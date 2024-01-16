Handup Releases Affordable, Stretchy, Adventure-Ready MTB Jeans

PRESS RELEASE: HANDUP
We have expanded to apparel in 2018 and have continued to produce items that meet three criteria: It performs. It's causal. It's fun.
The Stretch Jorts, worn by Ryan Standish at the 2019 West Virginia World Cup XC Race were the first venture into "active denim" and have become a staple for riders of many different disciplines. We decided it was time to leave a little material below the knee to create an affordable, Super-Stretch pair of adventure-ready jeans. Technical Features:
- 4-Way Super Stretch Denim
- Full Length Inseam
- Tailored Fit Cut (Don't worry, there's still plenty of room)
- Standard 5-Pockets
- Double Stitched Belt Loops
- Standard Zipper Fly
- Hidden Zipper Messaging
At $69 MSRP, we believe we offer one of the most affordable pairs of jeans for both cycling and everyday use.Check them out HERE
-Dick Cheney
Finding a pair of pants that fit like a true 32 x 34 is pretty much impossible in the bike industry.
2. The size chart on the site should help with this. We know ordering jeans sucks and brands seem to just make up sizes. We try to provide a bunch of info to help with this. PLUS, with this much stretch, there is some margin for error on your at-home measuring. (and we have a solid exchange program if you need)
That being said I really should just try a pair on one of these days. Not sure how well stocked these are in shops.