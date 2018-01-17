Halo Releases Vortex Wheelset

The Halo Vortex is designed to compete at EWS races worldwide, week after week, with the intent of releasing it to riders everywhere without charging extortionate figures. How did we do such a thing?
After a couple of years of testing we settled on a material that doesn’t prematurely crack under large impacts, is light and recyclable without a huge impact on our planet. 6061 T-10 heat treated Aluminium alloy. For rims, it just makes sense.—Jordan Lunn – Halo Wheels
Using an asymmetric design we have equalized spoke tensions and built a package that leaves descents in its wake, whilst cutting down weight where it isn’t needed for energy-sapping climbs. To compensate for the differences in wall length and strength of an asymmetric design, the wall thicknesses have been proportioned to balance out impact forces equally. The Vortex offers offset wheel benefits, without compromise.
The asymmetric Vortex rim with 'out of the box' signature double anodised Stealth finish
The bead hook of the rim is square and thick, which brushes off impacts and maximises the potential to make it to the end of the day with a fully sealed tubeless tire.
[QUOTEauthor="James Shirley EWS Racer"]They've held up to everything from racing at Tweedlove, shuttle runs in Finale Ligure, the 6 day Trans BC epic, bike park laps in Whistler and EWS competitions in France, America and Canada.[/QUOTE]
Designed around 2.35- 2.5” tubeless tires we have managed to eke out every last drop of grip with a generous 33mm internal width. Tyre sidewalls have more support and volumes are increased. Less pressure, more grip.
It took a little bit of getting used to but after a couple days it began to feel normal. In fact, better than normal! The sidewall of the tire has more support so you can run softer pressures which provides more grip.—James Shirley EWS Racer
At the core of our Vortex wheels are our new and improved instantaneous 3 degree, 120 point, pick up MT Supadrive and MT Front hubs, with sealed bearings and super wide spaced flanges for increased stiffness and durability.
The MT hub range is modular and current. Available in Boost and traditional fitments with HG or XD freehubs, Vortex wheels fit almost all applications of modern Enduro bikes. Boost Adaptor kits and Torque Cap Adaptors are available separately to offer updatable fitment and tunability.
The latest version of the MT Supadrive hub we have increased stiffness and reduced flex with a heat treated, hollow Cro-Mo Steel axle for maximum power transfer. Utilising a wedge pawl mechanism the Supadrive system withstands incredible torque loads. Featuring 13 micro teeth per pawl, drive is transferred efficiently through a dramatically increased surface area.
Say goodbye to snapped pawls. Single-tipped pawls just don’t stand up to what wide range cassettes are throwing at them these days. The Supadrive system handles torque like nothing else. It also sounds incredible, like a pack of angry wasps!.—Jordan Lunn – Halo Wheels
Vortex wheels use our own J-bend double butted, ED coated spokes. We wanted to ensure that riders could get spares for their wheels anywhere in the world without hassle, whether that’s from your local bike shop, or your mates toolbox trackside, should the worst happen.
Available from the box in our signature double anodized ‘Stealth’ colorway, aftermarket sticker kits are also available in 6 colors.
Halo Vortex Details:
• 27.5” and 29” • Boost and traditional spacing • XD and HG drivers • Asymmetric design • 33mm inner width, 38mm outer width • 100% handbuilt • Tubeless ready- tape fitted • 120 point engagement (3 Degree) • Wheel weights: 970g front and 1170g rear (27.5"), 1035g front and 1235g rear (29”) • Rim weights 565g 27.5” and 600g 29” • Prices start at £410.00 RRP for wheels and £19.99 RRP for decal packs • Availability from April (pre-order through your local store/ distributor today)
Photos: Nathan Hughes and Dan Odling Video: Glen Thompson Films Additional footage: Last Light Cinema
Thanks Halo for making tougher (I hope) heavier wheels. For those of us who don't care about grams and do care about getting more than 6 months out of a wheelset.
Thanks for building these by hand!
Thanks for making it easy on us to fit these on a variety of hub widths.
Also, thanks for not putting the stickers on and saving 20 quid.... but still giving the options to those of us who wanted it.
I bet you guys would love just one year where you dont have to produce a product for yet another 'standard' which will only last a year or two until it is changed by 1mm, 5mm 1.1mm etc....
T10: Indicates the alloy has been cooled from a high-temperature shaping process such as extrusion, cold worked, and then artificially aged for precipitation hardening. This temper rarely is used because there are no current commercial applications for it.
6061-T10 isn't uncommon in rims. T10 refers to cold-working instead of heat treating (like T6). T10 improves the strength properties of the material whilst maintaining dimensional control and giving a superior surface finish, as the alloy is strengthened at a lower temperature. We hope this helps.
