Handlebar Width vs Handling - Are Your Bars Too Wide?

Dec 14, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Greg Minnaar knows a thing or two about turning it on at World Champs and he is looking to ad to his impressive medal collection tomorrow.
Size matters: Fluid and relaxed, Greg Minnaar makes 800mm handlebars look small - reportedly, he was previously riding 820's.

There is a correlation between modern "long, low and slack" geometry and wide handlebars, but if your guess was more leverage, you'd be mostly wrong. You may need 800-millimeter handlebars to tame a 280-pound, 60-horsepower off-road motorcycle, but few riders need that much leverage to control a vehicle that weighs only one fourth of its rider. Beyond offering enough mechanical advantage to show the boulders who's the boss, the more important role that wide bars played was to transform riding styles to adapt to much slacker head angles, lengthening reach, and the trail bike market's wholesale switch to short stems.

To set the record straight, personal preference is reason enough to defend your favorite width. I'm not going to dictate which bar you should ride. This is an attempt to frame the handlebar-width/handling equation in a historical perspective that explains why at one time, exaggerated handlebar widths were beneficial (perhaps, essential), and to support why the average handlebar width is now progressing in the opposite direction among the sport's most notable bike handlers.

Monika Hrastnik is just coming of her first world cup podium in Leogang and is on a high like no other
Monika Hrastnik, 2018 IXS European DH champion, demonstrates how wide bars keep a rider low and forward.


Wider is Better: Why that was true

Not so long ago, frame geometry encouraged riders to stay well back over the bike while descending and cornering. Both downhill and trail bikes had shorter reaches, steeper head tube angles, and more compact wheelbases. On the trail bike side, 50-millimeter stems had become mandatory, (down from 90mm), but bike makers had not yet compensated for the missing 40-millimeters by lengthening their cockpits. Centered over the bike, the combined effect of those factors put more than enough pressure on the front wheel to balance cornering and braking traction on level terrain and down modestly steep trails.

That was fine and dandy until you needed to pressurize the rear wheel at the apex of a berm-turn, lower your center of mass to prepare for hard braking, or balance your weight between the wheels to maximize control on a steep descent. The solution was outstretched arms, butt behind the saddle, and heels down. It worked well, because bikes were more compact, and that's where you needed to be to keep just enough pressure on the front tire's contact patch to maintain traction and steering precision, while being in command of the rear tire at all times (or simply to prevent being pitched over the bars).

Try that on a modern DH or trail bike and the front tire will push so badly you'll probably hit the ground before you figure out what is going on. Reaches are longer, head-tube angles are much slacker and, in the case of trail bikes, additional travel and bigger wheels have lengthened forks. The combination of those factors has moved the front axle much farther forward, which means that riders must put a lot more pressure on the front of the bike to maintain traction. This is where wide bars come in to play.

Wide handlebars literally forced riders to shift their weight forward, because that's where you needed to be in order to bend your arms enough to control the bike. Get back too far and your arms quickly straighten, so you can't decouple your steering inputs from the bouncing and bashing your bike is taking. Wide handlebars were an organic, stylish and transparent solution to make the jump from old-school to new-school geometry. Shopping through before-and-after images shows a pronounced improvement in riding posture after bike makers started spec'ing bar-widths north of 760-millimeters - even Joe Blows were looking aggressive, elbows out, head forward, with their bodies low over the bike.
Jordan Sarrou in action.
Today's cross-country racers sport the bar-width and body position that was cutting edge for all-mountain and gravity riders, circa 2005.


The 2005
The 2005 "Sam Hill Replica" Iron Horse Sunday. Something look wrong in this picture?

Yeti
Yeti SB150: Once head-tube angles dropped below 69 degrees and reaches were adjusted for short stems, the front wheel jumped well ahead of the rider.


Why Down-Sizing Makes Sense: Balance and flow

Once you know something, you can't un-know it. Most of us have adapted to rider-forward geometry by now, and it's doubtful that we'll forget to stay over the front end. So, unless you prefer the widest bar you can ride, downsizing can further improve your handling. The attack position that exaggerated bar widths create naturally tightens up your body, which isn't always helpful. Also consider that wider bars require faster and broader steering inputs to make minor corrections. Slicing off as little as ten millimeters can improve steering precision, and give you more freedom to move the bike around while negotiating technical sections. Plus, you'll be better balanced when your upper body is decoupled from lateral forces.

Sam Hill kept it steady in the top 10 to take his second EWS title in two years.
Sam Hill prefers widths around 750mm on his EWS bike. Many enduro pros have downsized their bars as well.

