wheelset with MT Supadrive Hub

Vortex wheels use our own J-bend double butted, ED coated spokes. We wanted to ensure that riders could get spares for their wheels anywhere in the world without hassle, whether that’s from your local bike shop, or your mates toolbox trackside, should the worst happen.

Halo Vortex Decal Kits

Available from the box in our signature double anodized ‘Stealth’ colorway, aftermarket sticker kits are also available in 6 colors.

Halo Vortex Details:

• 27.5” and 29”
• Boost and traditional spacing
• XD and HG drivers
• Asymmetric design
• 33mm inner width, 38mm outer width
• 100% handbuilt
• Tubeless ready- tape fitted
• 120 point engagement (3 Degree)
• Wheel weights: 970g front and 1170g rear (27.5"), 1035g front and 1235g rear (29”)
• Rim weights 565g 27.5” and 600g 29”
• Prices start at £410.00 RRP for wheels and £19.99 RRP for decal packs
• Availability from April (pre-order through your local store/ distributor today)

Photos: Nathan Hughes and Dan Odling
Video: Glen Thompson Films
Additional footage: Last Light Cinema

www.halowheels.com/vortex

64 Comments

  • + 91
 I prefer my rim size at 28.99mm, please and thank you.
  • + 42
 Will they fit my 157mm Knolly??
  • + 3
 you beat me to it....hahaha...SRAM oughta start their 28.99 revolution.
  • + 1
 They show the wheel set weight separate F/R so you don't realize how heavier they really are.
  • - 1
 actually 28.99 is a pretty decent innerwidth -just in the middle between too big an too small, just like 27.5
  • + 1
 @enrico650: lol math is hard.
  • + 34
 Yay internet opinions! ----- sarcasm

Thanks Halo for making tougher (I hope) heavier wheels. For those of us who don't care about grams and do care about getting more than 6 months out of a wheelset.

Thanks for building these by hand!

Thanks for making it easy on us to fit these on a variety of hub widths.

Also, thanks for not putting the stickers on and saving 20 quid.... but still giving the options to those of us who wanted it.
  • + 25
 You're more than welcome @ridintrials Smile
  • + 16
 a positive comment on Pinkbike? No way....
  • + 1
 @podderz: the opening line said sarcasm?
  • + 4
 @Monstertruckermotherfuker: it's just nice to see some positivity in the comments for once. Smile
  • + 2
 @podderz: Unicorns are real, oh yes
  • + 4
 Their ssupport is amazing, too! I have a Superstar hub that was discontinued, and those guys told me Halo Wheels might still have their similar line going, which was the case. They went above and beyond to find/source the right parts I needed for replacement, even throwing in a small freebie. I can't even imagine what they do for actual customers who bought stuff from them in the first place! Can't recomment enough, such nice guys! @halo-wheels
  • + 19
 Ouch, so bad timing. No 157 mm option, might as well go back to the drawing board.
  • + 1
 Yea who cares, already out of date!
  • + 34
 Hey guys, we already make a 150/157mm hub which we can easily add into the wheelset as an option should 157mm become another big movement. #standards www.halowheels.com/product/mt-supadrive-dh-hub-2
  • + 2
 Hi I come from the future, I have a 3 year old beaten up 27.5 157 wheelset. They work great
  • + 1
 @halo-wheels: Haha, thanks for the info.

