Handup Releases Affordable, Stretchy, Adventure-Ready MTB Jeans

PRESS RELEASE: HANDUP

Technical Features:

We have expanded to apparel in 2018 and have continued to produce items that meet three criteria: It performs. It's causal. It's fun.The Stretch Jorts, worn by Ryan Standish at the 2019 West Virginia World Cup XC Race were the first venture into "active denim" and have become a staple for riders of many different disciplines. We decided it was time to leave a little material below the knee to create an affordable, Super-Stretch pair of adventure-ready jeans.- 4-Way Super Stretch Denim- Full Length Inseam- Tailored Fit Cut (Don't worry, there's still plenty of room)- Standard 5-Pockets- Double Stitched Belt Loops- Standard Zipper Fly- Hidden Zipper MessagingAt $69 MSRP, we believe we offer one of the most affordable pairs of jeans for both cycling and everyday use.