Handlebar Width vs Handling - Are Your Bars Too Wide?

Size matters: Fluid and relaxed, Greg Minnaar makes 800mm handlebars look small - reportedly, he was previously riding 820's. Size matters: Fluid and relaxed, Greg Minnaar makes 800mm handlebars look small - reportedly, he was previously riding 820's.

Wider is Better: Why that was true

That was fine and dandy until you needed to pressurize the rear wheel at the apex of a berm-turn, lower your center of mass to prepare for hard braking, or balance your weight between the wheels to maximize control on a steep descent. The solution was outstretched arms, butt behind the saddle, and heels down. It worked well, because bikes were more compact, and that's where you needed to be to keep just enough pressure on the front tire's contact patch to maintain traction and steering precision, while being in command of the rear tire at all times (or simply to prevent being pitched over the bars).



Try that on a modern DH or trail bike and the front tire will push so badly you'll probably hit the ground before you figure out what is going on. Reaches are longer, head-tube angles are much slacker and, in the case of trail bikes, additional travel and bigger wheels have lengthened forks. The combination of those factors has moved the front axle much farther forward, which means that riders must put a lot more pressure on the front of the bike to maintain traction. This is where wide bars come in to play.



Wide handlebars literally forced riders to shift their weight forward, because that's where you needed to be in order to bend your arms enough to control the bike. Get back too far and your arms quickly straighten, so you can't decouple your steering inputs from the bouncing and bashing your bike is taking. Wide handlebars were an organic, stylish and transparent solution to make the jump from old-school to new-school geometry. Shopping through before-and-after images shows a pronounced improvement in riding posture after bike makers started spec'ing bar-widths north of 760-millimeters - even Joe Blows were looking aggressive, elbows out, head forward, with their bodies low over the bike.

Today's cross-country racers sport the bar-width and body position that was cutting edge for all-mountain and gravity riders, circa 2005. Today's cross-country racers sport the bar-width and body position that was cutting edge for all-mountain and gravity riders, circa 2005.



Why Down-Sizing Makes Sense: Balance and flow

So, What's the Bottom Line on Bar Width?

I was always riding an 800mm handlebar when I was a kid because that's what was on the bike. When I went to Tennessee with SRAM, they were like, "what are you doing with that bar!?" And they cut it down to 760mm. It is way better now. — Vali Höll

Compare Your Handlebar Setup With the Pros

Height vs width for 24 of the sport's best riders

Richie Rude

EWS Pro

Height, 5' 10" (179 cm):

Bar Width: 750 mm



Martin Maes

EWS and DH Pro

Height: 6' (183 cm)

Bar Width: 780 mm



Cody Kelley

EWS Pro

Height: 6' 1" (185 cm)

Bar Width: 750 mm



Yoann Barelli

EWS Pro

Height: 5' 7' (170 cm)

Bar Width: 780 mm



Isabeau Courdurier

EWS Pro

Height: 5' (152.5 cm)

Bar Width: 760 mm



Katy Winton

EWS Pro

Height: 5' 2" (157 cm)

Bar Width: 750 mm

Keegan Wright

EWS Pro

Height: 6' 2" (188 cm)

Bar Width: 780 mm



Wyn Masters

EWS and DH Pro

Height: 6'1" (185 cm)

Bar Width: 780 mm



Greg Minnaar

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 6' 3" (190.5 cm)

Bar Width: 800 mm



Amaury Pierron

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 5' 11" (180 cm)

Bar Width: 800 mm



Danny Hart

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 5' 9" (179 cm):

Bar Width: 780 mm



Bernard Kerr

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 6' (183 cm)

Bar Width: 768 mm

Brook Macdonald

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 5' 7" (170 cm)

Bar Width: 775 mm



Greg Williamson

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 6' (183 cm)

Bar Width: 780 mm



Greg Callaghan

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 6' 0.5" (184 cm)

Bar Width: 770 mm



Zacharias Johansen

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 6' 1" (185 cm)