Stable geometry is another factor that has reduced the need for massive widths. Custom offsets, mid-stroke suspension support, and slack head tube angles have reduced the workload necessary to pilot a bike. DH bikes can straight-line sections that competitors once picked their way down and trail bikes are not far behind them. Corrected geometry makes it feel like modern bikes have power steering.

handlebar story Cannondale Jeykll
Sliding a pair of lock-on grips inboard is a non-destructive method to experiment with handlebar widths.


So, What's the Bottom Line on Bar Width?

What feels best is always the bottom line for choosing the right handlebar. That said, if you subscribe to "wide as you can ride" and you don't have an ape index like PB's Paul Aston or Greg Minnaar, you may be in for a surprise. Just for fun, grab a couple of grips, shut your eyes and place your hands on a table where you believe the width is just right. Compare that measurement against your current bar (I was 20-millimeters off).

Curious? Experiment with a pair of lock-on grips. Slide your grips and controls inboard five millimeters at a time. Wait for a few rides before you pass judgment. You should be searching for the point where your arms and shoulders begin to relax noticeably while you are riding at pace. You'll know you've gone too far, when steering inputs get wiggly in the corners. When you think you've found your sweet spot, ride it there for a month and then return to full width to make a fair comparison. Only then should you consider the hacksaw.

Vali Holl looking at ease in the tricky top rock garden which has caught out many a rider in the past and many riders today.
Vali Höll makes short work of the rock garden that stumped a number of riders at the Lenzerheide Worlds.
bigquotesI was always riding an 800mm handlebar when I was a kid because that's what was on the bike. When I went to Tennessee with SRAM, they were like, "what are you doing with that bar!?" And they cut it down to 760mm. It is way better now.Vali Höll


Compare Your Handlebar Setup With the Pros
Height vs width for 24 of the sport's best riders


Richie Rude
EWS Pro
Height, 5' 10" (179 cm):
Bar Width: 750 mm

Martin Maes
EWS and DH Pro
Height: 6' (183 cm)
Bar Width: 780 mm

Cody Kelley
EWS Pro
Height: 6' 1" (185 cm)
Bar Width: 750 mm

Yoann Barelli
EWS Pro
Height: 5' 7' (170 cm)
Bar Width: 780 mm

Isabeau Courdurier
EWS Pro
Height: 5' (152.5 cm)
Bar Width: 760 mm

Katy Winton
EWS Pro
Height: 5' 2" (157 cm)
Bar Width: 750 mm
Keegan Wright
EWS Pro
Height: 6' 2" (188 cm)
Bar Width: 780 mm

Wyn Masters
EWS and DH Pro
Height: 6'1" (185 cm)
Bar Width: 780 mm

Greg Minnaar
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 6' 3" (190.5 cm)
Bar Width: 800 mm

Amaury Pierron
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 5' 11" (180 cm)
Bar Width: 800 mm

Danny Hart
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 5' 9" (179 cm):
Bar Width: 780 mm

Bernard Kerr
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 6' (183 cm)
Bar Width: 768 mm
Brook Macdonald
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 5' 7" (170 cm)
Bar Width: 775 mm

Greg Williamson
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 6' (183 cm)
Bar Width: 780 mm

Greg Callaghan
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 6' 0.5" (184 cm)
Bar Width: 770 mm

Zacharias Johansen
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 6' 1" (185 cm)
Bar Width: 760 mm

Adam Brayton
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 5' 8" (173 cm)
Bar Width: 760 mm

Phil Atwilll
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 6' 1" (186 cm)
Bar width: 780 mm
Gee Atherton
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 6' 2" (188 cm)
Bar Width: 790 mm

Rachel Atherton
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 5' 7" (170 cm)
Bar Width: 775 mm