I bet you guys would love just one year where you dont have to produce a product for yet another 'standard' which will only last a year or two until it is changed by 1mm, 5mm 1.1mm etc....
  • + 3
 @halo-wheels: When I see a new standard I make a big movement also.
  • + 5
 It can be a bit challenging. We often find out about new standards on here, like all of you. As a small company it can be a big struggle to keep up with standards compared to the bigger players, but we do our best to keep our customers and fans pleased.
  • + 1
 @halo-wheels: Come up with your own standard and a dubious unproven engineering reason why, after all everybody else is at it in the bike industry so why not.
  • + 4
 @Racer951: DAMN. Thats where we have been going wrong?!
  • + 15
 I was almost ordering their DJ wheelset but a friend was selling his wheels. Great customer contact, eloquent explaining which rim and hub to chose. You may think it’s a standard across the industry but it isn’t. Next time Halo. Great look and well priced products.
  • + 11
 Omg Waki, a constructive comment? Must be Opposite Day!
  • + 6
 @togood2die: this was a comment about a cool company. I specialize in meta trolling, whining on people whining on stuff. However if you asked me about owning their wheelset for a bicycle ridden in the woods I'd say I like silent hubs Big Grin In the skatepark and for commuting though... BZZZZZZZ!!!!!!!! I must say I have a sense of guilt related to going for used Hope instead of brand new Halo... Their hub must sound soooo damn good.
  • + 2
 @togood2die: it's not opposite day.
  • + 11
 So thankful for the PB comment sections these days.
  • + 7
 Bring back the combats, I want a nostalgic rim that weighs as much as your mom!
  • + 1
 And was made of cheese!
  • + 5
 @cunning-linguist: the mom or the rim?
  • + 7
 if Jordan Lunn approves then they got to be good.
  • + 6
 Alu rims; properly wide; normal spokes; decent engagement; my kinda wheel.
  • + 2
 Looks good, if they came with 36 spokes, and 26" diameter I would probably save for them. Was looking at Stan's, and they don't actually meet my specifications either. "You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you get what you need"
  • + 1
 @halo-wheels - Can you link us to some info about the mechanical properties of 6061 T-10? After a bit of sleuthing, the only thing I could find is this:

T10: Indicates the alloy has been cooled from a high-temperature shaping process such as extrusion, cold worked, and then artificially aged for precipitation hardening. This temper rarely is used because there are no current commercial applications for it.
  • + 5
 Hi @oranjpeelz,

6061-T10 isn't uncommon in rims. T10 refers to cold-working instead of heat treating (like T6). T10 improves the strength properties of the material whilst maintaining dimensional control and giving a superior surface finish, as the alloy is strengthened at a lower temperature. We hope this helps.
  • + 1
 looking at the comments mocking on the knolly 157 thing, just a reminder; 157 is the standard (and this time the word is right) DH hub width ages ago, that move is the oposite to creating trouble.
  • + 4
 I love metal!
  • + 1
 Isnt 6069 Alloy better than 6061 which is the secret to Stans rim longevity and light weight?
  • + 2
 2270g is a lot for some 29er hoops.
  • + 4
 If you want lighter get the Halo 35, but for heavy gnar that weight looks realistic
  • + 1
 the stock wtb/formula wheels on my new 29er enduro gnarpoon are 2.4kg!!
  • + 1
 They are very heavy, but the engagement is a lot better than other wheelsets at a similar price point and they'll probably hold up better than some options at a similar price, as well. I wouldn't want to pedal 2270gr wheels up the mountain, but I'd rather have high engagement and durability. At that price point, I'm not sure how much better you can do.
  • + 1
 No 157 Trail Super Boost Turbo compatibility... But... Stickers!
  • + 3
 Hey guys, we already make a 150/157mm hub which we can easily add into the wheelset as an option should 157mm become another big movement. #standards www.halowheels.com/product/mt-supadrive-dh-hub-2 and yay stickers!
  • + 3
 @halo-wheels: No 26" option! I just wanted to offer you free strength and quality testing Frown
  • + 2
 @allbiker: we want 26" ....stronger....lighter....
  • + 1
 jumping the pole bandwagon
  • + 1
 I feel like the price quote is missing a digit, thanks carbon wheelset.
  • + 1
 I don't run any pressure in my tires to get more grip!
  • + 0
 Wish they hadn’t mentioned saving the Earth is a motivator.
  • + 1
 No 26? Lame !
  • - 1
 Halo Hola Ciao
Below threshold threads are hidden