Bar Width: 760 mm



Adam Brayton

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 5' 8" (173 cm)

Bar Width: 760 mm



Phil Atwill l

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 6' 1" (186 cm)

Bar width: 780 mm

Gee Atherton

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 6' 2" (188 cm)

Bar Width: 790 mm



Rachel Atherton

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 5' 7" (170 cm)

Bar Width: 775 mm



Tracey Hannah

World Cup DH Pro

Height: 5' 6" (168 cm)

Bar Width: 740 mm



Vali Höll

World Cup DH JR

Height: 5' 2" (157 cm)

Bar Width: 760 mm



Brandon Semenuk

Slopestyle Pro

Height: 6' 1" (185 cm)

Bar Width: 735 mm



Nino Schurter

World Cup XC Pro

Height: 5' 8" (173 cm)

Bar Width: 680 mm



PB Even Made a Video on the Subject

There is a correlation between modern "long, low and slack" geometry and wide handlebars, but if your guess was more leverage, you'd be mostly wrong. You may need 800-millimeter handlebars to tame a 280-pound, 60-horsepower off-road motorcycle, but few riders need that much leverage to control a vehicle that weighs only one fourth of its rider. Beyond offering enough mechanical advantage to show the boulders who's the boss, the more important role that wide bars played was to transform riding styles to adapt to much slacker head angles, lengthening reach, and the trail bike market's wholesale switch to short stems.To set the record straight, personal preference is reason enough to defend your favorite width. I'm not going to dictate which bar you should ride. This is an attempt to frame the handlebar-width/handling equation in a historical perspective that explains why at one time, exaggerated handlebar widths were beneficial (perhaps, essential), and to support why the average handlebar width is now progressing in the opposite direction among the sport's most notable bike handlers.Not so long ago, frame geometry encouraged riders to stay well back over the bike while descending and cornering. Both downhill and trail bikes had shorter reaches, steeper head tube angles, and more compact wheelbases. On the trail bike side, 50-millimeter stems had become mandatory, (down from 90mm), but bike makers had not yet compensated for the missing 40-millimeters by lengthening their cockpits. Centered over the bike, the combined effect of those factors put more than enough pressure on the front wheel to balance cornering and braking traction on level terrain and down modestly steep trails.Once you know something, you can't un-know it. Most of us have adapted to rider-forward geometry by now, and it's doubtful that we'll forget to stay over the front end. So, unless you prefer the widest bar you can ride, downsizing can further improve your handling. The attack position that exaggerated bar widths create naturally tightens up your body, which isn't always helpful. Also consider that wider bars require faster and broader steering inputs to make minor corrections. Slicing off as little as ten millimeters can improve steering precision, and give you more freedom to move the bike around while negotiating technical sections. Plus, you'll be better balanced when your upper body is decoupled from lateral forces.Stable geometry is another factor that has reduced the need for massive widths. Custom offsets, mid-stroke suspension support, and slack head tube angles have reduced the workload necessary to pilot a bike. DH bikes can straight-line sections that competitors once picked their way down and trail bikes are not far behind them. Corrected geometry makes it feel like modern bikes have power steering.What feels best is always the bottom line for choosing the right handlebar. That said, if you subscribe to "wide as you can ride" and you don't have an ape index like PB's Paul Aston or Greg Minnaar, you may be in for a surprise. Just for fun, grab a couple of grips, shut your eyes and place your hands on a table where you believe the width is just right. Compare that measurement against your current bar (I was 20-millimeters off).Curious? Experiment with a pair of lock-on grips. Slide your grips and controls inboard five millimeters at a time. Wait for a few rides before you pass judgment. You should be searching for the point where your arms and shoulders begin to relax noticeably while you are riding at pace. You'll know you've gone too far, when steering inputs get wiggly in the corners. When you think you've found your sweet spot, ride it there for a month and then return to full width to make a fair comparison. Only then should you consider the hacksaw.