Tracey Hannah
World Cup DH Pro
Height: 5' 6" (168 cm)
Bar Width: 740 mm

Vali Höll
World Cup DH JR
Height: 5' 2" (157 cm)
Bar Width: 760 mm

Brandon Semenuk
Slopestyle Pro
Height: 6' 1" (185 cm)
Bar Width: 735 mm

Nino Schurter
World Cup XC Pro
Height: 5' 8" (173 cm)
Bar Width: 680 mm


PB Even Made a Video on the Subject



60 Comments

  • + 44
 Put your hands on a table? I put mine on a bar, drank 8 pints and now can't remember a thing.
  • + 14
 That's so Australian of you to do
  • + 2
 Is it really a ride if your not hungover?
  • + 7
 Bernard Kerr is quite a precise guy with 768mm... he should test 767.5mm next year
  • + 8
 Or maybe 728.99
  • + 4
 All jokes aside, it could be that he measures things in inches; 30¼ inches comes out to 768mm when rounded.
  • + 4
 So a few years ago on a riding trip my bike got tossed off my buddies truck on the freeway. Luckily only the front wheel and handlebar end were mangled. A quick visit to a ahop got me a new wheel but there wasn't a bar in 35mm so I just cut the ends off of my 800mm BZA and turned it into a 760mm bar. Now I'm 6'4" and have a pretty wide wingspan. That day was an eye opener for me! I felt like a god damned gazelle out there! I've since gotten rid of that bar and have settled on 780mm.
  • + 4
 I'm 6'2 and find that 780 is about perfect. Just looking at the pro's setups seems like that 760-780 is the sweet spot for a wide range of heights.
  • + 1
 Yeah I'm 6'4" and am running 760. Keeps it nice and nimble without sacrificing big hit control. Good in tight spots too.
  • + 4
 It would be interesting to know the ape index as well as the other information provided.It might give some insight as to why similar height riders are on different width bars.
  • + 2
 I was thinking it would be cool to know the wingspan to see what difference that makes. Would also be interesting to see how wide shoulders are too.
  • + 1
 bet you could calculate them ape indices from a few good profile pictures of these athletes if you really wanted to.
  • + 2
 Damn, those are some thorough stats. Are these readily available somewhere, and if so, how does someone find them?

Two counterpoints:
1: pros are stronger than the average rider, so they can ride narrower bars, which in turn allows for more precise control. I wonder if somewhat wider bars could be beneficial for the casual rider that wields their bike like a bludgeon instead of a scalpel.

2: local terrain matters when choosing bars. If you ride in areas with less trees, wider bars might be better, but if you ride trails with tight clearance of trailside trees, it’s better to opt for narrower bars to avoid clipping every tree and pinballing down the trail.
  • + 1
 Pros are stronger?
  • + 1
 I'd argue that the pros being stronger isn't as big of a deal because they will be going so much faster. So, based on straight reckoning and no science, I figure the average rider is going to be having a lot less forceful input from the trail so their relative strength to the trail they ride would be similar if not less than a pros. Basically, yeah pros are stronger, but they are also going mach chicken, so their bikes are trying harder to get off line. Your second point though is for sure spot on.
  • + 1
 Point 2 I think nails it.

I asked a pro on that list whether he dropped his bar width down to where it sit now from 800 due to preference/control or if it was for more clearance between trees because he races on tracks that can have narrow clearances. He confirmed it was exactly the latter.

Sample size of 1. Well, sample size of 2 if you count the fact that I have not yet cut my bars but sometimes think about it only because of tree clearance and no other reason.

