Handup Gloves Launches HANDUP x Pabst Blue Ribbon Collaboration Gear

Aug 6, 2021
by Handup Gloves  

Press release: Handup Gloves

Camaraderie has been at the forefront of our minds since the inception of the brand. For us, that means good times with others, on and off the bike. Pabst Blue Ribbon has been the center of our post-ride parking lot cheers more times than we can count so, we thought it was a match made in heaven to link with them and outfit some rad folks in a complete PBR round-up of gear. You can now rep a classic American cold-one company via Handup Summer Gloves, Most Days Gloves, Button up Jerseys, Standard Jerseys, Socks, bandannas and even a Coozie!



The full HANDUP x Pabst Blue Ribbon collection can be found HERE.



Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Handup


Must Read This Week
Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'
76564 views
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
64465 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
57097 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
50371 views
Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals
42908 views
8 Pro Bikes from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
42719 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
40830 views
Jolanda Neff Raced on 'Legs & Heart' Without a Bike Computer or Power Meter at the Tokyo Olympics
39379 views

20 Comments

  • 17 1
 Holding out for full hipster kits from Olympia and Hamms.
  • 2 1
 I would take a look at Hamms gear.... I drank it in 1992 in SoCal because I liked the bear on the label..lol, and no one here knew wtf it was...
  • 2 0
 I need a Rainier jersey
  • 5 0
 They don't just give those blue ribbons to anyone!
  • 1 0
 I am holding out until Colt45 Malt liquor has some merch to buy! If I am going to represent disgusting beer, I need to get a full buzz in minimal time and a hangover to match! At the best possible price! Plus the Billie Dee Williams commercials are so great. "It works every time!"
  • 3 0
 nothing says "crew of joey's skid-schralping berms on a blue trail" quit like hawaiian shirts and a SC Megatower....sigh
  • 3 0
 Pabst Hardline contest coming soon hosted by Ricky and Julian
  • 4 3
 ...this is actually pretty badass. Wife may have an opinion about the Hawaiian button down jersey I'm about to buy but I'll take that chance, lol
  • 3 1
 PBR tastes like watered down piss, I bought one once an even the flys didn't like it.......
  • 1 0
 No that's Coors. Panther piss to be exact.
  • 1 0
 does anyone actually drink Pabst and enjoy it or is it just for the hipster/ironic vibe?
  • 3 0
 Yes and yes.
  • 1 0
 I love it! Even better, my dad used to work for a Pabst distributor when I was a little grom in 1970, so is nostalgic for me as well. #beerme
  • 2 1
 coming to your local bike park
  • 2 1
 shiiit i might need this!
  • 1 0
 The Urban lumberjacks poorly flavored ethanol drink of choice!
  • 3 2
 I have never bought something so fast in my life...
  • 2 1
 Take my money!
  • 3 4
 Not gonna lie... the Hawaiian shirt/jersey thing is something I can totally get behind.
  • 2 4
 Drinking PBR is still cool? I though that went out of style in 2012.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008011
Mobile Version of Website