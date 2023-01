Riders

Directed by

Camera Operator:

Edit:

Music:

From Brett Rheeder's uncompromised run that gave COMMENCAL a historic first win, to the ultra tense tricks of Andreu Lacondeguy and DJ Brandt, without forgetting the unlucky Kyle Strait, let's take a look at the freeride event of the year: the Red Bull Rampage 2022: Brett Rheeder, Andreu Lacondeguy, DJ Brandt, Kyle Strait: Cole NelsonJared Hardy, Cole Nelson, Luca ComettiCole NelsonThe White Stripes - Icky Thump