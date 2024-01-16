Handup Releases Affordable, Stretchy, Adventure-Ready MTB Jeans

Jan 16, 2024
by Handup Gloves  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: HANDUP

We have expanded to apparel in 2018 and have continued to produce items that meet three criteria: It performs. It's causal. It's fun.

The Stretch Jorts, worn by Ryan Standish at the 2019 West Virginia World Cup XC Race were the first venture into "active denim" and have become a staple for riders of many different disciplines. We decided it was time to leave a little material below the knee to create an affordable, Super-Stretch pair of adventure-ready jeans.

photo

Technical Features:

- 4-Way Super Stretch Denim
- Full Length Inseam
- Tailored Fit Cut (Don't worry, there's still plenty of room)
- Standard 5-Pockets
- Double Stitched Belt Loops
- Standard Zipper Fly
- Hidden Zipper Messaging

At $69 MSRP, we believe we offer one of the most affordable pairs of jeans for both cycling and everyday use.

Check them out HERE

photo

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


Author Info:
HandupGloves avatar

Member since Sep 12, 2018
7 articles
Report
56 Comments
  • 17 1
 Wow, they obviously didn't discuss this pricing with other MTB clothing brands. Riding pants have an absolute price minimum of $120. Get out of here with this genuinely reasonable clothing price.
  • 7 0
 ha. Yea we think that's absurd.
  • 1 0
 There practically unrideable because they are dangerously under priced. I like my MTB clothes reassuringly expensive. That way I know I won't die!
  • 1 0
 @HardtailHerold: Damn.... we didn't consider that. We can invoice an extra $60 for a pair and call it a "marketing surcharge" that way yours can be faster, safer, {insert more buzz words}.
  • 11 1
 Damn shame the denim destroyer isn't racing anymore
  • 8 0
 That dude is a badass
  • 3 1
 @HandupGloves: Hit 'em up
  • 3 0
 He’s got his own line of denim MTB trousers now.
  • 1 0
 @derekbnorakim: .
  • 1 0
 @HandupGloves: What are these made out of? Cotton? Spandex? Elastane? Can't find it in your site
  • 2 0
 @wburnes: Cotton/Poly/Spandex.
  • 2 0
 @HandupGloves: what percent of each?
  • 2 0
 @wburnes: 69/42/0
  • 7 2
 My ass got sweaty just looking at it. Is it as thick and non-breathable as a normal jeans? Cool if you do not ride uphill and only hang around on a local dirt spot, otherwise looks horrifying.
  • 12 1
 Not at all. They are super stretchy and relatively thinner than normal jeans. Probably not the best for summer riding but that's why we make a shorts version.
  • 8 0
 Their jorts are solid and not hot. I've done NUE hundred milers in July in them. Nice abrasion resistant cover for your chamois, grit doesn't work its way in plus 99% of people think it's awesome/hilarious/whatever and 1% of people are so annoyed by your existence it eats them to their very core and they have a meltdown, which is extraordinarily entertaining.
  • 2 0
 @HandupGloves: Great to hear that, most pants are not "best" for summer riding (except dh/ebike) anyway.
  • 3 0
 To be fair even if, I don't ride in them, they look like a decent of set of jeans for daily life.
  • 2 1
 @lkubica: What is "summer riding"?
  • 1 0
 looks first, confort then...
  • 1 0
 @Bitelio: summer is a month that occurs from June to September when it is warmest in the northern hemisphere. Summer riding is when yo iridescent your bike during this time
  • 3 0
 @HandupGloves: Summer= jeggings
  • 1 0
 Those shorts had better be Dangerholm length, or I will be mildly peeved!!
  • 8 0
 69 bucks, nice
  • 1 0
 nice.
  • 1 0
 hell yea
  • 6 0
 "Do these work for skiing?"
-Dick Cheney
  • 2 0
 Stretchy jeans are the best. I've been wearing duer jeans for the last 4-5 years for normal stuff and DH any they have been great. These appear to be cheaper. The gusseted crotch seam to go first on the door, so I'll give these guys a try.
  • 3 0
 @HandupGloves if I’m in between sizes do I go for the size up like in a normal jean or are they stretchy enough to go down? I’m a 35 waist as a member of team dadbod….
  • 1 0
 There is definitely enough stretch to go down but, we'd recommend going up for comfort. If you aren't stoked on it, we have a rock solid exchange program.
  • 2 0
 I don't see myself wearing these while mountain biking, but I do see these as something I would appreciate for days where I have a bunch of errands to run or am riding somewhere to meet up with friends.
  • 2 0
 Honestly, that's exactly what they are made for. They can just handle a trail every once in a while if you need them to.
  • 2 0
 This is great: But, @HandupGloves, 1.) do they have a phone pocket, and 2.) what size should a tall skinny dude wear?
Finding a pair of pants that fit like a true 32 x 34 is pretty much impossible in the bike industry.
  • 1 0
 1. No. Extra pockets make the cost go up. We feel like it's fine to slide that phone into one of the 4 pockets that are already there. Also, in our opinion, it would take away from them being truly-casual (albeit, minimally).

2. The size chart on the site should help with this. We know ordering jeans sucks and brands seem to just make up sizes. We try to provide a bunch of info to help with this. PLUS, with this much stretch, there is some margin for error on your at-home measuring. (and we have a solid exchange program if you need)
  • 3 1
 I don't bike in them much other then to the brewery and downtown but I really like the Handup Jorts so I might have to grab a pair.
  • 3 0
 Do they have the nub under your taint where the 4 panels over lap?
  • 3 4
 Too many companies are just becoming lifestyle brands. Riding in jeans is awful compared to legit cycling pants and if you're gonna do it, you could do much better than $70. But if all the strangers at the bar must know you are a mountain biker, then these sound great.
  • 1 0
 None of what you said is wrong. But at the same time none of what you said is actually germane to the article.
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: I mean, there's a dude waiting in line at a potbellies or something. Other ads have two beers stashed in the back pockets. And at the end of the day, they're jeans.

That being said I really should just try a pair on one of these days. Not sure how well stocked these are in shops.
  • 3 0
 When will 40s be in stock though?
  • 2 0
 They are in stock now. Having an issue with the site. Sorry about that
  • 3 0
 $69... a price Ronnie Mac would love, give or take 6 or 9 dollars.
  • 1 0
 @HandupGloves: Some info on what they are made of and where they are made would be nice.
  • 1 0
 Finally, the premature-ejaculation-positive jeans we’ve been clamoring for. “Hidden zipper messaging.”
  • 1 0
 Sick, definitely gonna grab a pair
  • 1 4
 Skinny jeans on pudgy ebikers with full face...I can go faster than you up..then drag brake and destroy trails on the way down..we're..hay but there having fun right and that's all that matters..oh and Strava the shit out of outlaw trails ..oh and also broadcast them on YouTube..weeee
  • 6 0
 Who shit in your coffee this morning? Lol
  • 2 0
 I think you need to go for a ride my friend.
  • 1 0
 But are they waterproof?
  • 1 2
 .....available from your local chinese shop only for 9.99€...
  • 4 5
 Hipsters rejoice!
  • 9 0
 just need the matching jacket and Canadians can also rejoice
  • 6 0
 @EingBe: We'll work on that next.
  • 1 3
 Only hipsters can wear... jeans?
  • 3 0
 @HandupGloves: full denim send
  • 3 0
 @pisgahgnar: this is within the context of cycling. Check which website you are on.







