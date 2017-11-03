USER GENERATED

Hanging Up Your Helmet This Winter? – Pinkbike Poll

Nov 3, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
Riding some alpine fun in the snow
Photo by Sito Bello

I was hanging out with a bunch of other bike nerds the other night when somebody asked if I ski. I live within an hour’s drive of a resort, so it was a logical question. Nevertheless, I was kind of surprised. Skiing? If I skied or went snowboarding, I’d have even less time to ride than I do now. Screw that.

My friend pointed to the window, through which we could see that AngryGodAlmighty was busy trying to drown Portland for all its hipster sins. It was ugly. The weather up here is already a wintertime cocktail of crappy, cold and wet. When it storms, the trails become a slaughterhouse of slimy roots and jagged, mossy rocks… In a month or two, there’ll be snow and ice.

Why keep riding in conditions that are miserable for mountain biking when you could actually enjoy the hell out of the same conditions on a snowboard or pair of skis?

I could see his point. In fact, I can still see his point. It’s logical. And yet, nope, I’m not having any of it.

I’m just not the kind of guy who takes the winter off. As a work-at-home dad, my rides are often of the one to two-hour variety. There’s never enough time to ride as much as I want to ride in spring and summer. Taking any time off now just feels…wrong.

And yet there is plenty of common sense and scientific evidence pointing to the wisdom of taking an annual break from whatever it is that you’re obsessed with the other 9 months of the year. Muscles need to repair. Tendons and ligaments must heal. There’s a fine line between maintaining peak fitness and burning out. I know all that, but I’ll still be damned if I take the winter off. Of course, I freely admit that I am privileged by geography on that score.

One of the fastest ways down the snow.
Photo by Ben Winder
We get snow in this part of Western Washington, but it’s not the kind of bury-the-house snow many of you undoubtedly endure. I’ve done time in Buffalo, New York, so I’m intimately familiar with the kinds of winters that require snow blowers, cross-country skis and fancy-dress balaclavas. It’s easy--I will be the first to admit--for someone like me to ride through winter when the snow is less than knee deep. Much harder to do the same when the snow is so deep that you can’t find your car when you wake up in the morning. Still, even in those dark, cold Buffalo winters, I was that guy turning clumsy circles and hitting the icy deck while dressed like a neon snowman. So, this not taking the winter off thing? I’ve toed the line even in much harsher winter conditions.

But that’s me. What about you? There are certainly plenty of good reasons to take a break.

Winter is coming. Are you going to take the season off, ditch the bike for a while and do something else?



Are you hanging up your helmet this winter?

There are certainly plenty of good reasons to take a break from riding during the Winter, but will you hang up your helmet when it gets truly cold and wet or are you gutting this one out?



32 Comments

  • + 3
 Sometimes I kinda wish I could stop riding in the winter.
This time of year I'm even more keenly aware of how much of a hassle it is to pack full waterproof gear for every ride. To have to find a spot to change at the trailhead. To deal with a filthy bike and even filthier gear every single ride, that same mud making the trails slower and simultaneously more dangerous.
But still, I can't give it up. As crappy as the conditions get, the worst day on my bike is better than the best day doing something else.
  • + 3
 Winter is perfect for building bikes but mine will stay dry in the garage while I ride my Timbersled. I still love snowboarding/skiing but the snowbike is by far the most similar feel to mountain bike riding.
  • + 1
 Man! You have me all jelly inside. I want one.
  • + 2
 @vernonfelton You forgot one thing about going riding in winter - the unicorn conditions when the ground freezes and there is no mud at cause it’s all frozen. Best riding conditions this year were during the first two weeks of january. When the snow comes, just time to bring out the fatbike
  • + 1
 Here on Britain it just gets colder , darker & wetter, but summer can be like that too, so just go and ride anyway.

With young kids my only regular biking is night riding anyway, usually switch to the hardtail in the winter as it's less painful in the mud.

But yeah it's tough getting motivated, when i know it's gonna be cold & filthy
  • + 2
 It would be more interesting if the poll tracked what part of the world the respondent was from... Lights, mud tires, fender, gore-tex, winter shoes...no reason to stop.
  • + 2
 it probably does, we just dont get to see the data. but i am sure advertisers would love that data and would love to pay pinkbike for that data
  • + 1
 Gym from november 'till april. That's about it. Spinning, cardio, trx, body weight exercises, and so on
Mixed in with some riding when spring hits, and then from april/may 'till october/november it's full on bike mode.
  • + 3
 Mountain bikers become backcountry skiers where I live, no off season just a different kind of fun!
  • + 1
 That be the answer right there. Honestly if I had winter year round I would not miss biking. If I had summer year round I would miss skiing. And how many more sets of skis I would have if I sold all my bikes!
  • + 1
 And no worries about trail access.
  • + 1
 One of the only good things about living in Southern California, no off-season. I broke 2 ribs and lacerated my spleen at Snow Summit this summer, so I have some making up to do!
  • + 4
 What is this winter you speak of?
  • + 3
 I was thinking about the same thing. Maybe it is a new wheel size standard or something.
  • + 2
 @robbienroll: in the UK its the 99% of the year that isn't summer
  • + 1
 Meh, I've done multiple hour fat bike rides in -53f. I'll ride all sorts of bikes, I'm not a one trick pony fair weather fan.
  • + 0
 I know this could be heresy but I bike because I can't ski, so when winter comes around the bike goes into its shed and the skis come out. Besides it's hard to ride the local trails in snow...
  • + 1
 Winter in Belgium is just a bit colder and more rain then the summer, with a bit of luck maybe we get one or 2 days of snow a year.
  • + 2
 skatepark and ski season. ride trails when they are dry plus a few snow rides.
  • + 1
 I’ll typically spend time in the winter digging, a little riding and some snowboarding. It’s all about balance ;-)
  • + 1
 You forgot the Brevard option where it's often 60 in January and winter is the best riding season here!
  • + 1
 You're a lucky bastard. Yeah, Brevard is awesome--great trails, great people, great community....great riding season. Miss that place something fierce.
  • + 1
 I love living in the Carolinas!!!Riding all year round with 2 bike parks within 2 hours from Brevard.Its no wonder why they named that video "Church".Its where I tell my job I'm going....church.
  • + 1
 Missing the answer: Where I live the weather is nice all year long - I barely notice 'Winter'
  • + 1
 Dig out the Hardcore Hardtail (Stanton Switchback), get the waterproofs on and get sideways in the UK slop!
  • + 1
 I have Rays close by so I can ride inside but also like to do other things in the winter to mix it up.
  • + 1
 Stoked for days on the snowboard
  • + 1
 Skis and Fatbikes and spinning.
  • + 1
 ride some trails when they're not too mucky. lots of road riding.
  • + 1
 Man, I stop riding in the Summer. I love the cooler weather in the winter.
  • + 1
 more moto lid for the winter
  • + 1
 zwift

Post a Comment



