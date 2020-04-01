Hand Up and PNW Components Create Grippy Gloves

Press Release: Handup Gloves

The future is NOW!For years we’ve been able to kill two birds with one stone yet, we’ve been completely missing the mark. We’ve now teamed up with the master component makers at PNW to create a Glove & Grip combo to get you taken care of in one high tech package! Introducing the all-new Grippy Gloves™ that allow you to ride gripless! We call them 5G for short. Both companies put their biggest brains on this project to apply “science” and “math” to these new, innovative gloves! They definitely won’t be overpriced or anything and they guarantee speed, stability, and wickedly good looks on the trail! Ride with your grips in hand in the all-new Grippy Gloves™!