What's the ideal width? Maybe do a bench press and measure where your hands are most comfortable for maximum strength?
  • + 2
 I'm a large framed 6'3" tall guy. I scoffed at these wide bars when they first came out. "Why do you little wussy men need all that leverage to turn your bike?" I asked. Then I got a new bike with wide bars. I've never been more comfortable riding for long periods of time. They just set my body position up perfectly. Sure, I may clip the odd tree. but it's a small price to pay for comfort. That being said I'm not sure how a person with a 5 foot nothing frame rides a 760mm bar? Cough, cough Isabeau Courdurier cough, cough.
  • + 2
 I'm not sure I dare write this but I run 700mm!! Don't feel I need wider, have tried. My left sholder is wonky and wider bars stretches it to far on tight corners. Also it's easier getting through tight trees as I mostly ride in the woods.
  • + 3
 SHAME (rings bell) SHAME (rings bell) SHAME (rings bell)
  • + 1
 How could you POSSIBLY ride your bike with little, narrow bars like that? Must be XC. ;-) Yeah, I think, like most things the whole wide bar thing is/was sort of like the long ski thing. Longer/wider more "cred". Whatever. I tried 780, just too wide for narrow treed trails and felt like I was riding a semi. Have Renthal 740's now (I know, the SHAME) and they are perfect.
  • + 2
 Surprised that ergonomics and proper fit for different anatomy is rarely part of the discussion around bar width. That bikejames trainer dude says to drop into a pushup from a standing position; the hand position you fall into is where your bars should be. I was getting some odd upper arm/shoulder aches when riding wider bars and have since cut down to 740 or so.
  • + 1
 I don't know, the whole story seems constructed to me. Back then nobody thought about the better weight distribution and evolving geometry as far as I can remember. In my mind bike geometry and handlebar width development were completely decoupled (also from a marketing point of view) and just happened to be in parallel.
I think the biggest benefit besides the better leverage was and still is the more ergonomic posture to take hits and impacts (push up position). It was just way easier to ride elbows out and absorb hits with wider bars and that was it (and leverage advantage of course). Everything else seems to be interpreted into the story from a current view point. And I remember that time very well and my thoughts on that development.
  • + 1
 It'd be a lot of legwork but you can probably find enough reliable data points for bike geo, stem setup, etc. for any given race just by browsing the pro bike checks and compare it to the rider's results against the field on that day as well as against their own results across a season. There's a whole host of useless but fascinating analysis to be made here.
  • + 2
 5'11". Used to ride around 750-760 for years. Tried 800, too wide. Went down to 780. Will reassess when I end up on a bike with more modern reach.
  • + 2
 do a push up at different hand widths. mark where your hands are when its the easiest width to do a normal push and start there for bar width.
  • + 1
 So you are telling me my 915mm bar is too wide for me. Go ahead, i won't cut it down. I need something to compensate my little prick
  • + 1
 I’m 5.11 and had the Renthal carbon light 800mm plus brendog grips but felt far to wide . I cut them down to 760mm plus grips are about 770ish , ride like a pro now !
  • + 1
 It make sense to me that as bikes get longer, handlebars get narrower....you can only be stretched out over the bike so much.
  • + 2
 leaving the end of the bar exposed beyond the end of the grip is a recipe for disaster if you're riding in tight places.
  • + 2
 I think there's a bit of height exaggeration in those rider profiles - Keegan Wright is assuredly not 188 cm!
  • + 3
 I heard rumors that sram is coming out with a 780.99 mm bar...
  • + 1
 I heard it was 780.98 :p
  • + 1
 Actually, that is Shimano, and it won't be compatible with anything you currently own...
  • + 1
 Being told wider bars were needed because people couldn't figure out how to ride their new bikes is more painful than being jabbed in the eye repeatedly.
  • + 2
 If you're going to slide your grips in for some trial runs please make sure you use bar ends
  • + 1
 Probably just stay inside and become a recluse. The world outside is too dangerous.
  • - 3
 Or ride without a helmet and any pads aye?
Nob
  • + 2
 @H3RESQ: you must have never seen someone impale themselves with their bars.
  • + 1
 Bring back the SYNCROS FR1000 bars. Why go with 800 when you can go to 1000. It's needed when you're 6'6".
  • + 1
 I like wider bars because they let me get lower without going farther forward.
  • + 1
 Pick your bar width and don't be a dick about it. Thanks to How to be a Mtn Biker video for that one......Classic!
  • + 0
 So so true.
Somewhat applies ti handlebar rise too if u ask me.

(Still somehow i find myself riding 800mm... i'm institutionalized)
  • + 2
 Unfriend the person who says your bars is too wide.
  • + 2
 Seriously. And then clothesline them with your bars.
  • + 2
 Damn it already...Danny Hart is not 5'10"
  • + 3
 I measured him standing against some 9” tiles. He 5’10” all day bro.
  • + 1
 @iqbal-achieve: the dude has the biggest balls in DH, its just weird EVERYWHERE says he is 5'10" yet he stands next to 5'9" Loic at Worlds and looks short, and short next to 5"11" Amuary as well. I just don't get it. He is a badass and probably 5'7" to 5'8" and thats OK!
  • + 1
 Saw him in the SRAM booth at Interbike many years ago and he looked around 5'5". Maybe he was still growing.
  • + 1
 @H3RESQ: I hear ya. Thought for sure he was shorter myself. But then I spent longer than anyone ever should analysing that pic of him stood up to those standard 9” tiles and unless it’s an ever more elaborate hoax...he pretty much exactly 5’10”.
  • + 2
 @twozerosix: I’m 5’6” and he is for sure taller than me.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/16673030
Maybe he just doesn’t know how tall he is, somebody told him 5’10” and he’s just gone with it cus it’s easy to remember.
  • + 1
 @iqbal-achieve: Ya, its really just funny to me that everywhere says 5'10" without waiver, but he clearly isn't. I seem to remeber that interview picture that you are refrencing. I however prefer to look at him standing next to others over tiles...lol Smile www.cyclingnews.com/races/uci-mountain-bike-world-championships-2018/elite-men-downhill/results
  • + 1
 Wait I have only been told go as wide as you can buy. Are you telling me PB has been steering me wrong all this time?
  • + 2
 It’s coming. Shorter reach figures. It has begun. The revolution.
  • + 1
 Pink Bike comments next year:

"#800mmaintdead"
  • + 1
 I like big bars and I cannot lie.....
  • + 1
 Other brothers can't deny, when a girl rides by with an itty bitty stem and big bars in your face you get sprung?
  • + 1
 According to the math in this article, my bike weighs 50 pounds.
  • + 1
 If I had 800mm bars, I would have clipped even more trees.
  • + 1
 Give me a broomstick and some wheels and I will be fine.
  • + 0
 Length and width is for most relative! Except in trumps case, mr. little hands!

Post a Comment



